Cv 2020 Pablo Campos F. arq utfsm

Pablo Campos Fernández Arquitecto UTFSM Currículum Vitae
BECA CAPITAL HUMANO / DIPLOMADO REVISIÓN DE PROYECTOS BIM EN LA CONSTRUCCIÓN Corfo Arquitecto Pablo Campos Fernández Finan...
PALACIO VALLE / INSTITUTO DE HISTORIA PUCV MEJORAMIENTO DE ACCESIBILIDAD Y HABITABILIDAD DEL CENTRO DE EXTENSIÓN Y BIBLIOT...
COMEDORES EDUCACIONALES VILLAALEMANA REMODELACIÓN DE CUATRO COMEDORES Villa Alemana, Chile Corporación Municipal de Villa ...
RAINFOREST PABELLÓN EN ESPACIO PÚBLICO Bedfore Square. Londres, Inglaterra AAArquitectural Association School of Architect...
MANEJO DE SOFTWARES Rhinoceros Grasshopper Adobe Photoshop Adobe Illustrator Adobe Indesign Microsoft Word Microsoft Excel...
CV 2020 Pablo Campos F.
Arquitecto Universidad Técnica Federico Sta. Maria de Chile
Proyectos, obras y colaboraciones hasta Agosto 2020

  1. 1. Pablo Campos Fernández Arquitecto UTFSM Currículum Vitae
  2. 2. BECA CAPITAL HUMANO / DIPLOMADO REVISIÓN DE PROYECTOS BIM EN LA CONSTRUCCIÓN Corfo Arquitecto Pablo Campos Fernández Financiamiento completo Diplomado OBREQUE & MICHEAARQUITECTURA Arquitecto Oficina Técnica PATENTE PROFESIONAL DE ARQ. ROL 392539-0 Ilustre Municipalidad de Viña del Mar DIPLOMADO REVISOR DE PROYECTOS BIM Escuela de Ingeniería en Construcción PUCV CONSTRUCTORA FABBRO Estudiante en práctica de oficina y obra EDUCACIÓN BÁSICA Y MEDIA Colegio Sagrados Corazones de Valparaíso GUN ARCHITECTS Arquitecto colaborador EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR ARQUITECTURA Universidad Técnica Federico Santa María TRABAJOS INDEP. Y PREGRADO Arquitecto UTFSM TETRALUX ARQUITECTOS Ltda. Socio Co-Fundador y Gerente de Proyectos TÍTULO DE ARQUITECTO MODALIDAD I+D NOTA 97 Universidad Técnica Federico Santa María REGISTRO NACIONAL DE CONSULTORES MINVU MINVU INGENIERÍA CUATRO Ayudante de Jefe de Proyectos Ing. Civil JCO ONG VALPO INTERVIENE Estudiante de arquitectura colaborador EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR ARQUITECTURA Universidad de Valparaíso TRIPULANTE E-SHIP 1ER BARCO DE EMPRENDIMIENTO E INNOVACIÓN Pontificia Universidad Católica / SURA Emprendedor Pablo Campos Fernández Financiamiento completo de travesía por la Patagonia chilena ETAPA 1 Y 2 DEL 3ER PROGRAMA DE VALORIZACIÓN A LA INVESTIGACIÓN EN LA UNIVERSIDAD VIU CONICYT Proyecto Panel Tetralux CLP $26.000.000 1RA VERSIÓN CONCURSO DE EMPRENDIMIENTO UNIVERSITARIO JUMP CHILE Pontificia Universidad Católica / SURA Proyecto Tetralux Marquesinas de tetrapak para canchas de barrio CLP $2.000.000 FONDO DE ASIGNACIÓN FLEXIBLE PARA EMPRENDIMIENTOS DE INNOVACIÓN SOCIAL SSAF-s Corfo Emprendimiento Tetralux Arquitectos CLP $12.000.000 1RA FERIA DE INNOVACIÓN TECNOLÓGICA PARA EL HOGAR Y EL BIENESTAR SOCIAL Pontificia Universidad Católica de Valparaíso / Corporación Municipal de La Reina Proyecto Panel Tetralux Reconocimiento 2do lugar FESTIVAL DE LAS ARTES FAV 2014 INSTALACIÓN URBANAA BASE DE RESIDUOS DOMICILIARIOS Consejo de la Cultura de Valparaíso Proyecto Reptilia CLP $6.000.000 CONCURSO DE ANTEPROYECTOS SUSTENTABLES PARA CENTRO