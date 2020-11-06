Successfully reported this slideshow.
Soon moving in your new home with little baby? It's better to prepare the baby-proofing plan from today. I don't wanna frighten you but household accidents of young children’s and babies are too common in new home. Having a plan in advance to follow immediately after you move in is the best way to keep your curious little baby save.

According to survey most household accidents happen due to water in bathroom, swimming pool, heat in the kitchen, any toxic substance, fall in stairs, choke due to unsafe food. Fortunately all these is simply avoidable by using right baby-proofing techniques, So here are the tips from Packers And Movers In Bangalore which will keep your mind in peace after the move. @ https://packersmoversbangalore.in/

  Soon moving in your new home with little baby? It's better to prepare the baby-proofing plan from today. I don't wanna frighten you but household accidents of young children's and babies are too common in new home. Having a plan in advance to follow immediately after you move in is the best way to keep your curious little baby save. According to survey most household accidents happen due to water in bathroom, swimming pool, heat in the kitchen, any toxic substance, fall in stairs, choke due to unsafe food. Fortunately all these is simply avoidable by using right baby-proofing techniques, So here are the tips from Packers And Movers In Bangalore which will keep your mind in peace after the move.  Look carefully: Before you move look at the picture's of room you have, try to find anything specific which may harm your kid. A few features of home where baby-proofing are common- stairs and step downs, wide opening where gate can work well, swimming and hot tub area, low window, sharp corners, also count number of bathroom and kitchen cabinet to install lock in all.
  What to do: Plan how you will arrange your thing which will be good and save for kids for an example where to place a furniture so to avoid tripping, hang wall arts or pictures so above that children won't reach it. If you want to amend anything call handyman asap.  Measure doorways and stairway entrance: When you are touring your new home make sure you measure the doorways and stairways which you may do even for the moving process so to know which furniture won't pass it, but here we are doing it for securing the opening/ entrance with the gate. This things take time that's why planning in advance is must.  Order outlet covers on time: You have searched your new home know which switch board is under the reach of children, now order the outlet cover for them, because these electrical outlets looks tempting to toddlers so order them on time and pack them in moving box especially for baby.
  Play and pack kit is must:  In advance decide which room you will dedicate as the play and pack room, this way you can keep your child save in one place and avoid many accidents. When your house is full of moving boxes, people and hazardous things is better to bring jumper or play and pack kit. Until Crip is set this will be really handy.  Try to set up crib first:  For easing the unpacking process and for the comfort of your little baby try to set up crib as soon as possible, keeping the baby happy is the way to keep the whole house happy, so set up the crib and set back to your old schedule. For easing this remember to load your kid's items at the end of the loading trick so you can set up the crib and prepare room for kid as soon as possible.  Place extra cables and wires in a box  Pack electrical cords you are not going to use in a separate box. Don't leave any cords and wires on the ground where kids can play and chew them. So pack them carefully and mark them so to identify which cord belongs to what, and create a separate box for them so they won't entangle in anything.
  Pack your electronics:  While dismantling your television keep all the items related to it in separate zip bags so when you begin to arrange it you won't have to search every moving boxes for one or another piece. Also when dismantling remember to keep the television mounting brackets carefully because placing TV like that only can be reckless for kid's so better you anchor your television to the wall.  Keep baby-proofing gears with you:  In all these frenzied situation it will hard to find the required item on time so place the baby- proofing items in one box like corner protectors, cabinet lock, pack and play kit, soft toys, baby gate, toilet lock and outlet cover in one place will allow you to quickly baby proof your new home.  Windows with cords:  If your new home have windows with cords then you need to address this as soon as possible. For the safety of your child order several window blind cord safety wraps, this hardware also can gather excess cords and can attached to the walls. If you can replace the cord system with the cordless one then we recommend you to do so as soon as you can.

×