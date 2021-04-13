Successfully reported this slideshow.
Apr. 13, 2021

MERCHANDINSING

TRABAJO DE INVESTIGACION

  1. 1. “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Avila Soto Pablo Marcelo Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia Mercadotecnia V Grupo: 01 MERCHANDISING 1.INTRODUCCION Merchandising es el conjunto de operaciones efectuadas dentro del PDV, que tiene como objetivo colocar el producto correcto, en la cantidad correcta, con el precio correcto, en el tiempo correcto, con una presentación visual impecable y dentro de una exposición correcta. Es decir, son todos los esfuerzos que se destinan a que el shopper valore el producto. La definición anterior es utilizada por teóricos como Kotler, uno de los autores más consolidados del Marketing. Así que, para que sepas todo sobre merchandising al concluir la lectura de este post, prepárate para conocer: ▪ Concepto de merchandising; ▪ ¿Cómo es el merchandising? ▪ ¿Qué esperar del merchandising? ▪ La experiencia sensorial; ▪ Tipos de merchandising; ▪ Visual Merchandising ▪ A nivel práctico: ¿cómo llevar a cabo la planificación? ▪ Product Placement ▪ ¿Cuál es tu estrategia? ▪ Dale al blanco; ▪ Tips para tu proyecto. Ha llegado la hora de aprender técnicas de planificación y promoción que te van a ayudar a establecer una mejor comunicación de tu producto en el punto de venta. DEFINICIÓN DE MERCHANDISING Teniendo como origen el término francés merchand – mercancía, la palabra inglesa merchandiser significa “negociante”.
  2. 2. “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” La traducción de merchandising sería “negociación”, un nombre que en español no se corresponde exactamente con el concepto de merchandising. Merchandising sería una derivación de la palabra merchandiser, que podemos traducir como “operación con mercancías”. Fran León Ale lo define así en la revista Merca2.0: Básicamente, el merchandising se podría definir como el conjunto de técnicas que se aplican en el punto de venta, para así motivar el acto de compra de la manera más rentable, tanto para el fabricante como para el distribuidor, satisfaciendo, de esta forma, las necesidades del consumidor. 2.DESARROLLO ¿CÓMO ES EL MERCHANDISING? La verdad es que cuando hablamos sobre lo que es merchandising, tenemos que pensar en la ejecución como un todo, o sea, en el conjunto de operaciones que se realizan en el PDV. Y a fin de cuentas, ¿qué es lo que se debe considerar para obtener el mejor merchandising en el punto de venta? Para saber si tu merchandising está funcionando bien, o qué tienes que hacer para mejorarlo, responde: ¿cómo ve el consumidor tu producto? ¿Cuáles son los esfuerzos posibles para que salte aún más a los ojos de quien visita la tienda? Para poder llegar hasta todas las acciones que es posible realizar, es necesario planificar. Esa es la función del área o de los profesionales de merchandising: una planificación y operacionalización de actividades que se destinan a la presentación de los productos. A NIVEL PRÁCTICO: ¿CÓMO PLANIFICAR? Considera el merchandising como simplemente una vertiente de toda esa red de procesos complejos que implica la activación de un producto. La aproximación con el departamento Comercial es necesaria, de todos modos el objetivo de las prácticas es aumentar la rotación. Para planificar tus acciones, considera las cinco directrices a continuación: Producto Debe ser el eje central de tus objetivos. Toda su planificación debe promover la interacción y el contacto del shopper con tu producto. Lugar ¿Cuáles son los canales de distribución más adecuados para el público al que quieres llegar? La respuesta para esta pregunta será fundamental para el desarrollo del sell out. Cada punto de venta tiene sus características y, para cada una de ellas, existe también un perfil de cliente. Momento ¿Has notado que el frío impulsa la comercialización de vinos y chocolates? ¿Y que el verano estimula el consumo de helados y bebidas heladas? El buen uso del potencial de las promociones según la temporada es la clave para aumentar tus resultados.
  3. 3. “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” Cantidad Aquí en el Club ya he hablado sobre quiebre, ¿te acuerdas? No solo la ausencia, sino también el exceso de productos puede parecerle extraño al shopper. Planea el tamaño ideal de tu muestrario y, bajo ninguna hipótesis, acepta el quiebre como algo de rutina. Precio Precio competitivo vende, y vende mucho. Conquistar al shopper por el bolsillo es común, pero siempre es bueno recordar que los descuentos y promociones deben hacerle honor a la oferta. ¿QUÉ ESPERAR DEL MERCHANDISING? Merchandising resulta en conversión, conversión es el resultado, el resultado es la ganancia. Piensa en los detalles de tu producto, desde el empaque hasta el momento en que el promotor de ventas distribuye la mercancía en la tienda. ¿Qué es lo que él le comunica al cliente? Cuando logramos comprender el punto de venta como un punto de relación o punto de contacto, el concepto de lo que es merchandising se amplía aún más. Tu misión como marca es promover una conexión emocional y sensorial de los productos con el shopper. Ve un poco más allá de la exhibición de productos. ¡Proporciona experiencia! LA EXPERIENCIA SENSORIAL El profesional de merchandising tiene que anticipar, en su mente, los tipos de respuestas que podamos tener. Vamos a tomar como