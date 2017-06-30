RAYOS CÓSMICOS, EL CAMPO MAGNÉTICO DE LA TIERRA Y EL NÚCLEO DE LA TIERRA (Cosmic Rays, Earth´s Magnetic Field and Earth´s ...
placas continentales norteamericanas y europeas se es- tán expandiendo como resultado de plumas de manto donde roca viscos...
FUENTE CONSULTADA - Artículo "Cosmic Rays, Earth´s Magnetic Field and Earth´s Core". Autor: Mitch Batros, 24 de junio de 2...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Rayos Cosmicos

10 views

Published on

Spanish translation of an article about cosmic rays.

Published in: Science
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
10
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Rayos Cosmicos

  1. 1. RAYOS CÓSMICOS, EL CAMPO MAGNÉTICO DE LA TIERRA Y EL NÚCLEO DE LA TIERRA (Cosmic Rays, Earth´s Magnetic Field and Earth´s Core) por Mitch Batros 24 de junio de 2013 desde el sitio web "MediosdelCambioTerrestre" ("EarthChanges Media") Traducción: Pablo Martín Agüero El campo magnético de la Tierra es generado por lo que es co- nocido como la "teoría del dínamo o dipolo" que involucra la conducción de hierro líquido en el núcleo externo. Los datos más recientes continúan demostrando que el campo magnético de la Tierra se está debilitando. Estudios progresivos respaldados por la NSF (Fundación Científica Nacional) indican una conexión entre los canales submarinos (hendiduras), el manto de la Tierra, y el núcleo ex- terno de la Tierra. Una nueva investigación ilustra el deslizamiento del flujo mag- nético, mediante el campo magnético de la Tierra - tiene una relación directa y simbiótica con el núcleo externo, el manto, la litosfera y la corteza de la Tierra. Justo ahora, el campo magnético se está debilitando signi- ficativamente. Esto continuará hasta que alcance el punto cero, en aquel tiempo habrá una reversión magnética completa. Hasta este tiempo, presenciaremos un rebote magnético norteño en el hemisferio Norte. Más cerca a los momen- tos de una reversión completa, veremos un descenso del norte magnético por debajo del Ecuador. Durante esta fase de un campo debilitado, las partículas cargadas pueden penetrar a través de todos los niveles de atmósfera interna y externa que más adelante descen- derán al núcleo de la Tierra. La evidencia para tales eventos ha sido hallada en nú- cleos de sedimento tomados de fondos profundos de océanos revelando deslizamientos de polaridad magné- tica y su efecto sobre el núcleo de la Tierra. Un área tal es la Grieta del Medio Atlántico, donde las 1
  2. 2. placas continentales norteamericanas y europeas se es- tán expandiendo como resultado de plumas de manto donde roca viscosa fundida fluye y refluye como pro- ducto de un núcleo sobrecalentado o enfriado. Mientras la lava se solidifica, crea un registro de la o- rientación de los campos magnéticos pasados en gran parte como los anillos de los árboles. Hace 41.000 años, el campo magnético de la Tierra desvaneció y prácticamente desapareció, dejando a nuestro planeta desprotegido del bombardeo de ra- yos cósmicos. Un equipo de geólogos submarinos descubrió este evento en núcleos de sedimento to- mados lejos de las costas de Portugal y Papua Nue- va Guinea. En sus muestras, ellos encontraron un exceso de be- rilio-10 (10Be), un isótopo producido por rayos cósmicos y átomos de nitrógeno y oxígeno. En lechos sedimentarios que datan de la excursión de Laschamp, los investigadores descubrieron 10 Be dos veces más de lo normal, evidencia del bom- bardeo intenso de rayos cósmicos al que la Tierra fue sometida. El polo norte magnético se ha movido aproximada- mente a 10 millas por año a comienzos del 1800, más de 600 millas (1.100 km). Ahora está moviéndose más rápido a más de 40 millas por año desde aproximadamente 2001. Esta tendencia actual de un campo magnético de- bilitado sugiere que la Tierra puede sufrir una ex- cursión similar a la que tuvo lugar hace 41.000 a- ños. Desde que los rayos cósmicos de alta energía tienen un efecto sobre el núcleo de la Tierra y puede causar daño celular, un evento tal tendría un impacto significativo sobre la biodiversidad, y en particular sobre los humanos. Esta es la razón por la cual los investigadores buscan hallar una predicción más segura de las excursiones y reversiones futuras del campo magnético. 2
  3. 3. FUENTE CONSULTADA - Artículo "Cosmic Rays, Earth´s Magnetic Field and Earth´s Core". Autor: Mitch Batros, 24 de junio de 2013, "EarthChangesMedia". Cortesía: "Biblioteca Pléyades" mediante e- mail. 3

×