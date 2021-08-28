Overheidsaansprakelijkheid 26.08.2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dirk Van Heuven Steve Ronse Buitencontractuele overheidsaansprakelijkheid
2 Inhoud ∎I. Beginselen & bijzonderheden ∎II. Aansprakelijkheid van de uitvoerende macht ∎III. Tien schadebeperkende tips ...
3 I. Beginselen van het overheidsaansprakelijkheidsrecht
4 I. Beginselen van het overheidsaansprakelijkheidsrecht ∎Ook de overheid is onderworpen aan het gemeenrechtelijk aansprak...
5 I. Bijzonderheden van de buitencontractuele overheidsaansprakelijkheid
6 I. Bijzonderheden van de buitencontractuele overheidsaansprakelijkheid ∎Vernietiging door GwH, Rvs of RvVb = foutbewijs ...
7 I. Bijzonderheden van de buitencontractuele overheidsaansprakelijkheid ∎Grotere terughoudendheid bij beleidsbeslissingen...
8 I. Bijzonderheden van de buitencontractuele overheidsaansprakelijkheid ∎Grotere terughoudendheid bij overheidsbeslissing...
9 I. Bijzonderheden van de buitencontractuele overheidsaansprakelijkheid ∎Fout bij informele adviesverlening is moeilijk t...
10 I. Bijzonderheden van de buitencontractuele overheidsaansprakelijkheid ∎Werking van artikel 159 GW Het al dan niet verl...
11 I. Bijzonderheden van de buitencontractuele overheidsaansprakelijkheid ∎RvS is nu ook bevoegd voor schadevergoeding tot...
12 I. Bijzonderheden van de buitencontractuele overheidsaansprakelijkheid ∎Vernietiging door GwH, Rvs of RvVb = foutbewijs...
13 I. Bijzonderheden van de buitencontractuele overheidsaansprakelijkheid ∎Vernietiging door GwH, Rvs of RvVb = aansprakel...
14 II. Aansprakelijkheid van de uitvoerende macht
15 II. Aansprakelijkheid van de uitvoerende macht ∎Als handelende overheid ∎Als vergunningsverlener ∎Als toezichthouder (b...
16 II. Aansprakelijkheid van de uitvoerende macht ∎Als talmende overheid ‘Indien de overheid een handeling dient te stelle...
17 II. Bv. aansprakelijkheid als vergunningsverlener
18 II. Bv. aansprakelijkheid als vergunningsverlener ∎Fout Eindeloze serie fouten denkbaar ∎bij advisering, formeel en inf...
19 II. Aansprakelijkheid als vergunningsverlener ∎Fout Toetssteen: zorgvuldig bestuur Net zoals verweerster zich aanvankel...
20 II. Aansprakelijkheid als vergunningsverlener ∎Fout Marginaal toezicht waar discretionaire bevoegdheid geldt De burgerl...
21 II. Aansprakelijkheid als vergunningsverlener ∎Causaal verband ∎Loutere vernietiging van een onwettige vergunning volst...
22 II. Aansprakelijkheid als vergunningsverlener ∎Causaal verband De gemeente die de stedenbouwkundige vergunning verleend...
23 II. Aansprakelijkheid als vergunningsverlener ∎Causaal verband De omstandigheid dat ook anderen hadden kunnen aangespro...
24 II. Aansprakelijkheid als vergunningsverlener ∎Causaal verband Van een lokale normaal zorgvuldige overheid mocht dan im...
25 III. Tien schadebeperkende regels voor overheden
26 III. Tien schadebeperkende regels voor overheden ∎Regel 1: Respecteer de wet en de motiveringsplicht ∎Regel 2: Geef nie...
27 IV. Aansprakelijkheid van de rechterlijke macht
28 IV. Aansprakelijkheid van de rechterlijke macht ∎Overheid is ex artikel 1382-1383 BW aansprakelijk voor ambtsfouten van...
29 IV. Aansprakelijkheid van de rechterlijke macht ∎Toetsingsgronden ∎Rechter handelt op een wijze die strijdig is met het...
30 IV. Aansprakelijkheid van de rechterlijke macht ∎Uitwissingsvoorwaarde! De Staat is in de regel alleen aansprakelijk al...
31 IV. Aansprakelijkheid van de rechterlijke macht Tenzij … ∎Indien degene die schadevergoeding vordert geen partij was bi...
32 IV. Aansprakelijkheid van de rechterlijke macht ∎Maar enkel bij voldoende gekwalificeerde schending? ∎= aantoonbare en ...
33 V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht
34 V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht ∎Hof van Cassatie 27 juni 1845, Pas. 1845, I, 392  WM kan niet aansprakel...
35 V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht ∎Procureur-Generaal Jean du Jardin “De uitbreiding van de regel tot daden ...
36 V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht ∎Francovich-arrest van 19 november 1991  niet-omzetting van EU-richtlijn ...
37 V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht ∎Brasserie du Pêcheur-arrest van 5 maart 1996  Herhaling van het beginsel...
38 V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht ∎Navolgende jaren verder verfijnd door het HvJ ∎Als het ware dezelfde voor...
39 V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht ∎Aansprakelijkheid van “de overheid” ∎Gekwalificeerde schending is niet no...
40 V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht ∎Aansprakelijkheid van de WM in België werd klassiek steeds afgewezen ∎Bv....
41 V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht ∎Ommezwaai “… de beginselen van de scheiding der machten en van de onafhan...