CULTURAL DE REÑACA Departamento Arquitectura UTFSM / Corporación de Adelanto y Desarrollo de Reñaca Proyecto Centro Cultural para Reñaca Reconocimiento 1er Lugar 2018 2018 - 2020 pág. 03 2017 2018 2009 / 2010 1990 - 2004 2013 - 2014 pág. 05 2016 - 2012 2006 - Hoy pág. 05 2012 - 2017 pág. 04 2012 2017 2010 2011 2005 2013 2013 - 2015 2012 2015 2013 2013 - 2014 2009 CONCURSOS, PREMIOS Y BECAS ADJUDICADAS EXPERIENCIA LABORAL ANTECEDENTES ACADÉMICOS Y CERTIFICACIONES Arquitecto UTFSM 16.573.814-4 03/02/1987 Soltero Chileno Von Schroeder 273.B 1108 Viña del Mar +56 9 9764 6583 pablo.campos.arquitecto@gmail.com pablo javier campos fernandez 2
  3. 3. PALACIO VALLE / INSTITUTO DE HISTORIA PUCV MEJORAMIENTO DE ACCESIBILIDAD Y HABITABILIDAD DEL CENTRO DE EXTENSIÓN Y BIBLIOTECA Viña del Mar, Chile Pontificia Universidad Católica de Valparaíso Equipo de postulación a financiamiento. Levantamientos / planimetrías de arq. y detalles. Informes de avance CINEMARK MALLPLAZA VESPUCIO ESCALERA PROVISORIA Y AUDITORÍA PROYECTO DE AMPLIACIÓN Mall Plaza Vespucio La Florida. Santiago, Chile Constructora Austral S.A Estudio de factibilidad, levantamiento, diseño, planimetrías y detalles constructivos. Auditoría de ampliación PARROQUIA SANTA SOFIA MODIFICACIÓN DE PERMISOS N° 12.249/02, N° 14.984/11 y N° 15.867/15 Santiago, Chile Luis Patricio García Ocaranza Accesibilidad universal, memoria y planimetría CENTRO CULTURAL DE GORBEA PROYECTO DE MEJORAMIENTO DEL CENTRO CULTURAL Y BIBLIOTECA DE GORBEA Quitratúe. Gorbea, Chile Ilustre Municipalidad de Gorbea Equipo de postulación a financiamiento. Levantamiento y planimetría preliminar MUSEO ESTACIÓN QUITRATÚE PROYECTO DE RECUPERACIÓN DE ESTACIÓN QUITRATÚE EN ESTADO DE ABANDONO Quitratúe. Gorbea, Chile Ilustre Municipalidad de Gorbea Equipo de postulación a financiamiento. Levantamiento y planimetría preliminar SAINT PAUL’S SCHOOL PROYECTO DE AMPLIACIÓN, ALTERACIÓN Y MODIFICACIÓN DE PERMISOS N° 29/03 y N° 4/13 Agua Santa. Viña del Mar, Chile Saint Paul’s School Sociedad Limitada Coordinación y visitas en obra. Levantamientos, planimetrías y tramitación municipal COLEGIO EL SALVADOR REGULARIZACIÓN DE COLEGIO POR MODIFICACIONES San Vicente de Tagua Tagua, Chile Congregación de Padres Barnabitas Levantamientos, accesibilidad universal, planimetrías y tramitación municipal CINEMARK MARINAARAUCO REMODELACIÓN DE BAÑOS, ACCESOS Y SALAS DE PROYECCIÓN Mall Marina Arauco. Viña del Mar, Chile Constructora Austral S.A. Levantamientos, planimetrías, coordinación en obra y recepción de materiales. CINEMARK ESPACIO URBANO REMODELACIÓN DE BAÑOS, ACCESO Y ÁREAS ADMINISTRATIVAS Mall Espacio Urbano. Viña del Mar, Chile Constructora Austral S.A. Levantamientos, planimetrías, coordinación en obra y recepción de materiales. CINEMARK MALL PLAZA MIRADOR BÍO BÍO REMODELACIÓN DE BAÑOS Mall Plaza Mirador Bío Bío. Concepción, Chile Constructora Austral S.A. Planimetrías y detalles constructivos CINEMARK MALL PLAZA TRÉBOL REMODELACIÓN DE BAÑOS Mall Plaza Mirador Trébol. Talcahuano, Chile Constructora Austral S.A. Planimetrías y detalles