ejemplo el caso de la aromatización, una de las técnicas del merchandising. Sentido: todos los consumidores van a sentir olor a chorizo en el corredor de un minimercado. Percepción: es probable que haya consumidores que van a sentir ganas de consumir el producto y van a comprar más unidades por su memoria olfativa. De acuerdo con el tipo de producto y de tienda, podemos usar la técnica de forma estratégica. Sería una técnica conveniente y que probablemente traería buenos resultados en una panadería. Ya ese no sería el caso en una tienda de ropa. En este caso, el impacto visual es más importante y es lo que el consumidor espera. Según la investigación de Veronis, Suhler & Associates, aprendimos que: La percepción visual es muy importante, pues al consumidor le gusta ver lo que compra. Como dice el popular dicho: El consumidor compra con los ojos.
  4. 4. “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” Lo importante es que entendamos cuáles son los estímulos y los sentidos que más influyen en la decisión de compra de cada producto. TIPOS DE MERCHANDISING Además de explorar diferentes sentidos, existen opciones de recursos que ayudan a destacar productos en el punto de venta. Prepárate para innovar cuando tu desafío sea planificar una acción de merchandising. Son varias las posibilidades para aumentar la exposición de la marca al consumidor. A la hora de elegir, siempre considera el segmento de tu producto y el canal al que se dirige la acción. Conoce a continuación algunos tipos de piezas destinadas a acciones de merchandising. Stopper Pieza que se aplica en posición perpendicular a los estantes y góndolas. Eficacia asegurada si tu objetivo es que la atención del consumidor se centre en alguna promoción o lanzamiento. Recuerda que siempre se debe aplicar a la altura de los ojos del consumidor. Wobbler Imagínalo como si fuera un pop-up en la vida real, que sobresale y se sobrepone a los productos en la góndola. Se recomienda para anunciar lanzamientos, promociones y beneficios, debe traer un mensaje objetivo y de alto impacto. Adhesivo de piso Ten en cuenta la seguridad y la calidad del material cuando pienses en colocar un adhesivo de suelo para una acción en el PDV. Los materiales antideslizantes y de alta resistencia son los más indicados. De cualquier manera, las personas van a circular por el lugar de venta en todo momento. Elabora adhesivos con elementos visuales atractivos y prioriza la aplicación cerca del lugar de exposición de la mercancía. Clip strip También conocido como cinta cross, el clip strip es ideal para las acciones de cross- merchandising. Ya debes haber visto una exposición de queso parmesano al lado de la salsa de tomate o de las pastas. Esa franja en donde los productos están colgados se llama cinta cross. Móviles
  5. 5. “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” Como el propio nombre ya lo indica, consisten en estructuras que permiten colgar piezas en el techo para atraer las miradas de los consumidores. Una excelente idea es mezclar el producto con mensajes interesantes para el consumidor. Banner promocional Es un clásico del visual merchandising. Son estructuras portátiles, que pueden ser estáticas o presentan un aspecto más innovador, con movimiento y mensajes personalizables. Se adaptan a diferentes lugares y pueden transmitir cualquier tipo de información al consumidor. 3.CONCLUSION Otra acepción del merchandising es la de objetos promocionales (también llamados «reclamos publicitarios», en inglés tie-in porque están ligados a un producto). Varían en tamaño y valor, de acuerdo con los objetivos de la campaña de comunicación. En la actualidad los objetos de merchandising se utilizan por innumerables empresas para lograr la atracción de nuevos clientes y compradores hablando de un ambiente comercial que brinde un buen producto y/o servicio. Las empresas buscan llamar la atención de los compradores con productos de merchandinsing innovadores, por así decirlo, fuera de lo común, gastando así fortunas en creaciones tanto para vender, como para regalar a clientes destacados. Para dar ejemplos específicos de productos de merchandising podemos citar: lapiceros, llaveros, gorros e innumerables productos muy costosos a los fines de agasajar a sus clientes tradicionales, como así también vender a los mismos aquellas cosas que anhelan con la marca de la empresa a la que los mismos representan 4.REFERENCIAS https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Merchandising https://www.gestion.org/que-es-el-merchandising/ https://economipedia.com/definiciones/merchandising.html
  6. 6. “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” 5.VIDEOS La marca Yokohama nos explica la importancia del merchandising en la exhibición y venta de llantas. Este video es una muestra de la técnica de animación llamada Motion Graphics
  7. 7. “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” Para poder administrar un negocio y tratar de optimizar el volumen de operaciones, es necesario determinar un sistema de acciones de ventas que motiven a los consumidores a comprar. Se debe determinar que productos son los más rentables y cual forma de presentación en el punto de venta es la más atractiva para los consumidores y es ahí cuando el Merchandising toma el papel principal. El Merchandising es un conjunto de acciones llevadas a cabo en el punto de venta basadas principalmente en la presentación, rotación y rentabilidad, con el fin de aumentar las ventas.