42 “Het beginsel van de scheiding der machten, dat een evenwicht beoogt tussen de verschillende machten van de Staat, houd...
43 ∎Vóór 28 september 2006  aansprakelijkheid WM voornamelijk in fiscale zaken ∎Op voorwaarde dat de ongrondwettigheid vo...
44 V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht “Het oordeel van het Grondwettelijk Hof, in het kader van een prejudiciële...
45 V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht ∎Algemene zorgvuldigheidsnorm ≠ basis tot aansprakelijkheid van de WM “ … ...
46 V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht ∎Algemene zorgvuldigheidsnorm = basis tot aansprakelijkheid van de WM “De ...
47 V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht ∎Algemene zorgvuldigheidsnorm = basis tot aansprakelijkheid van de WM “De ...
48 V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht ∎Algemene zorgvuldigheidsnorm = basis tot aansprakelijkheid van de WM ∎Met...
49 V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht ∎Mildering van de terugwerkende kracht ∎Artikel 8, 2° Bijzondere wet Grond...
Overheidsaansprakelijkheid 26.08.2021

  1. 1. Dirk Van Heuven Steve Ronse Buitencontractuele overheidsaansprakelijkheid
  2. 2. 2 Inhoud ∎I. Beginselen & bijzonderheden ∎II. Aansprakelijkheid van de uitvoerende macht ∎III. Tien schadebeperkende tips voor overheden ∎IV. Aansprakelijkheid van de rechterlijke macht ∎V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht
  3. 3. 3 I. Beginselen van het overheidsaansprakelijkheidsrecht
  4. 4. 4 I. Beginselen van het overheidsaansprakelijkheidsrecht ∎Ook de overheid is onderworpen aan het gemeenrechtelijk aansprakelijkheidsregime Cass. 5 november 1920 (Flandria-arrest) – uitvoerende macht Cass. 19 december 1991 (Anca-arrest) – rechterlijke macht Cass. 1 juni 2006 (Sekten-arrest)– wetgevende macht ∎Artikelen 1382-1383 Burgerlijk Wetboek: fout-schade-causaal verband Algemeen geldt dat de fout van de administratieve overheid, die tot haar aansprakelijkheid kan leiden, bestaat in een gedraging die ofwel neerkomt op een verkeerd optreden dat moet worden beoordeeld volgens het criterium van een normaal zorgvuldige en voorzichtige overheid die in dezelfde omstandigheden verkeert, ofwel een miskenning uitmaakt van een nationaalrechtelijke norm of een internationaal verdrag met rechtstreekse werking in de interne orde, die de overheid verplicht om iets op een bepaalde manier te doen, behoudens onoverkomelijke dwaling of een andere rechtvaardigingsgrond, Cass. 19 maart 2010, AR.C.05.0197.F; Cass. 9 februari 2017, C. 13.0528.F
  5. 5. 5 I. Bijzonderheden van de buitencontractuele overheidsaansprakelijkheid
  6. 6. 6 I. Bijzonderheden van de buitencontractuele overheidsaansprakelijkheid ∎Vernietiging door GwH, Rvs of RvVb = foutbewijs … of toch niet? Wanneer de overheid bijvoorbeeld een bepaalde termijn dient na te leven of advies bij een bepaalde instantie dient op te vragen, dan betreft dit een duidelijke resultaatsverbintenis. Niet elke verplichting/daad van de overheid impliceert echter automatisch een resultaatsverbintenis. Een toetsing aan bepaalde rechtsprincipes impliceert aldus niet automatisch een fout. Op dit punt kan niet worden gesteld dat bepaalde inbreuken op deze principes automatisch een fout uitmaken. De beoordeling van die principes betreft immers vaak een feitelijke appreciatie en feitelijke toetsing. Geen enkele raadsman zou ook aan zijn cliënt in het kader van de vraag indien die principes al dan niet zouden zijn nageleefd zomaar ook in alle situaties een advies kunnen geven waarvan het resultaat kan worden gegarandeerd. Ook voor hem kan op dit punt geen resultaatsverbintenis worden verwacht. Rb. Brussel, 30 april 2012 Wanneer wordt aanvaard dat bij de vaststelling dat de wetgever bij het uitvaardigen van een wet in strijd met de Grondwet niet automatisch een fout begaat, kan ook niet worden gesteld dat een andere overheid bij het nemen van beslissingen, waarvan naderhand blijkt dat bepaalde principes uit de Grondwet niet zijn nageleefd en waarbij deze beslissing op die grond wordt vernietigd, automatisch een fout heeft begaan. Cass. 10 september 2010, F.09,0042/N/1