constructivos CASONA ÉMILE JÉQUIER, SEDE NACIONAL ASOCIACIÓN DE GUÍAS Y SCOUTS DE CHILE PROYECTO DE RESTAURACIÓN Y REHABILITACIÓN Santiago, Chile Asociación de Guías y Scouts de Chile Fabricación e instalación de Ornamentos patrimoniales de fachada VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR PERMISO DE OBRA NUEVA Villa Alemana Néstor Ramírez Levantamiento y planimetría as built 2019 - 2021 2019 - 2020 2019 - 2020 2019 - 2020 2019 2018 - 2019 2018 - 2019 2018 - 2019 2019 2018 - 2019 2018 - 2019 2018 - 2019 2018 2018 COLEGIO SAN DAMIÁN DE MOLOKAI PROYECTO DE AMPLIACIÓN Y REMODELACIÓN Valparaíso, Chile Congregación de los Sagrados Corazones Levantamientos, planimetrías, detalles constructivos, permisos municipales y coordinación de obra. Desarrollo de ornamentos de nueva fachada y coordinación equipo de fabricación. Desarrollo/gestión de gráficas de obra OBREQUE & MICHEA ARQUITECTURA Y GESTIÓN DE PROYECTOS Oficina especializada en el área Institucional y Educacional implementando un servicio integral, que parte desde el anteproyecto, desarrollo de proyecto de arquitectura y sus especialidades, hasta su construcción, además de asesorar la obtención de fondos públicos, centralizando la toma de decisiones y disminuyendo los riesgos. ARQUITECTO OFICINA TÉCNICA • Desarrollo y fabricación análogo/digital de detalles constructivos. • Desarrollo tridimensional de proyectos • Planos de Arq. y detalles constructivos • Levantamientos en terreno • Visitas y coordinación en obra • Recepción de materiales en obra • Desarrollo y gestión de gráfica de obra • Postulación a financiamiento de proyectos • Tramitación municipal y factibilidades • Auditorías externas 3
  4. 4. COMEDORES EDUCACIONALES VILLAALEMANA REMODELACIÓN DE CUATRO COMEDORES Villa Alemana, Chile Corporación Municipal de Villa Alemana Desarrollo tridimensional, planimetrías, detalles constructivos y visitas a obra CENTRO CULTURAL MARAE PROYECTO DE OBRA NUEVA Isla de Rapa Nui, Chile ONG Toki Rapa Nui Desarrollo tridimensional, planimetrías, detalles constructivos y visitas al terreno CENTRO DE EMPRENDIMIENTO Y GESTIÓN CULTURAL ANTEPROYECTO Isla de Rapa Nui, Chile ONG Toki Rapa Nui Desarrollo tridimensional y planimétrico. Visitas a terreno ÁRBOL DE NAVIDAD METROGAS 2016 ESTRUCTURA DE ACERO REVESTIDA CON BOLSAS REUTILIZADAS 10mt Frontis Edificio corporativo Metrogas. Las Condes, Chile Metrogas S.A. Co-diseño, prototipado, desarrollo y coordinación equipo de fabricación + montaje PUNTO LIMPIO QUILICURA RESTAURACIÓN DE CONTAINER Quilicura Municipalidad de Quilicura + Alto Jardín S.A Co-diseño, prototipado, desarrollo y coordinación equipo de fabricación + montaje ÁRBOL DE NAVIDAD METROGAS 2015 ESTRUCTURA DE ACERO REVESTIDA CON DE TELA PVC REUTILIZADA 10mt Frontis Edificio corporativo Metrogas. Las Condes, Chile Metrogas S.A. Co-diseño, prototipado, desarrollo y coordinación equipo de fabricación + montaje ÁRBOL DE NAVIDAD COCA COLA 2015 ESTRUCTURA COLGANTE CONFORMADA POR BOTELLAS PET 40mt Edificio corporativo Coca Cola Andina. Renca, Chile Coca Cola, Embotelladora Andina