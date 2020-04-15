Webinar: “Hospitals, Capital, and Cashflow Under COVID-19”

Hospitals and providers need to think creatively, strategically, and long-term about capital and cashflow under the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic. A one-hour webinar hosted by PYA discussed the current state of capital markets for non-profit healthcare systems, and considerations for capital management, including the role of real estate assets.



PYA Principal Michael Ramey joined Realty Trust Group Senior Vice-President Michael Honeycutt and Ponder & Company Managing Director Jeffrey B. Sahrbeck to present “Hospitals, Capital, and Cashflow, Under COVID-19” In this webinar, they covered:



Hospital industry capital market updates and trends, including how the capital markets are responding to the crisis.

Access to capital under recent regulations.

Cash preservation techniques for hospitals considering real estate operations and assets.



The webinar took place Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. EDT.