  7. 7. 7 I. Bijzonderheden van de buitencontractuele overheidsaansprakelijkheid ∎Grotere terughoudendheid bij beleidsbeslissingen Zelfs wanneer een overheid over een ruime discretionaire bevoegdheid beschikt, is zij gehouden te handelen binnen de grenzen van wat een normaal zorgvuldige regelgever zou doen. De bevoegdheid mag niet willekeurig of in strijd met hogere rechtsnormen worden uitgevoerd. Indien wordt beweerd dat dat wel het geval is en dat daar schade door geleden werd, kan de beweerde schadelijder zijn subjectief recht op schadevergoeding voorleggen aan de gewone rechtbanken en hoven. Het feit dat het gevorderde herstel neerkomt op een bevel aan de overheid om op deze of gene wijze te handelen, verandert daaraan niets. Rb. Brussel 14 juni 2018 Ten gronde ziet de rechtbank zich verplicht om de eisers alvast één illusie te ontnemen: zij hebben hoe dan ook geen (subjectief) recht op de herbestemming van hun gronden als dusdanig. Zoals de verweerders terecht onderstrepen, wordt alvast daarover namelijk sowieso zuiver discretionair beslist door het (bevoegde) lokaal bestuur. Van een (wettelijk of decretaal) gebonden bevoegdheid voor de (bevoegde) overheid om de [grond] effectief te herbestemming (in de door de eisers gewenste zin) is er immers nergens sprake: daarvoor bestaat geen (wettelijke of decretale) rechtsgrond. De eisers kunnen een dergelijke herbestemming op zich dus geenszins afdwingen van de verweersters. Rb. Gent, 13 februari 2018
  8. 8. 8 I. Bijzonderheden van de buitencontractuele overheidsaansprakelijkheid ∎Grotere terughoudendheid bij overheidsbeslissingen De aansprakelijkheid van de overheid ten aanzien van de burger is onderworpen aan het gemeenrechtelijke aansprakelijkheidsregime, zodat er een fout, schade en oorzakelijk verband in die zin van artikel 1382 e.v. BW dient bewezen te worden. Wanneer de fout, schade en oorzakelijk verband bewezen worden, dient de rechter de overheid te verplichten tot rechtsherstel over te gaan. Dit rechtsherstel dient in principe in natura te gebeuren. Evenwel is het herstel in natura niet mogelijk wanneer dit onmogelijk is, het rechtsmisbruik vormt, het herstel door het recht wordt uitgesloten of beperkt en wanneer de overheid een appreciatiemarge beschikt. Wanneer de overheid een appreciatiemarge beschikt en de rechter legt een herstelmaatregel op, dan zou dit de rechtsmacht van de rechter te buiten gaan, aangezien de rechter niet in de plaats kan treden van de overheid. De rechtbank kan op grond van het algemeen rechtsbeginsel van de scheiding der machten en het verbod voor de rechter om zijn rechtsmacht te buiten te gaan, de overheid niet opleggen om een perceel een welbepaalde bestemming te geven. Rb. Veurne, 9 juni 2016
  9. 9. 9 I. Bijzonderheden van de buitencontractuele overheidsaansprakelijkheid ∎Fout bij informele adviesverlening is moeilijk te bewijzen Er kan uit het dossier niet achterhaald worden welke vraag eiseres of haar makelaar precies heeft gesteld aan [het personeelslid van] de gemeente en of zij daarbij de precieze ligging van het onroerend goed heeft kenbaar gemaakt. Rb. Oudenaarde 6 oktober 2020
  10. 10. 10 I. Bijzonderheden van de buitencontractuele overheidsaansprakelijkheid ∎Werking van artikel 159 GW Het al dan niet verlenen van de toelating tot het organiseren van een rally behoort tot de discretionaire bevoegdheid van de burgemeester van de gemeente op wiens grondgebied de rally doorgaat. De rechtbank dient daarbij de beleidsvrijheid van het bestuur te respecteren en mag haar afweging van belangen niet in de plaats stellen van die van de overheid, doch kan louter een marginale toetsing doorvoeren, (…) Net als de eerste rechter is deze rechtbank van oordeel dat het besluit van 30 mei 2009 dergelijke marginale toetsing doorstaat. Rb. Kortrijk, 28 april 2011 Het is niet aan de bestuurlijke overheid om de onwettigheid van de algemene, provinciale en plaatselijke besluiten en verordeningen te sanctioneren of deze buiten toepassing te laten. Enkel de hoven en rechtbanken kunnen overeenkomstig artikel 159 van de Grondwet de onwettige besluiten en verordeningen buiten toepassing laten. Het feit dat de gemeente S. is voortgegaan op de verkavelingsvergunning die de bevoegde minister had afgeleverd, om ook stedenbouwkundige vergunningen voor de kavels af te leveren en om zelf een tweede verkavelingsvergunning af te leveren voor het naastliggende perceel, kan dan ook niet als een fout worden aangemerkt. De gemeente S. kon de afgeleverde verkavelingsvergunning niet buiten beschouwing laten en diende met die vergunning rekening te houden bij de beoordeling van de andere aangevraagde vergunningen. Elk normaal zorgvuldig gemeentebestuur zou derhalve op die wijze hebben gehandeld en zou zijn voortgegaan op de door de minister afgeleverde verkavelingsvergunning. Rb. Brussel, 27 oktober 2011
  11. 11. 11 I. Bijzonderheden van de buitencontractuele overheidsaansprakelijkheid ∎RvS is nu ook bevoegd voor schadevergoeding tot herstel! ∎Geen bijzondere verjaringsregeling meer ∎Quid aansprakelijkheid mandatarissen en ambtenaren? ∎Met de wet van 11 juli 2018 tot wijziging van een strafwetboek is de strafrechtelijke immuniteit van publiekrechtelijke rechtspersonen opgeheven.
