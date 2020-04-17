Caso de tola_Alejandro_Bonilla

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Turismo y desarrollo inmobiliario El caso de Tola, Nicaragua Alejandro Bonilla 26 de Septiembre 2007
Descripción del Municipio  474 Km2  54 kms de playa  Población de 25,000, 86% rural y pobre  Territorio poco poblado, ...
Marco Legal que configura la forma de Tenencia de tierra en Nicaragua  Constitución Política  Código Civil  Ley Agraria...
Tenencia de tierra en Nicaragua, 1978 - 2002
Problemas generales que se produjeron a partir de la reconfiguración de la tenencia  marco legal e institucional débil y ...
Problemas específicos que se han generado en Tola  Conflictos de limites de la propiedad (En comunidades Indígenas, Coope...
El turismo residencial: ¿Producto turístico o inmobiliario?  El turismo residencial es un producto relacionado con la con...
Marco Legal de fomento del turismo en Nicaragua  Ley Creadora del INTUR y su Reglamento  Ley General del INTUR y su Regl...
Beneficios fiscales, Ley 360  80% al 90% de exención del Impuesto sobre la Renta (IR), por el término de diez años, depen...
Hay acceso de población local a incentivos del sector?  Centralización de los procesos  Falta de capacidad de comunidade...
Proyectos de turismo residencial en Tola NOMBRE COSTA ESTADO ACTUAL Astillero Resort Astillero Ejecución Costa Larga Proye...
Proyectos de turismo costero en Tola  Representan 50 millones de USD de inversión  Incremento de actividades esperada co...
Precios de la tierra costera en Tola Precio de la tierra costera 0 50000 100000 150000 200000 250000 300000 1991 1995 2000...
Conflictos relacionados al desarrollo de proyectos turísticos  Arenas Bay vs. Cooperativas  Flor de Mayo vs. comunidad i...
Beneficios del turismo residencial en Tola  Creación de empleo (de bajo nivel: construcción, cuidador, empleada, jardiner...
Perjuicios del turismo residencial en Tola  Exclusión de poblaciones locales de sus recursos tradicionales  Especulación...
  1. 1. Turismo y desarrollo inmobiliario El caso de Tola, Nicaragua Alejandro Bonilla 26 de Septiembre 2007
  2. 2. Descripción del Municipio  474 Km2  54 kms de playa  Población de 25,000, 86% rural y pobre  Territorio poco poblado, escasa infraestructura  Poca presencia de instituciones estatales  Importancia ecosistémica  Especulación de tierras  Inseguridad jurídica
  3. 3. Marco Legal que configura la forma de Tenencia de tierra en Nicaragua  Constitución Política  Código Civil  Ley Agraria de 1917  Ley General del Medio Ambiente y los Recursos Naturales  Leyes Municipales y Reglamento  Ley de Reforma Agraria aprobada en julio de 1981  Decretos Confiscatorios y expropiatorios de los años ochenta  Proyecto de Ley de Costas en discusión
  4. 4. Tenencia de tierra en Nicaragua, 1978 - 2002
  5. 5. Problemas generales que se produjeron a partir de la reconfiguración de la tenencia  marco legal e institucional débil y disperso;  trámites legales tardados y costosos;  invasiones de tierras;  falta de demarcación y titulación de tierras indígenas;  falta de inscripción y demarcación de áreas protegidas;  poca cobertura de registros de la propiedad y ausencia de catastro;  legalización inconclusa;  demanda aumentada debido principalmente a duplicación de titulación de beneficiarios;  reconcentración de la tierra (Basado en Marco de política de tierra, MAGFOR 2005).
  6. 6. Problemas específicos que se han generado en Tola  Conflictos de limites de la propiedad (En comunidades Indígenas, Cooperativas y entre particulares)  Rectificación de áreas.  Conflictos en las zonas costeras (Restricción de acceso a particulares a las costas y privatización de estas).  Arrendamiento de un mismo lote costero a dos o más actores.  Conflictos en la aplicación de la Ley Agraria de 1917 y la Ley General de Medio Ambiente y los Recursos Naturales  Otorgamiento de Títulos de Propiedad y Supletorios de zonas costeras  Compra y venta de manglares y humedales  Invasión de tierras y falsificación de títulos  Reclamos de Cooperativas entre los socios y entre estos y particulares.  Incremento del precio de la tierra y especulación.
  7. 7. El turismo residencial: ¿Producto turístico o inmobiliario?  El turismo residencial es un producto relacionado con la construcción de viviendas en zonas turísticas para que sean compradas por clientes nacionales y extranjeros, como segunda residencia, casa habitual o apartamento para destinar a alquiler.  El turista no utiliza servicios ni estructuras turísticas comerciales para su estancia, sino que aprovecha una estructura habitacional que compra o alquila fuera del sistema de alojamiento hotelero.  El poder adquisitivo de los turistas es alto ya que debe cubrir el mantenimiento de una segunda residencia.  Crea diversas fuentes de empleo, caracterizadas por ser de bajo nivel profesional.  Contribuye con la economía de la región (pago impuestos, gastos de mantenimiento de vivienda, servicios básicos, alimentación, etc.)
