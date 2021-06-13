Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
garantía jurisdiccional Constitucióndela República revisiónde decisiones judiciales vulneren derechos Constitucionales 01 ...
principios de la Constitución - fundamentos jurídicos - garantía; se concretan los elementos que configuran la acción, lo ...
ContextoConstitucionalydeDerecho InternacionalenquesecreaLaAcción ExtraordinariaDeProtección ● La Constitución de la Repúb...
ProcedenciadelaAcciónExtraordinariadeProtección La función judicial emite órdenes y sentencias a través de sus diferentes ...
EltítuloIIIdelaConstitución,prevélasgarantías constitucionalesentresámbitos Normativas Políticaspúblicas Jurisdiccionales
La incorporación, en el ordenamiento jurídico, de un proceso constitucional que protege derechos vulnerados por actuacione...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
42 views
Jun. 13, 2021

Presentacion lineal

Presentación Lineal Sobre una reseña corta de las Garantías Jurisdiccionales en Ecuador

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presentacion lineal

  1. 1. garantía jurisdiccional Constitucióndela República revisiónde decisiones judiciales vulneren derechos Constitucionales 01 04 03 02
  2. 2. principios de la Constitución - fundamentos jurídicos - garantía; se concretan los elementos que configuran la acción, lo cual permite establecer las ventajas y los posibles problemas - algunassoluciones.
  3. 3. ContextoConstitucionalydeDerecho InternacionalenquesecreaLaAcción ExtraordinariaDeProtección ● La Constitución de la República incorpora una nueva garantía de derechos denominada acción extraordinaria de protección, orientada a tutelar los derechos que resulten vulnerados en procesos judiciales resueltos por los jueces y tribunales en su actividad jurisdiccional.
  4. 4. ProcedenciadelaAcciónExtraordinariadeProtección La función judicial emite órdenes y sentencias a través de sus diferentes instancias. De acuerdo con el artículo 94 de la Constitución y el artículo 58 de la Ley Orgánica de Competencia y Control Constitucional, debe entenderse que solo los elementos procesales pueden tomar tales acciones.
  5. 5. EltítuloIIIdelaConstitución,prevélasgarantías constitucionalesentresámbitos Normativas Políticaspúblicas Jurisdiccionales
  6. 6. La incorporación, en el ordenamiento jurídico, de un proceso constitucional que protege derechos vulnerados por actuaciones de los jueces o tribunales ha sido un tema que, no solo en nuestro país, ha provocado polémica, discrepancias e incluso enfrentamientos entre los órganos de la función jurisdiccional (cuyo control constitucional permite esta garantía) y el órgano encargado de este control. LaDiscusiónsobreunaAcción contraDecisionesJudiciales

×