  12. 12. 12 I. Bijzonderheden van de buitencontractuele overheidsaansprakelijkheid ∎Vernietiging door GwH, Rvs of RvVb = foutbewijs … of toch niet? Anderzijds kon in de voorliggende zaak in alle redelijkheid niet van het college van burgemeester en schepenen worden verwacht dat hij het standpunt van de gemachtigde ambtenaar zou betwisten. Het blijkt immers geen evidente kwestie te zijn geweest of de vergunningsaanvraag in kwestie al dan niet was vrijgesteld van het eensluidend advies van de gemachtigde ambtenaar. Gespecialiseerde juristen konden het over dit vraagstuk in alle redelijkheid oneens zijn, zoals blijkt uit de argumenten die de partijen hierover nadien voor de Raad van State hebben uitgewisseld. In deze omstandigheden was het normaal dat het college van burgemeester en schepenen zich zou aansluiten bij de mededeling van de gemachtigde ambtenaar, die als gespecialiseerd ambtenaar van het Vlaams Gewest geacht kan worden beter geplaatst, beter geïnformeerd en beter onderlegd te zijn in juridische vraagstukken betreffende de toepassing van de regels inzake ruimtelijke ordening, dan het college van burgemeester en schepenen. Dit geldt des te meer wanneer de juridische kwestie specifiek een vraag betreft over de eigen adviesbevoegdheid van de gemachtigde ambtenaar. Rb. Brussel, 21 oktober 2011
  13. 13. 13 I. Bijzonderheden van de buitencontractuele overheidsaansprakelijkheid ∎Vernietiging door GwH, Rvs of RvVb = aansprakelijkheid … of toch niet? Op dit punt oordeelt de rechtbank dat de causaliteit tussen de onbetwiste fout van I. en de door V. geldend gemaakt schade verbroken is door de houding van V. zelf. In de eerste plaats is V. gehouden aan een schadebeperkingsplicht, tweedes is schadeherstel in natura de primaire herstelvorm, financiële schadevergoeding slechts een subsidiaire herstelvorm wanneer herstel in natura onmogelijk of onwenselijk is. Door de heropening van de openbare opdracht heeft I. aan V. – en de andere inschrijvers – herstel in natura geboden en de kans alsnog de opdracht toegewezen te krijgen. Het is de keuze van V. geweest hierop niet in te gaan, welke reden zij hiertoe ook gehad moge hebben. Deze keuze doorbreekt de causaliteit tussen de ingeroepen fout en de beweerde schade. Rb. Dendermonde, 15 maart 2019
  14. 14. 14 II. Aansprakelijkheid van de uitvoerende macht
  15. 15. 15 II. Aansprakelijkheid van de uitvoerende macht ∎Als handelende overheid ∎Als vergunningsverlener ∎Als toezichthouder (bv. stedenbouw & milieu) ∎Als informatieverstrekker ∎Als wegbeheerder ∎Als waterbeheerder ∎Als opdrachtgever bestuur bij overheidsopdrachten ∎Enz., enz.
  16. 16. 16 II. Aansprakelijkheid van de uitvoerende macht ∎Als talmende overheid ‘Indien de overheid een handeling dient te stellen waarvoor de wet geen termijn of slechts een termijn van orde bepaalt, mag met toepassing van het criterium van de normaal zorgvuldige en voorzichtige overheid worden verwacht dat dit gebeurt binnen een redelijke termijn. Opdat een overschrijding van die redelijke termijn tot aansprakelijkheid kan leiden, dient zij ook te worden getoetst aan het voorzienbaarheidscriterium: de schending van de algemene zorgvuldigheidsplicht levert volgens vaststaande cassatierechtspraak immers slechts een buitencontractuele fout op indien het voor het rechtssubject aan wie die schending wordt verweten voorzienbaar is dat mogelijk schade zal ontstaan Er dient dus nagegaan of het voor de overheid in redelijkheid voorzienbaar was dat het tijdsverloop tot schade kon leiden. Bij de beoordeling van die voorzienbaarheid mag, analoog met de rechtspraak van de Raad van State dienaangaande, in aanmerking worden genomen of de (professionele) belanghebbende de talmende overheid tot handelen heeft aangemaand. Dezelfde afweging dient gemaakt bij de beoordeling van de schade die voor vergoeding in aanmerking komt'. Rb. Antwerpen, 15 januari 2021, nr. 21/851
  17. 17. 17 II. Bv. aansprakelijkheid als vergunningsverlener
  18. 18. 18 II. Bv. aansprakelijkheid als vergunningsverlener ∎Fout Eindeloze serie fouten denkbaar ∎bij advisering, formeel en informeel ∎bij ontvankelijkheids- en volledigheidsonderzoek van het aanvraagdossier ∎bij de organisatie van het openbaar onderzoek ∎bij (uitdrukkelijke of stilzwijgende) beslissing over de vergunningsaanvraag • Onwettige samenstelling vergunningsverlener • Wettigheidsgebrek (vergunning waar niet mag, bv. wegens bestemmingsstrijdigheid of omgekeerd onterechte niet-vergunning) • Motiveringsgebrek (=vaak pyrrhusoverwinning) ∎enz., enz.
