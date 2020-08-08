Successfully reported this slideshow.
Historia de la yerba mate 2017 Pablo Daniel Rodr�guez
�ramos serpiente y miedo, no nos conoc�amos realmente. En la jungla se hablaba de tomar lo que el poder ped�a. Los hombres...
realizar un acto m�gico. El habl� un d�a de todo en el templo y el Rey lo insult�. Se entendi� todo como el camino de un g...
medio ambiente en crisis. Propongo un mate de sanaci�n. En donde todos arreglen su vida en relaci�n a todo. Un momento del...
  1. 1. Historia de la yerba mate 2017 Pablo Daniel Rodr�guez
  2. 2. �ramos serpiente y miedo, no nos conoc�amos realmente. En la jungla se hablaba de tomar lo que el poder ped�a. Los hombres eran due�os solo de lo que pod�an llevar consigo. Y una madre de todos los at� en nudos, para que nadie muera sin saber del otro. El mate se hac�a entonces, siguiendo a esa madre. Usando plantas y hechizos para entenderlotodo. Fue entoncesquela serpiente se comi� la colay dej� de pedir la muerte. Todos aprendieron as� a hablar y pensar, en ruedas que terminaban con el mundo. La madre es hoy una bendici�n y mucho la veneran, el mate ocupa el lugar de ella. Los amantes decidieron huir de la selva. Fueron lejos al cerro y encerraron en un templo su osad�a y fe en el cielo. All� hicieron la ciudad, clavando todo con lanza. El mate estuvo cautivo por un guerrero del tiempo, a la madre la llam� esclava. Quer�a todo el poder y el saber del mundo con solo llenar su cuenco y beber su esp�ritu. La reuni�n fue prohibida, los hombresdeb�anentender queel guerrero era el jefe quehac�a y ordenabalascaba�as. Hasta el d�a en el que el trueno se escuch� muy fuerte y el rayo encendi� la selva. Todos entendieron que estaba ofendido el Sol, por no cuidar la planta y la madre. Fueron luego de que ces� el fuego para arreglar todo como hijos de la tierra. La reuni�n se hizo para la obra, el mundo nuevo. Madre y cielo se hicieron padre y Sol. Esp�ritu del cielo. Los �ngeles y duendes abrieron la magiapara latierra. Amigos de latierra, los hombresplantarontodoloquenecesitaban. Y ah� el Rey se hizo Dios para todos. Nadie qued� sin comida y casa. El mate se hizo medicina para los enfermos de esp�ritu. La llamada de un tiempo nuevo hab�a sido escuchada y la obra se realizaba todos los d�as perfectamente. Las reuniones antiguas se hicieron por mayores. Ellos ten�an un plan para terminar con el Dios, quer�a el nahualt impecable. Animal y hombre. Los llamados del Sol fueron para todos. Lo nuevo fue interpretado como la vida. La entrega al Rey. Los hombres se hicieron ociosos al no tener temple para la vida en la selva. La madre lo entendi� todo como el principio de la lectura y las artes. El Rey, que hab�a dejado la tierra en perfecto orden para convertirse en Dios en el m�s all�. Abri� el sue�o para todos. Deber�an ejercitar sobre el silencio y no molestar al Sol. El mate fue entonces la locura para huir del mundo de Dios. En el Norte de lo que hoy es am�rica los hombres hicieron el fuego lejos de Dios, y lo llamaron se�or. En el Sur hablaron de todo lo que molestaba a los antiguos y prepararon t� de yerba mate para recibirlos y bendecir su camino. El nahualt vivi� lejos de todo y sostuvo su saber sobre todo en una rueda m�gica. La madre lo recibi� para darle consejo sobre la todos los seres, y el cuid� de todo como madre y padre. Les prepar� un secreto para quien cruzara al otro mundo, a todos por igual. Ser�an sus aprendices y deber�an
  3. 3. realizar un acto m�gico. El habl� un d�a de todo en el templo y el Rey lo insult�. Se entendi� todo como el camino de un guerrero de la libertad. El dej� su caba�a con la medicina, para que el hombre vuelva por el camino antiguo. El mate se quem� en orden por la il�ada de cat�licos. Dios reinaba en el mundo bajo otro se�or, el Rey de Reyes. Fue expuesto el principio de la vida con un libro y un signo. Los hombres se desparramaron en cien caminos. Quer�an la libertad, pero no la hab�an aceptado desde antes. La madre dio nuevos hijos, los llam� americanos. Ellos hablaron mil lenguas. El mate resurgi� como t� con masas para alimentar en la horas de vigilia. Mate y religi�n se encontraron como econom�a, en una parte como obra y en otra como funci�n social. La orden ser�a hacer yerba para estimular al obrero y la otra reunir el fomento en redes con un l�der en oraci�n. De esta forma har�an todos el trabajo sin objeci�n al Rey. Por un acuerdo no de lealtad, si no de adicci�n al mate. Las plantaciones fueron custodiadas. La mayor parte del tiempo el hombre moderno pod�a estar drogado con cierta entrega para obtener m�s planta y poder. Maya ya era Dios en el tiempo, Dios para los nahuas. Y todo lo que hoy se conoce sobre ello fue su saber. No fue un Rey en la tierra, era un ser fuera del universo. Los parecidos con el Dios de occidente europeo parec�an acercar a la gente a un nuevo entendimiento. En otras tierras esto mismo suced�a. Se hablaba de la era gal�ctica, el nuevo orden. La modernidad era la ant�tesis a todo esto, los hombres llamados humanos quer�an permanecer en estado de shock constante. La ciencia fue la mirada hacia esto, pero no toda. Algunos observaron vida m�s all� de este mundo y lo entendieron como mensajeros del tiempo. Mas all� del bien y del mal. El mate se hizo brujer�a, para entrar en estados de alucinaci�n y comunicar todo con la mente. El mate se transform�en rudimentoy qued�relegado a lahisteria de una forma filos�fica de vida que conllevaba mantener todos los principios elementales del mismo con solo hervir yerba con agua. Fue el cham�n qui�n tuvo el privilegio de ir un poco m�s all� y acercarse a la fuente del nahualt. Algunos lograron una nueva comunidad que llamaron aldea para fomentar el v�nculo. La modernidad sucumbi� en avances desastrosos, pero logr� reunir mucha gente en un mismo lugar y destino. Llegamos al nuevo milenio de esta era como humanos nuevos, de forma energ�tica pero sin nahualt. La reuni�n fue obstaculizada para no generar mas dependencia y conjeturas inadecuadas que las estrictamente necesarias para un sistema de orden todav�a moderno. El mate qued� en un lugar de tocador, como objeto de la humanidad. Llegamos a este tiempo sin entender a�n nada de nada, pero con la certeza de que el mundo puede ser un lugar habitable para muchos mas. El mate es un t� de sustento para tanta ignorancia, y al respecto hoy poy hoy un sacrificio de la mano del desastre y el
  4. 4. medio ambiente en crisis. Propongo un mate de sanaci�n. En donde todos arreglen su vida en relaci�n a todo. Un momento del a�o, que es solsticio de verano aqu� en el sur, para pedir perd�n por todo lo que matamos para vivir. TRADICI�N Nos reunimos en grupos y en un frente a frente cada uno con su poro y termo, yerba. Tomamos el mate. Esta disposici�n se usa ya por relaciones normales a partir de ser due�o de un camino. La reuni�n se da entre tradiciones y cada uno elabora un discurso.

