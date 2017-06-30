ANSWERS TO YOUR BREAST SURGERY QUESTIONS PRESENTED BY RICHARD L. KOFKOFF, MD, PC
Answers To Your Breast Surgery Questions

  1. 1. ANSWERS TO YOUR BREAST SURGERY QUESTIONS PRESENTED BY RICHARD L. KOFKOFF, MD, PC
  2. 2. WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN SALINE AND SILICONE IMPLANTS? SALINE VS SILICONE Saline implants are filled with a sterile salt water solution, and tend to be the more cost effective solution. In addition, they require smaller incisions. Silicone implants look and feel more natural, and are less prone to issues such as deflation or wrinkling. 
  3. 3. WILL I HAVE VISIBLE SCARRING? Scarring is inevitable with most types of surgery, breast augmentation included. However, Dr. Kofkoff has extensive experience placing incisions in well hidden locations, and the scars will fade over time as well.  SCARS
  4. 4. Implant placement varies between surgeons, and each option has benefits. Dr. Kofkoff prefers to place the implant behind the muscle, as this allows women to have an easier time with mammograms in the future. Placement under the muscle also helps to prevent instances of capsular contracture and rippling. WHERE SHOULD THE IMPLANT BE PLACED? IMPLANT PLACEMENT
  5. 5. WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN BREAST AUGMENTATION AND BREAST LIFT? Breast augmentation refers to the placement of an implant to enlarge the size of the breast. A breast lift, on the other hand, is appropriate when a woman wants to correct sagging, drooping breasts. Often, breast augmentation and breast lift can be done at the same time to both enlarge the breasts and lift them into a perkier position. AUGMENTATION VS LIFT
  6. 6. With advances in breast augmentation technology and technique, your new breasts can look as natural as you want them to. Some women prefer a more natural teardrop shape, while others want a high, round shape.  Dr. Kofkoff will discuss all your options during your consultation to ensure that you end up with the breasts that you want. HOW NATURAL WILL MY BREASTS LOOK AFTER AUGMENTATION? TEARDROP OR ROUND IMPLANTS
  7. 7. WHAT IF I DON'T LIKE MY RESULTS? Dr, Kofkoff has experience performing breast revision surgery following problems that arose from a previous surgery.  Some issues that can arise after breast augmentation are capsular contracture, rippling or wrinkling of the implant, improper implant positioning, leakage, or implants of the wrong size. These can usually be fixed by a skilled surgeon. BREAST REVISION SURGERY
  8. 8. Breast surgery procedures can vary in price depending upon your location, the surgeon's skill and experience, and associated costs such as anesthesia and operating room fees. We do not recommend choosing a plastic surgeon based on cost alone. Breast surgery is a complex procedure, and you need a well-qualified, board-certified surgeon with years of experience to ensure the best possible results. HOW MUCH DOES BREAST SURGERY COST? COST OF BREAST SURGERY
  9. 9. AM I A CANDIDATE FOR BREAST SURGERY? You may be a candidate for breast surgery if you: BREAST SURGERY CANDIDACY Are dissatisfied with the size or shape of your breasts Are in overall good health Want more symmetrical breasts Want to correct sagging breasts Want better looking breasts for your own satisfaction, not for anyone else Are not a smoker (or if you are a smoker, you're able to give it up for a month or longer)
  10. 10. SCHEDULE A BREAST SURGERY CONSULTATION WITH DR. KOFKOFF CONTACT DR. KOFKOFF FILL OUT OUR CONTACT FORM CALL US AT 800-924-9482

×