  19. 19. 19 II. Aansprakelijkheid als vergunningsverlener ∎Fout Toetssteen: zorgvuldig bestuur Net zoals verweerster zich aanvankelijk heeft gedragen naar het standpunt van de provincie, nadien de GSA en tenslotte het kabinet van de minister, telkens bestuurlijke hogere overheden of vertegenwoordigers daarvan, heeft de stad N. zich gedragen als een normaal voorzichtig persoon. Zij heeft zich aangepast aan interpretaties van de andere overheden (…). Eiseres bewijst niet dat verweerster een fout zou hebben begaan zoals vereist voor de toepassing van artikel 1382 BW. Rb. Dendermonde, 8 mei 2020
  20. 20. 20 II. Aansprakelijkheid als vergunningsverlener ∎Fout Marginaal toezicht waar discretionaire bevoegdheid geldt De burgerlijke rechter moet nagaan aan de hand van de beginselen van behoorlijk bestuur en de zorgvuldigheidsnorm of de weigering van de (milieu)vergunning kennelijk onredelijk was. Hij moet het overheidshandelen toetsen aan het gedrag dat van de overheid redelijkerwijze mag worden verwacht. Het toezicht van de burgerlijke rechter op de nakoming van de zorgvuldigheidsnorm van de overheid is slechts marginaal. De burgerlijke rechter kan slechts een fout weerhouden als de overheid kennelijk onredelijk heeft gehandeld. In tegenstelling tot de eerste rechter is het Hof de mening toegedaan dat de gemeente haar beslissingen in het kader van het vergunningsdossier van eiser steeds afdoende heeft gemotiveerd en dat de motieven van haar beslissingen steeds uitdrukkelijk in de beslissing werden ingeschreven. De gemeente heeft alle beslissingen over de vergunningssituatie van eiser steeds zorgvuldig behandeld en er kunnen haar dan ook geen fouten worden verweten. Antwerpen 23 februari 2012, TROS-Nieuwsbrief 2012 (samenvatting VAN LOMMEL, J.), afl. 4, 6
  21. 21. 21 II. Aansprakelijkheid als vergunningsverlener ∎Causaal verband ∎Loutere vernietiging van een onwettige vergunning volstaat niet altijd • Een motiveringsgebrek volstaat op zich niet om een causaal verband aan te tonen • Onterechte regularisatie van onwettige vergunning: in beginsel doorbreking causaal verband ∎Quid beroepsprocedure bij de deputatie? • In regel doorbreking oorzakelijk verband • Uitzondering: fouten in de administratieve afhandeling van de vergunningsprocedure (geen adviezen opgevraagd, geen openbaar onderzoek…)
  22. 22. 22 II. Aansprakelijkheid als vergunningsverlener ∎Causaal verband De gemeente die de stedenbouwkundige vergunning verleende was weliswaar in de fout, maar, aldus het hof, was dit niet minder het geval voor de bouwheer zelf die zich had moeten (laten) informeren over de stedenbouwkundige toestand van zijn eigendom. Er wordt geen schadevergoeding toegekend omdat de bouwheer nog lang heeft kunnen profiteren van het onwettig vergunde (en dus onvergund geachte) gebouw nadat de strafechter de onwettigheid had vastgesteld. Deze voordelen compenseren alle nadeel en schade veroorzaakt door de fout van de gemeente. Gent 7 april 2006, NjW 2006, 660 Het oorzakelijk verband in casu grotendeels wordt verbroken doordat de eigenaars zich niet hebben beroepen op de ontbinding van de koop-verkoopovereenkomst wegens een wilsgebrek, minstens doordat niet werd overgegaan tot een poging tot heronderhandeling van de koopprijs. De rechtbank besluit dat de eigenaars niet hebben voldaan aan hun schadebeperkingsplicht, en daardoor een zekere kans hebben verloren om de schade an sich te beperken. Dit leidt, aldus de rechtbank, niet tot een doorbraak van het oorzakelijk verband, doch enkel tot de verdeling van de aansprakelijkheid tussen de eigenaar enerzijds en de gemeente en de landmeter anderzijds. Aldus oordeelt de rechtbank dat de eigenaars 75% van de door hen geleden minwaarde zelf dienen te dragen. De gemeente en de landmeter-expert worden in solidum veroordeeld tot 25%. Rb. Brussel, 3 maart 2011
