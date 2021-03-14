Successfully reported this slideshow.
Security using Biometrics Dr.S.Padma Faculty, MITS, Andhra Pradesh
Presentation Flow – History of Biometrics – Who are you? – How are people identified? – Why Biometric? – Types of Biometri...
History of Biometrics 3/14/2021 MITS, A.P. 3
Who are you? 3/14/2021 MITS, A.P. 4
How are people Identified? – People’s identity are verified and identified by three basic means: – Something they have (id...
Person Identification – Identifying fellow human beings has been crucial to the fabric of human society – In the early day...
Automatic Identification Different means of automatic identification: – Possession-based (credit card, smart card) – “some...
Problems with Possession- or Knowledge-based Approaches – Card may be lost, stolen or forgotten – Password or PIN may be f...
Why Biometric? 3/14/2021 MITS, A.P. 9
Three Types of Biometrics Security – Biological biometrics use traits at a genetic and molecular level. These may include ...
Biometric Recognition 3/14/2021 MITS, A.P. 11
Authentication 3/14/2021 MITS, A.P. 12
Future Biometrics – Biometric Cars – Airport biometrics – Disease Diagnosis 3/14/2021 MITS, A.P. 13
3/14/2021 MITS, A.P. 14
The role of Biometrics in security. The efficiency of it and the methodology to solve the security problems.