S.A. Co-diseño, prototipado, desarrollo y coordinación equipo de fabricación + montaje ÁRBOLDE NAVIDAD METROGAS 2014 ESTRUCTURA DE ACERO REVESTIDA CON TETRA PAK 10mt Frontis Edificio corporativo Metrogas. Las Condes, Chile Metrogas S.A. Co-diseño, prototipado, desarrollo y coordinación equipo de fabricación + montaje REPTILIA. FESTIVAL DE LAS ARTES 2014 PROYECTO GANADOR CONCURSO ESCULTURA A BASE DE RESIDUOS DOMICILIARIOS Plaza Cívica de Valparaíso, Chile Consejo de la Cultura de Valparaíso Co-diseño, prototipado, desarrollo y coordinación equipo de fabricación + montaje PORTAL DE BOYERUCA SOMBREADERO PARA PLAZA ECOLÓGICA Rincón de Boyeruca, Chile Servicio País Paredones Co-diseño, prototipado, desarrollo y coordinación equipo de fabricación + montaje TALLER DE IDEAS FESTIVAL DE LAS ARTES 2013 PANELES MÓVILES PARA TALLER CONFORMADOS POR TETRA PAK REUTILIZADO Parque Cultural de Valparaíso, Chile Escena al Borde. Artes escénicas contemporáneas Diseño, desarrollo y coordinación equipo de fabricación + montaje de paneles 2017 2016 2014 2017 2015 2013 2017 2016 2014 2016 2015 2013 CASAS LOS LAURELES I Y II ANTEPROYECTO Los Laureles. Limache, Chile Familia Capurro Desarrollo tridimensional y planimétrico de anteproyecto TETRALUX ARQUITECTOS SOCIO CO-FUNDADOR Estudio de innovación en arquitecturas sustentables que utiliza metodologías contemporáneas de diseño computacional y fabricación digital en sus procesos de diseño conceptual, desarrollo y obra. Originada en la UTFSM, hoy en día se centra en fortalecer el compromiso entre sociedad y medio ambiente, contribuyendo en la concientización y responsabilidad medioambiental GERENTE DE PROYECTOS • Levantamiento, gestión, contabilidad y rendición de fondos de financiamiento • Co-diseño y desarrollo de proyectos • Prototipado y fabricación análogo/digital de detalles constructivos. • Desarrollo tridimensional de proyectos • Planos de Arq. y detalles constructivos • Levantamientos en terreno • Desarrollo de imágenes objetivo • Coordinación de equipos de fabricación y montaje • Manejo de Redes Sociales 4
  5. 5. RAINFOREST PABELLÓN EN ESPACIO PÚBLICO Bedfore Square. Londres, Inglaterra AAArquitectural Association School of Architecture Desarrollo tridimensional, prototipado, telecoordinación con equipo de fabricación BRANQ FABRICACIÓN DIGITAL DE LAMPARA Viña del Mar, Chile Autoencargo Diseño, prototipado, desarrollo, fabricación digital y montaje PLAZA DEL RIO CLARO CONCURSO CAP. PLAZA CUBIERTA PARA CIUDADES INTERMEDIAS Balneario Río Claro. Talca, Chile Concurso CAP UTFSM Taller de Arquitectura 5to año. Co-diseño, modelos a escala, visualizaciones, desarrollo tridimensional y planimétrico EXPO RAINFOREST EXPOSICIÓN EN LA AA SOBRE PABELLÓN RAINFOREST Galería AAArquitectural Association. Londres, Inglaterra AAArquitectural Association School of Architecture Modelos a escala del pabellón, desarrollo y fabricación de prototipo en exposición BARRIO CINTURA. REINTERPRETACIÓN DE LA TRAMA VERTICAL DE VALPARAÍSO APOYO GRÁFICO EN PROYECTO DE TÍTULO Cerro Cordillera. Valparaíso, Chile Asunción