  23. 23. 23 II. Aansprakelijkheid als vergunningsverlener ∎Causaal verband De omstandigheid dat ook anderen hadden kunnen aangesproken worden leidt niet tot een doorbraak van het causaal verband tussen de fout en de schade van de gemeente Rb. Brussel 3 maart 2011 Het hof is van oordeel dat de bestendige deputatie, zijnde orgaan van de provincie, wanneer deze in het kader van een wet of decreet welbepaalde bevoegdheden krijgt toegekend en deze uitoefent – zoals ten deze het (ingevolge de techniek van deconcentratie) aan haar toegekend zijn van een beslissingsbevoegdheid inzake vergunningsaanvragen op het vlak van milieu en stedenbouw, meer bepaald waar zij betreffend in het kader van een administratief beroep een uitspraak doet inzake deze vergunningsaanvraag en aldus beslist deze vergunningen al dan niet toe te kennen – dit niet tot gevolg heeft dat zij als bestendige deputatie bij de uitoefening van deze bevoegdheid die niet zou handelen als orgaan van een andere overheid en aldus in dat kader zou ophouden het orgaan te zijn van de provincie. Want zulks is nergens (duidelijk) bepaald, noch dringt dergelijke redeneerwijze zich op door en binnen het kader van enige daartoe uitgevaardigde en toepasselijke regelgeving. Gent 18 maart 2011
  24. 24. 24 II. Aansprakelijkheid als vergunningsverlener ∎Causaal verband Van een lokale normaal zorgvuldige overheid mocht dan immers ook al verwacht worden dat ze de correctheid van de (bekomen) informatie ten behoeve van haar burgers controleert en in voorkomend geval actualiseert en niet louter fungeert als een doorgeefluik van de gemachtigde ambtenaar/gewestelijk stedenbouwkundig ambtenaar. Ook een gemeente beschikt immers over een stedenbouwkundige dienst, díe moet in staat zijn om een correcte plaatsbepaling uit te voeren aan de hand van het gewestplan. Gent 27 september 2018
  25. 25. 25 III. Tien schadebeperkende regels voor overheden
  26. 26. 26 III. Tien schadebeperkende regels voor overheden ∎Regel 1: Respecteer de wet en de motiveringsplicht ∎Regel 2: Geef niet spontaan fouten toe ∎Regel 3: Laat in delicate dossiers de kelk aan u passeren, zo mogelijk ∎Regel 4: Dek u in waar mogelijk ∎Regel 5: Probeer schade te spreiden ∎Regel 6: Wees niet koppig ∎Regel 7: Laat de zaken niet rotten ∎Regel 8: Hou verjaringstermijnen in acht ∎Regel 9: Pas op met de openbaarheid van bestuur ∎Regel 10: Schakel een jurist in bij ernstige schadeaanspraken
  27. 27. 27 IV. Aansprakelijkheid van de rechterlijke macht
  28. 28. 28 IV. Aansprakelijkheid van de rechterlijke macht ∎Overheid is ex artikel 1382-1383 BW aansprakelijk voor ambtsfouten van magistraten, als daardoor schade aan derden wordt berokkend ∎Niettegenstaande beginselen van scheiding der machten, onafhankelijkheid van de rechterlijke macht en het rechterlijk gewijsde ∎Bij schending van een norm van nationaal recht of van een internationaal verdrag met directe werking in de nationale rechtsorde die aan de magistraat de verplichting oplegt om al dan niet of op een bepaalde wijze te handelen ∎Belgische Staat voor fouten gewone rechters en Raad van State, Vlaanderen voor fouten van Raad voor Vergunningsbetwistingen
  29. 29. 29 IV. Aansprakelijkheid van de rechterlijke macht ∎Toetsingsgronden ∎Rechter handelt op een wijze die strijdig is met het handelen van een normaal en omzichtig magistraat die in dezelfde omstandigheden verkeert ∎Onder voorbehoud van een onoverwinnelijke dwaling of een andere rechtvaardigingsgrond ∎Schaderechter dient na te gaan of de magistraat de hem verweten fouten wel degelijk heeft begaan, zelfs als ze niet uit die beslissing blijken
  30. 30. 30 IV. Aansprakelijkheid van de rechterlijke macht ∎Uitwissingsvoorwaarde! De Staat is in de regel alleen aansprakelijk als de litigieuze handeling door een in kracht van gewijsde gegane beslissing is ingetrokken, gewijzigd, vernietigd of herroepen wegens schending van een gevestigde rechtsnorm. Cass. 19 december 1991 (Anca-arrest) De uitwissingsvoorwaarde is van belang voor de bepaling van tijdstip waarop de vergoedbare schade is ontstaan. Cass. 5 juni 2008
  31. 31. 31 IV. Aansprakelijkheid van de rechterlijke macht Tenzij … ∎Indien degene die schadevergoeding vordert geen partij was bij de betwiste rechterlijke beslissing GwH 21 januari 2021, nr. 7/2021 ∎Bij schending van EVRM of protocollen Cass. 25 maart 2010 ∎Als het niet mogelijk of zinvol is om rechtsmiddelen aan te wenden tegen de rechterlijke uitspraak, ruilt het Grondwettelijk Hof naar het voorbeeld van het Hof van Justitie deze voorwaarde in voor de voorwaarde van de voldoende gekwalificeerde schending GwH 30 juni 2014 , nr. 99/2014 (geen cassatie tegen arrest RvS)
  32. 32. 32 IV. Aansprakelijkheid van de rechterlijke macht ∎Maar enkel bij voldoende gekwalificeerde schending? ∎= aantoonbare en ernstige fout ∎Bij lichtere fout: gezag van gewijsde en rechtszekerheid wegen zwaarder door Arresten Köbler HvJ 30 september 2003, C-224/01 en Traghetti del Mediterraneo HvJ 13 juni 2006, C-173/03)  moet niet voldaan zijn aan de uitwissingsvoorwaarde!
