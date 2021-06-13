Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD PARA LA COOPERACIÓN INTERNACIONAL MÉXICO Nombre del trabajo: Control de contaminantes y medidas correctivas Au...
Este termino se refiere a utilizar la cantidad mínima de recursos necesarios tanto para las actividades diarias en el hoga...
Evita el máximo la utilización de productos que no te sean necesarios y que provoquen un daño al ambiente .
Muchos de los materiales que ya usaste se pueden someter a procesos especiales de trasformación para que estos puedan ser ...
Existen materiales que se pueden utilizar en diversas ocasiones, por lo que no se debe de descartar dichos artículos despu...
Existen hoy en día muchas personas y empresas que esta comprometidas con el medio ambiente y hacen grandes esfuerzos para ...
Minera Peñasquito creo La Estrategia Towards Zero Water (H2Zero) la cual representa nuestro el compromiso para mejorar y r...
Contamos con un Plan de Manejo Integral de Residuos (PMIR) el cual esta enfocado a la gestión integral de los residuos gen...
Para poder lograr una correcta segregación de residuos y dar cumplimiento a nuestro plan tenemos una campaña la cual esta ...
COMPOSTA Y LOMBRICOMPOSTA Manejo de materiales orgánicos producidos en el comedor de mina y desechos generados en las área...
Derivado de nuestras acciones, nos vemos en la necesidad de impactar áreas en donde viven especies biológicas (animales y ...
VIVERO FORESTAL
La contaminación representa hoy en día un gran reto para la sociedad, la preservación de nuestro entorno ya dejo de ser so...
Control de contaminantes y medidas correctivas
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD PARA LA COOPERACIÓN INTERNACIONAL MÉXICO Nombre del trabajo: Control de contaminantes y medidas correctivas Autor: Ing. Pablo Terreros Aguilar Tutor: Rosa Campos Pulido Curso: Gestión de Emisiones, Suelos y Biodiversidad. Programa educativo: Maestría en Liderazgo y Gerencia Ambiental Fecha: 13/1/2019 SECRETARÍA DE EDUCACIÓN
  2. 2. Este termino se refiere a utilizar la cantidad mínima de recursos necesarios tanto para las actividades diarias en el hogar y en la industria
  3. 3. Evita el máximo la utilización de productos que no te sean necesarios y que provoquen un daño al ambiente .
  4. 4. Muchos de los materiales que ya usaste se pueden someter a procesos especiales de trasformación para que estos puedan ser nuevamente utilizados
  5. 5. Existen materiales que se pueden utilizar en diversas ocasiones, por lo que no se debe de descartar dichos artículos después de ser usados.
  6. 6. Existen hoy en día muchas personas y empresas que esta comprometidas con el medio ambiente y hacen grandes esfuerzos para reducir la huella ecología. En esta ocasión me gustaría explicar brevemente como llevamos esta filosofía en Minera Peñasquito, la cual es un compañía Canadiense dedicada a la Minería principalmente a la extracción de oro y plata.
  7. 7. Minera Peñasquito creo La Estrategia Towards Zero Water (H2Zero) la cual representa nuestro el compromiso para mejorar y reducir el consumo de agua dulce en todos nuestros sitios mineros, llevándola a CERO en un periodo de 3 año. Actualmente estamos reutilizando y reciclando en nuestro procesos el 77% del agua, esta agua es proveniente del mismo proceso de extracción de oro y plata y del agua que es trata en la Planta de Tratamiento de Aguas Residuales para posteriormente utilizarla en el proceso.
  8. 8. Contamos con un Plan de Manejo Integral de Residuos (PMIR) el cual esta enfocado a la gestión integral de los residuos generados en la mina. Teniendo como premisa Reducir, Reutilizar y Reciclar los desechos generados, así como dar un correcto almacenamiento, tratamiento y disposición final adecuada para minimizar el impacto generado por nuestras actividades .
  9. 9. Para poder lograr una correcta segregación de residuos y dar cumplimiento a nuestro plan tenemos una campaña la cual esta basada en concientizar al personal, en la separación de los residuos.
  10. 10. COMPOSTA Y LOMBRICOMPOSTA Manejo de materiales orgánicos producidos en el comedor de mina y desechos generados en las áreas de trabajo.
  11. 11. Derivado de nuestras acciones, nos vemos en la necesidad de impactar áreas en donde viven especies biológicas (animales y plantas), para mitigar el impacto nos damos a la tarea de rescatar especies nativas y reubicarlas en áreas especiales para su conservación y crecimiento de manera natural, poniendo mucho cuidado para no sobre poblar las áreas.
  12. 12. VIVERO FORESTAL
  13. 13. La contaminación representa hoy en día un gran reto para la sociedad, la preservación de nuestro entorno ya dejo de ser solo un tema de moda, se ha vuelto una realidad a la que mucha gente esta volteando y tomando acción. Como en la compañía donde laboro (Peñasquito), existen muchas mas que aportan su granito de arena y no solo esas grande empresas también la gente de a pie, que unen sus esfuerzos para revertir la situación actual. Es momento de actuar y crear conciencia que la contaminación es una realidad que ya nos alcanzo y nos esta sobrepasando, es momento de entendamos que el control de la contaminación y sus medidas correctivas están en nuestras manos.

