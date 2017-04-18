El Reto, presentación estrategia personal

@PabloAdanMico
@PabloAdanMico MARCA PERSONAL TU RETO 2017 EL RETO ESTRATEGIA PERSONAL PARA TIEMPOS DE INCERTIDUMBRE MARCA PERSONAL EN ACC...
@PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   LA NECESIDAD y el INSTINTO de SUPERVIVENCIA ¿Sociedaddelb...
@PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   NO HAY SITIO PARA TODOS
@PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   DECIDE TU ROL SOCIAL ESPECTADORES.   CRÍTICOS     A...
@PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   IDENTIDAD PERSONAL 2 20  
@PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   SOY: MIS PRINCIPIOS valores experiencias educación sentim...
@PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   SOY: MI CAPACIDAD EXITOS (PRESTIGIO) REPUTACIÓN HABILIDAD...
@PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   MARCA PERSONAL 3 20  
@PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   ¿ QUÉ ES MARCA PERSONAL? Lo  que   soy   Lo  que ...
@PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   PARA LOS DEMÁS: EL EFECTO LOQUEPROVOCASENLOSDEMÁS. PosiAv...
@PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   CONFIANZA PRESTIGIO ACTITUD REPUTACION GENERAR CONFIANZA
@PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   LA PALANCA PARA MOVER TU MUNDO 4 50  
@PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   EL MOTIVO Transformación   Superación   Aprender   ...
@PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   ESTRATEGIA PERSONAL Tienes que moverte OPCIONES   Busca...
@PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   TUS OBJETIVOS
@PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   MARKETING PERSONAL Comunicar para avanzar     Observ...
@PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   TU PLAN DE COMUNICACIÓN 1.  IdenAﬁca  a  tu   púb...
@PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   SÓLO NO PODRÁS
@PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   CAMBIO Y EVOLUCIÓN. Modificacomportamientos Adáptateasitu...
@PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   LA RESISTENCIA AL CAMBIO No   reconoces  la   neces...
@PabloAdanMico EN RESUMEN PREPARA TU RETO 2017
@PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   SALDETUZONADECONFORT IDENTIDAD,CAPACIDAD,VALORESYACTITUD ...
@PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   LO PUEDES CONSEGUIR. si lo haces bien minimizarás los rie...
@PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   TU RETO 2017 www.pabloadan.es
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

El Reto, presentación estrategia personal

12 views

Published on

Charla sobre marca personal en CEU Marketing Days. Presentación libro El Reto (estrategia personal para tiempos de incertidumbre)

Published in: Self Improvement
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
12
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

El Reto, presentación estrategia personal

  1. 1. @PabloAdanMico
  2. 2. @PabloAdanMico MARCA PERSONAL TU RETO 2017 EL RETO ESTRATEGIA PERSONAL PARA TIEMPOS DE INCERTIDUMBRE MARCA PERSONAL EN ACCIÓN
  3. 3. @PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   LA NECESIDAD y el INSTINTO de SUPERVIVENCIA ¿Sociedaddelbienestar? “Eselinstintodelcazador: sinocazas,nocomes”. 1
  4. 4. @PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   NO HAY SITIO PARA TODOS
  5. 5. @PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   DECIDE TU ROL SOCIAL ESPECTADORES.   CRÍTICOS     ACTORES  
  6. 6. @PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   IDENTIDAD PERSONAL 2 20  
  7. 7. @PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   SOY: MIS PRINCIPIOS valores experiencias educación sentimientos ideología espiritualidad
  8. 8. @PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   SOY: MI CAPACIDAD EXITOS (PRESTIGIO) REPUTACIÓN HABILIDADES PERSONALES HABILIDADES SOCIALES CONOCIMIENTOS EXPERIENCIA
  9. 9. @PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   MARCA PERSONAL 3 20  
  10. 10. @PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   ¿ QUÉ ES MARCA PERSONAL? Lo  que   soy   Lo  que  los   demás   perciben   que  soy  
  11. 11. @PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   PARA LOS DEMÁS: EL EFECTO LOQUEPROVOCASENLOSDEMÁS. PosiAvo,   proacAvo.   Conﬁanza,   lealtad.   MoAvador,   inspirador.   Líder,  guía.   Emprendedor,   innovador.   Solidario,   compromeAdo.   Etc.  
  12. 12. @PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   CONFIANZA PRESTIGIO ACTITUD REPUTACION GENERAR CONFIANZA
  13. 13. @PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   LA PALANCA PARA MOVER TU MUNDO 4 50  
  14. 14. @PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   EL MOTIVO Transformación   Superación   Aprender   Demostrarme     Mi  familia   JusAcia   Elmotivoesun detonante,esunacausa quegenerauna intenciónyque promueveunaactitud.
  15. 15. @PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   ESTRATEGIA PERSONAL Tienes que moverte OPCIONES   Buscar  un   empleo   Mejorar,   progresar   Cambiar   Emprender   5 70  
  16. 16. @PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   TUS OBJETIVOS
  17. 17. @PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   MARKETING PERSONAL Comunicar para avanzar     Observa,escucha,comprende. 6
  18. 18. @PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   TU PLAN DE COMUNICACIÓN 1.  IdenAﬁca  a  tu   público   2.  Analiza  el   entorno     3.  Delimita   objeAvos   4.    Selecciona   canales     5.  Descubre  qué   puedes  ofrecer     6.  Sé  coherente  en   tu  acAtud     7.  Informa  a  tu  red   de  tus  necesidades   y  metas.     8.  Da  moAvos  para   que  con[en  en  A  
  19. 19. @PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   SÓLO NO PODRÁS
  20. 20. @PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   CAMBIO Y EVOLUCIÓN. Modificacomportamientos Adáptateasituacionescambiantes Prestaatenciónalasseñalesdelmercado Identificanuevasoportunidades Planteanuevosrecursostácticosydeopinión 7
  21. 21. @PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   LA RESISTENCIA AL CAMBIO No   reconoces  la   necesidad   del  cambio   Miedo  a  lo   desconocido   Dudas  en  tu   capacidad   de   adaptación   SenAmiento   de  pérdida   de  poder   Riesgo  a  la   inversión  
  22. 22. @PabloAdanMico EN RESUMEN PREPARA TU RETO 2017
  23. 23. @PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   SALDETUZONADECONFORT IDENTIDAD,CAPACIDAD,VALORESYACTITUD TENERUNMOTIVOYUNAMOTIVACIÓN TOMARDECISIONES.PLANYOBJETIVOS TUPROPUESTADEVALOR ESTRATEGIADECOMUNICACIÓN ADAPTARSEALCAMBIO
  24. 24. @PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   LO PUEDES CONSEGUIR. si lo haces bien minimizarás los riesgos Y AUMENTARÁS TUS PROBABILIDADES DE ÉXITO
  25. 25. @PabloAdanMico ESTRATEGIA  PERSONAL   TU  RETO  2017   TU RETO 2017 www.pabloadan.es

×