  33. 33. 33 V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht
  34. 34. 34 V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht ∎Hof van Cassatie 27 juni 1845, Pas. 1845, I, 392  WM kan niet aansprakelijk worden gesteld  Steeds door HvC bevestigd ∎Ommekeer n.a.v. arrest Brasserie du Pêcheur van het HvJ, 5 maart 1996  HvJ oordeelt dat een Lidstaat aansprakelijk kan zijn voor schending van het Gemeenschapsrecht
  35. 35. 35 V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht ∎Procureur-Generaal Jean du Jardin “De uitbreiding van de regel tot daden van de wetgeving is in volle evolutie. De contouren van het Le Ski-arrest en de bevoegdheden van het Arbitragehof bemoeilijken die uitbreiding evenwel. Niets verzet zich evenwel tegen een aansprakelijkheidsvordering voor de burgerlijke rechter nadat het bevoegde rechtscollege de onwettigheid van de wetgevende norm heeft vastgesteld.” Mercuriale 3 september 2001
  36. 36. 36 V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht ∎Francovich-arrest van 19 november 1991  niet-omzetting van EU-richtlijn kan aanleiding geven tot aansprakelijkheid Lidstaat  voorwaardelijk recht op schadevergoeding 1/ de Richtlijn kent rechten toe aan particulieren 2/ de inhoud van de rechten moet kunnen worden bepaald op grond van de Richtlijn 3/ er moet een causaal verband zijn tussen het niet (tijdig) omzetten en de schade
  37. 37. 37 V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht ∎Brasserie du Pêcheur-arrest van 5 maart 1996  Herhaling van het beginsel dat Lidstaten aansprakelijk kunnen zijn voor schade die particulieren lijden “… dat dit beginsel geldt voor alle gevallen van schending van het Gemeenschapsrecht door een Lidstaat, ongeacht het orgaan van de lidstaat waarvan de handeling of het verzuim de schending uitmaakt, dus met inbegrip van het geval dat de schadeveroorzakende schending van het Gemeenschapsrecht aan de wetgevende macht is toe te rekenen.”  Zelfde voorwaarden als Francovich  Adequate schadevergoeding vereist ten opzichte van de geleden schade
  38. 38. 38 V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht ∎Navolgende jaren verder verfijnd door het HvJ ∎Als het ware dezelfde voorwaarden als de voorwaarden van art. 1382 (oud) B.W. 1/ onrechtmatig handelen van de Lidstaat  eis van de ‘gekwalificeerde schending’ (hoe ruimer de beoordelingsbevoegdheid, hoe minder snel sprake zal zijn van een schending) 2/ schade (norm moet rechten toekennen) 3/ causaal verband tussen onrechtmatig handelen en schade
  39. 39. 39 V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht ∎Aansprakelijkheid van “de overheid” ∎Gekwalificeerde schending is niet nodig, elke inbreuk op een norm volstaat “Overwegende dat de bestuursoverheid, behoudens onoverwinnelijke dwaling of enige andere grond tot ontheffing van aansprakelijkheid een fout begaat wanneer zij een verordening uitvaardigt of goedkeurt waarin zij ofwel een internationaalrechtelijke bepaling met directe werking in de interne rechtsorde schendt ofwel grondwettelijke ofwel wettelijke regels schendt die haar verplichten niets te doen of op en bepaalde wijze iets te doen, zodat zij burgerlijk aansprakelijk is ingeval die fout schade veroorzaakt.” Hof van Cassatie 14 januari 2000, Pas., I, 102 (“draaicirkel-arrest”)
  40. 40. 40 V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht ∎Aansprakelijkheid van de WM in België werd klassiek steeds afgewezen ∎Bv. P. VAN OMMESLAGHE, 1993 “le pouvoir législatif consideré comme l’expression première de la souveraineté de la nation” ∎Kwam op de helling te staan door  Arrest Le Ski, 27 mei 1971  Toetsingsbevoegdheid Grondwettelijk Hof
  41. 41. 41 V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht ∎Ommezwaai “… de beginselen van de scheiding der machten en van de onafhankelijkheid van de wetgevende macht en van de parlementsleden houden niet in dat de staat in het algemeen zou zijn ontheven van zijn verplichting de schade te vergoeden die een fout van het Parlement aan een derde heeft veroorzaakt.” Hof van Cassatie 1 juni 2006, A.R. C.05.0494.N (Sekten-arrest) “Zoals de burgers is de Staat onderworpen aan rechtsregels, waaronder die welke betrekking hebben op de vergoeding van schade ten gevolge van fouten die de subjectieve rechten en de wettige belangen van personen aantasten.” Hof van Cassatie 1 juni 2006, A.R. C.05.0494.N (Sekten-arrest)
  42. 42. 42 “Het beginsel van de scheiding der machten, dat een evenwicht beoogt tussen de verschillende machten van de Staat, houdt niet in dat zij in het algemeen zou zijn ontheven van de verplichting om de schade te vergoeden die in de uitoefening van de wetgevende functie door zijn fout of die van zijn organen aan een derde is veroorzaakt. Noch dat beginsel, noch de artikelen 33, 36 en 42 van de Grondwet staan eraan in de weg dat een rechtbank van de rechterlijke orde een dergelijke fout vaststelt en de Staat veroordeelt tot herstel van de schadelijke gevolgen ervan, Door het beoordelen van het foutieve karakter van een schadeveroorzakende handelwijze van de wetgevende macht, mengt die rechtbank zich niet in de wetgevende functie en in het politiek proces van de totstandkoming van de wetten, maar conformeert zij zich aan de opdracht van de rechterlijke macht om de burgerlijke rechten te beschermen.” Hof van Cassatie 28 september 2006, A.R. C.02.0570, F V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht
  43. 43. 43 ∎Vóór 28 september 2006  aansprakelijkheid WM voornamelijk in fiscale zaken ∎Op voorwaarde dat de ongrondwettigheid vooraf door het Arbitragehof werd vastgesteld ∎Bv. Rb. Brugge, 18 februari 2003  belastbaarheid van invaliditeitsvergoedingen  Arbitragehof 9 december 1998  schending art. 10-11 GW  vordering 1382 B.W. V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht
  44. 44. 44 V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht “Het oordeel van het Grondwettelijk Hof, in het kader van een prejudiciële vraag, dat een wettelijke bepaling indruist tegen de artikelen 10 en 11 van de Grondwet heeft nog niet tot gevolg dat vaststaat dat de wetgever onrechtmatig heeft gehandeld in de zin van artikel 1382 van het Burgerlijk Wetboek. De aansprakelijkheid van de wetgever voor het nemen van een foutieve wetgeving vraagt een eigen beoordeling door de rechter aan wie gevraagd wordt de Staat te veroordelen op grond van een onrechtmatige daad. De loutere verwijzing naar een arrest van het Grondwettelijk Hof dat prejudicieel een tegenstrijdigheid tussen wet en Grondwet ontwaart op grond van de toestand van het recht op het ogenblik waarop het oordeelt, volstaat niet als een eigen beoordeling.” Hof van Cassatie 10 september 2010, AR.09.0042.N
  45. 45. 45 V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht ∎Algemene zorgvuldigheidsnorm ≠ basis tot aansprakelijkheid van de WM “ … ce critère apparaît inadéquat, à défaut d’une référence concrète: que d’une part, l’activité unique et exclusive du législateur général s’exerce au plus haut niveau de l’Etat et d’autre part, l’exigence même du critère objectif de référence exclut de déterminer ce que devrait idéalement représenter un législateur type normalement prudent et soigneux, dont la conduite serait exempte de toute défaillance.” “dit criterium blijkt ontoereikend, bij gebrek aan een concrete referentie: enerzijds wordt de enige en exclusieve activiteit van de wetgever uitgeoefend op het hoogste niveau van de staat en anderzijds, sluit de vereiste van het objectieve referentiecriterium uit dat wordt bepaald wat een typische normaal zorgvuldige en omzichtige wetgever idealiter is; een wetgever die redelijkerwijze voorzichtig en zorgvuldig is en wiens gedrag vrij is van enige mislukkingen.” Hof van beroep Brussel, Brussel 7 december 2000
  46. 46. 46 V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht ∎Algemene zorgvuldigheidsnorm = basis tot aansprakelijkheid van de WM “De aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht moet niet alleen ten aanzien van de specifieke gedragsnormen die haar door de Grondwet en de internationale conventies worden opgelegd, worden beoordeeld, maar ook ten aanzien van de voorzichtigheidsnormen die worden opgelegd door te verwijzen naar de standaard van de normaal zorgvuldige en voortvarende wetgever.” Rb. Luik (afd. Luik) (4de k.) 9 oktober 2018
  47. 47. 47 V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht ∎Algemene zorgvuldigheidsnorm = basis tot aansprakelijkheid van de WM “De verantwoordelijkheid van de wetgevende macht moet niet alleen worden beoordeeld in het licht van de specifieke gedragsnormen die worden opgelegd door de Grondwet en de internationale verdragen, maar ook ten aanzien van de voorzichtigheidsnormen gedicteerd door de verwijzing naar het criterium van de normaal zorgvuldige en voorzichtige wetgever.” “Ook al valt niet te ontkennen dat de Belgische Staat zich al jaren zorgen maakt over de situatie in de gevangenissen, toont hij niet aan alle nodige maatregelen te hebben genomen om de detentieomstandigheden aanvaardbaar te maken binnen een redelijke termijn. Het aanhouden van deze situatie, de talrijke herinneringen die aan de Staat werden gericht en de tegen hem uitgesproken veroordelingen tonen het tegendeel aan. De tijdelijke verbetering door de gezondheidscrisis en de in het kader hiervan genomen maatregelen kunnen niet in aanmerking worden genomen bij de beoordeling van de verantwoordelijkheid van de Belgische Staat.” Luik (12de k.) 20 oktober 2020
  48. 48. 48 V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht ∎Algemene zorgvuldigheidsnorm = basis tot aansprakelijkheid van de WM ∎Met verwijzingen naar Cass. 28 september 2006 en 10 september 2010 (zie supra) “Le contexte soumis au tribunal, et notamment l’urgence climatique ainsi que les engagements internationaux et européens, donne à cette obligation naturelle de coopération entre les différentes entités du pays une portée normative plus forte en manière telle qu’elle peut être integrée dans l’obligation générale de prudence qui s’impose à chacune des quatre parties défenderesses.” “La combinaison des trois constats précités (…) et ce dans un contexte où les pouvoirs publics belges avaient une parfaite connaîssance du risque certain de changement climatique dangereux pour la population du pays notamment, permet d’établir que ni l’Etat féderal ni aucune des trois Régions n’ont agi avect prudence et diligence au sens de l’article 1382 du Code civil.” Franstalige Rb. Brussel 17 juni 2021 (Klimaatzaak)
  49. 49. 49 V. Aansprakelijkheid van de wetgevende macht ∎Mildering van de terugwerkende kracht ∎Artikel 8, 2° Bijzondere wet Grondwettelijk Hof ∎Mogelijkheid tot milderen van de gevolgen van een vernietigingsarrest ∎Bv. terugdraaiende tellers zonnepanelen “Om de aanzienlijke administratieve problemen en de financiële lasten van de vernietiging voor de afnemers, leveranciers en distributienetbeheerders te beperken, handhaaft het Hof met toepassing van artikel 8, derde lid, van de bijzondere wet van 6 januari 1989 op het Grondwettelijk Hof de gevolgen van de vernietigde bepaling voor wat de vóór de datum van bekendmaking van dit arrest in het Belgisch Staatsblad gefactureerde bedragen betreft. Er is geen aanleiding om de gevolgen van de vernietigde bepaling ook voor de toekomst te handhaven.” GwH 14 januari 2021, nr. 5/2021
