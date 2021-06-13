Successfully reported this slideshow.
Historia de la Criminología • Proviene del latín criminis y del griego logos, que significa el tratado o estudio del crime...
PABLO TOPINNARD • Mencionó por primera vez el término de criminología a fines del año 1883. • Antropólogo y médico francés...
RAFAEL GARÓFALO • A fines de 1885, Garófalo establece que la criminología es la ciencia del delito. El cual a su vez edita...
VONT LISZT • Fue un Jurista y Político Alemán de origen austríaco conocido por sus aportes en el campo del derecho penal y...
QUINTANILLA SALDAÑA • Fue un jurista, criminólogo y sociólogo español. Nació en el seno familia dedicada a las labores agr...
ABRAHAMSEN • Fue un psiquiatra, psicoanalista y autor forense noruego que escribió análisis de Richard M. Nixon y David Be...
HURWITZ • Fue un defensor del pueblo y profesor de derecho. Después de la guerra, Stephan Universidad Hurwitz es Provost 5...
RENE RESTEN • Manifiesta que la Criminología es la aplicación de la Antropología diferencial al estudio de los factores cr...
HANS GOPPINGER • Refiere que la Criminología es la «Ciencia empírica e interdisciplinar que se ocupa de las circunstancias...
Concepción Amplia • Se establece que la criminología es la investigación, estudio y análisis multidisciplinario y empírico...
Presentacion no lineal

Historia de la Criminología

Presentacion no lineal

  1. 1. Historia de la Criminología • Proviene del latín criminis y del griego logos, que significa el tratado o estudio del crimen. • Sus definiciones varían según los autores y el lugar geográfico. • También toman variadas conceptualizaciones en base a los diversos enfoques o contextos teóricos.
  2. 2. PABLO TOPINNARD • Mencionó por primera vez el término de criminología a fines del año 1883. • Antropólogo y médico francés, nacido en Lisle-Adam el 4 de noviembre de 1830 y fallecido en París el 20 de diciembre de 1911, que estudió las diferencias entre las distintas razas humanas según sus caracteres físicos, fisiológicos y patológicos.
  3. 3. RAFAEL GARÓFALO • A fines de 1885, Garófalo establece que la criminología es la ciencia del delito. El cual a su vez edita un primero libro llamado precisamente Criminología. • Garófalo la definió como la ciencia general de la criminalidad y de las penas. • Fue un jurista y criminólogo Italiano, representante del positivismo criminológico, llamado en su tiempo la nueva escuela. Fue profesor en la Universidad de Nápoles y senador. Acuñó, en 1885, el término criminología, en su obra "Criminología: estudio sobre el delito, sobre sus causas y la teoría de la represión".
  4. 4. VONT LISZT • Fue un Jurista y Político Alemán de origen austríaco conocido por sus aportes en el campo del derecho penal y del derecho internacional público. • Define a la criminología como la ciencia que tiene por objeto de indagación la etiología criminal
  5. 5. QUINTANILLA SALDAÑA • Fue un jurista, criminólogo y sociólogo español. Nació en el seno familia dedicada a las labores agrícolas. Durante cinco años cursó el Bachillerato en el Instituto de Enseñanzas Medias de León. Terminado éste, en 1892, estudió por libre la carrera de Derecho en la Universidad de Oviedo, suspendiendo la asignatura de Derecho Romano, lo que le obligó a cambiar de Universidad y matricularse, en 1893, en la Universidad de Valladolid, donde, por fin, obtuvo la Licenciatura en Derecho. • En el año 1929 definió a la criminología como la ciencia del crimen o estudio científico de la criminalidad, sus causas y medios para combatirla.
  6. 6. ABRAHAMSEN • Fue un psiquiatra, psicoanalista y autor forense noruego que escribió análisis de Richard M. Nixon y David Berkowitz. • En el año de 1940 expresa que la Criminología permite la investigación a través de la etiología del delito, buscando tratar de curar al delincuente y previniendo la conducta criminal
  7. 7. HURWITZ • Fue un defensor del pueblo y profesor de derecho. Después de la guerra, Stephan Universidad Hurwitz es Provost 53 -54 Hurwitz se convirtió en el primer defensor del pueblo de Dinamarca entre 1955 y 1971. • En el año de 1945 señalo que la Criminología estudia los factores individuales y sociales que fundamenta la conducta delictual.
  8. 8. RENE RESTEN • Manifiesta que la Criminología es la aplicación de la Antropología diferencial al estudio de los factores criminógenos de origen biológico, fisiológico, psicológico y sociológico. • La interpretación puede ser histórica, psicológica, antropológica o sociológica. • Así mismo GUNTHER KAISER determina que la criminología es la ciencia que estudia al delito.
  9. 9. HANS GOPPINGER • Refiere que la Criminología es la «Ciencia empírica e interdisciplinar que se ocupa de las circunstancias de la esfera humana y social, relacionadas con el surgimiento, la comisión y la evitación del crimen, así como del tratamiento de los violadores de la Ley».
  10. 10. Concepción Amplia • Se establece que la criminología es la investigación, estudio y análisis multidisciplinario y empírico del delito, del delincuente, de las teorías de ejecución de la pena y el control social. • El tratamiento resocializador y la victimología actúan como elemento fundamental del estudio criminológico.