Abufarhue, Proyecto de Título Arquitectura Universidad de Valparaíso Desarrollo tridimensional, representación gráfica y visualizaciones BODYPARK EXPLORACIÓN MATERIAL Y PARAMÉTRICA CON MADERA Patio de los Ceibos, UTFSM. Valparaíso, Chile UTFSM Taller de Arquitectura 5to año Investigación, exploración, Co-diseño, prototipado, desarrollo, fabricación y montaje ARK HOUSE PROTOTIPO DE CASA Mesetas de Playa Grande. Tongoy, Chile Gun Architects Desarrollo tridimensional de anteproyecto MARQUESINAS DE TETRA PAK PARA CANCHAS DE BARRIO PROTOTIPO GANADOR CONCURSO JUMP CHILE 2012 Estadio Benito Parraguez, Cerro Placeres. Valparaíso, Chile UTFSM Proyecto de Título I+D Nota 97 Ganador Concurso Jump Chile 2012 PUC Investigación, exploración, diseño, prototipado, desarrollo, fabricación y montaje TARDONATURALEZAS TEXTILES ATRAPANIEBLAS DE ZINC Alto Patache. Iquique, Chile UTFSM Taller de Arquitectura 3to año Investigación, exploración, Co-diseño, prototipado, desarrollo, fabricación y montaje 2014 2014 2013 2013 2016 2016 2015 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 GEORGIAN CASCADES PABELLÓN GOLGANTE EN FACHADAAA Frontis AAArquitectural Association. Londres, Inglaterra AAArquitectural Association School of Architecture Representación gráfica para postulación de financiamiento Fondart ARCUS FABRICACIÓN DIGITAL DE ARCO Limache, Chile Javier Pizarro Carmona Diseño, prototipado, desarrollo, fabricación digital y montaje CENTRO CULTURAL PARA REÑACA PROYECTO GANADOR CONCURSO DE ANTEPROYECTOS Los Almendros, Reñaca. Viña del Mar, Chile UTFSM Taller de Arquitectura 4to año Ganador Concurso Anteproyectos Sustentables Diseño, modelos a escala, visualizaciones, desarrollo tridimensional y planimétrico GUN ARCHITECTS Oficina chileno-alemana dedicada al desarrollo de proyectos arquitectónicos y urbanos., pabellones temporales, masterplan de gran escala, exploraciones materiales y manifestaciones performativas del entorno construido. OTROS TRABAJOS INDEPENDIENTES Y PREGRADO Trabajos realizados como independiente y otros proyectos relevantes realizados en etapa de pregrado. ARQUITECTO COLABORADOR • Prototipado y fabricación digital • Representación tridimensional y planimétrica de proyectos • Desarrollo de detalles constructivos • Coordinación equipos de fabricación • Diseño/desarrollo de proyectos + objetos • Investigación y exploración material • Prototipado y fabricación digital • Coordinación de equipos de fabricación y montaje • Representación tridimensional y planimétrica e imágenes objetivo • Desarrollo de detalles constructivos 5
  6. 6. MANEJO DE SOFTWARES Rhinoceros Grasshopper Adobe Photoshop Adobe Illustrator Adobe Indesign Microsoft Word Microsoft Excel Microsoft Powerpoint Revit Architecture Revit Structure Revit MEP Archicad Navisworks Design Review Autocad Sketchup Avanzado Básico Intermedio Avanzado Avanzado Avanzado Intermedio Intermedio Intermedio Básico Básico Básico Básico Básico Avanzado Avanzado INTERESES COMPLEMENTARIOS Mountain Bike MTB XC y XCM Trail Running Running Trekking Snorkeling Video Time-lapse Board Games modernos 6

