HOW TO DEAL WITH POSTPARTUM INCONTINENCE

Urinary incontinence in new mothers is a very common scenario with women who have undergone vaginal delivery. There are several other inconveniences that you can experience just after your delivery, like stress incontinence and urge incontinence. What you need to understand is that with some safety measures such as proper guidance from your physician, use of Incontinence briefs, and some with lifestyle modification, you can overcome it all and once again become the confident woman you were.