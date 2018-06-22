Defective products and how we can help you

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Defective Products A N D H O W W E C A N H E L P P O R T N E R & S H U R E , P . A .
  2. 2. About Us At Portner & Shure, P.A., our experienced personal injury attorneys want you to know that if you've suffered a serious injury as a result of a defective product you have the right to pursue compensation and hold the responsible party liable. We can help you during this time so that you can have the peace of mind you deserve during your recovery. P O R T N E R & S H U R E , P . A .
  3. 3. Causes of Defective Products Defective manufacturing: A flaw that originates during the manufacturing process that makes the product different than what it's intended Defective design: This occurs when an entire product line is designed in a dangerous way Inadequate warning or instruction: If a product lacks the proper warnings or instructions for use and causes injury P O R T N E R & S H U R E , P . A .
  4. 4. Automobile Defects If an automobile has a defect from the design or manufacturing process it can cause serious safety hazards for you and your family. Examples of auto defects include: P O R T N E R & S H U R E , P . A . Defective brakes Defective airbags Defective seatbelts Defective tires Inadequate side-impact protection Fuel system failures
  5. 5. Defective Home Products Defective appliances Defective smoke alarm Defective electronic devices Defective furnace and/or water heater Defective chemicals Defective power tools and lawn equipment  P O R T N E R & S H U R E , P . A . There are many products in the home that can cause harm if defective. Examples include:
  6. 6. Defective Children's Toys Defective cribs Defective car seat Lead in children products Defective stroller Toys that can be  a choking hazard  Children products that lack proper warnings or instructions for use P O R T N E R & S H U R E , P . A . There are endless types of children's toys on the market. Sometimes they can cause injury if designed or made defectively. Examples include:
  7. 7. Defective Drugs/Medical Devices Drug and medical device companies may put defective products on the market that can cause you injury or worsen your existing condition. Examples include: P O R T N E R & S H U R E , P . A . Defective knee replacement Defective hip replacement Defective hernia mesh Defective IVC filters Drugs that don't properly warn or instruct Drugs that cause injury or pain
  8. 8. Compensation We Can Pursue If your injuries were caused by the defective product, we can fight for compensation such as: P O R T N E R & S H U R E , P . A . Medical expenses Rehabilitation expenses Lost wages from time missed at work Cost of disability Property loss or repair Pain and suffering Funeral expenses in cases of wrongful death
  9. 9. Contact Us Today If you’d like to learn more about how Portner & Shure can help you during this difficult time, please call us at 410-995-1515 or 301-854-9000 for assistance in Maryland, 703-734-8790 for service in Virginia, 804-916-1577 in Richmond, and 202-554-1449 in Washington D.C. for your free consultation.