  8. 8. Marco Legal de fomento del turismo en Nicaragua  Ley Creadora del INTUR y su Reglamento  Ley General del INTUR y su Reglamento  Ley de Incentivos para la Industria Turística y sus reformas  Reglamento de Ley de Incentivos para la Industria Turística y sus reformas  Ley de Exoneración a Jubilados extranjeros  Una serie de Reglamentos menores que se desprenden a partir de la Ley de incentivos
  9. 9. Beneficios fiscales, Ley 360  80% al 90% de exención del Impuesto sobre la Renta (IR), por el término de diez años, dependiendo del tipo de actividad.  Exoneración del Impuesto sobre Bienes Inmuebles (IBI), por diez años.  100% de exoneración de impuestos de Importación y del Impuesto General al Valor Agregado (IVA) en la compra de bienes no suntuosos de construcción, de accesorios fijos para la edificación, muebles, equipos, naves, vehículos.  Exoneración del Impuesto General al Valor Agregado (IVA) aplicables a los servicios de diseño/ingeniería y construcción.  Estos incentivos podrían ser renovables por 10 años adicionales. El nivel de apertura del sector turismo es mucho mayor que los compromisos concretos asumidos por Nicaragua en el marco del Acuerdo General de Comercio de Servicios (AGCS) de la Organización Mundial de Comercio. (Fuente: Romero, ICTDS/Nitlapán, 2006)
  10. 10. Hay acceso de población local a incentivos del sector?  Centralización de los procesos  Falta de capacidad de comunidades y emprendimientos menores para cumplir requisitos administrativos (inscripción en Registro de Inversiones Turísticas, tramites tributarios ante la DGI, etc.)  Piso para recibir incentivos es inversión de USD 30,000 (incluyendo valor de la tierra)
  11. 11. Proyectos de turismo residencial en Tola NOMBRE COSTA ESTADO ACTUAL Astillero Resort Astillero Ejecución Costa Larga Proyecto Costa Larga Proyecto Flor de mayo Turismo Punta Sardina Proyecto Rancho Santana Costa Santa Ana Funcionando Los Perros Costa los Perros Proyecto Iguana Beach Costa Iguana Funcionando Bella Mar Pie de Gigante Proyecto Selva del Mar Pie de Gigante Proyecto Flor de Manzanillo Manzanillo Proyecto Marina de Guacalito Costa Guacalito Proyecto Rancho Brito Turismo Costa Brito Proyecto Arenas Beach Resort Bahia la Redondo Proyecto Guasacate Hill Costa San Martin Proyecto Proyectos marcados en rojo han sido beneficiados por la Ley 360. Fuentes: Masrenace/GTZ: Espinoza Ferrando, 2007, Registro INTUR Proyectos Ley 360, diciembre 2006
  12. 12. Proyectos de turismo costero en Tola  Representan 50 millones de USD de inversión  Incremento de actividades esperada con carretera costera  Situados dentro de los 2 kms. de terreno del estado  Algunos administrados por Alcaldía como tierras ejidales
  13. 13. Precios de la tierra costera en Tola Precio de la tierra costera 0 50000 100000 150000 200000 250000 300000 1991 1995 2000 2005 2007 Año USD/mz Fuente: Mordt, 2007
  14. 14. Conflictos relacionados al desarrollo de proyectos turísticos  Arenas Bay vs. Cooperativas  Flor de Mayo vs. comunidad indígena  Amarillo vs. pobladores locales/ tomatierras y otros intereses (?)  Astillero vs. Alcaldía y MARENA  Punta Teonoste vs. Alcaldía  Acceso a playas: todos  Otros.
  15. 15. Beneficios del turismo residencial en Tola  Creación de empleo (de bajo nivel: construcción, cuidador, empleada, jardinero)  Aumento de ingresos municipales (Recolección de datos y análisis en marcha)  Dinamización de la economía local. Las proyecciones de empleo del sector turismo son optimistas: de 555 empleos en el 2006, a 2800 en el 2010 (PDM, Tola).  Proyectos de responsabilidad social empresarial: infraestructura social en el territorio, becados y ayuda directa a comunidades (No hay vinculación con la institución municipal)
  16. 16. Perjuicios del turismo residencial en Tola  Exclusión de poblaciones locales de sus recursos tradicionales  Especulación y encarecimiento del precio del suelo, encarece la vivienda a la población local  Conflictos sobre la tenencia de la tierra  Obliga a incrementar el gasto público para responder a las necesidades de servicios públicos de las nuevas urbanizaciones  Abarca mucho territorio, daña el ecosistema (destrucción de manglares; insumos para construcción: madera, piedra de río, arena,)  Disminuye las posibilidad de desarrollar otros tipos de servicios turísticos con mayores efectos en la economía local.  Creación de guetos residenciales.
  17. 17. GRACIAS!

