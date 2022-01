What to Upload to SlideShare

Professional Ethics in Computing 1. PROFESSIONAL ETHICS IN COMPUTING BY PRATHNA KHANNA 20112336 DR.FR.JOSSY P GEORGE 2. DIFFERENCE BETWEEN ETHICS AND MORALITY ETHICS MORALITY 1 The word Ethics originated from the Greek word ethos. The meaning of ethos is a character The word Morals originated from the Latin word Mos. The meaning of Mos is custom. 2 Concerned with the result of right actions when not done Concerned with the results of the wrong action when done 3 If the contexts are different then the ethics could be different, hence there is some degree of flexibility in ethics. Change in Morality depends on the change in the beliefs of an individual. 3. WHY DO EMPLOYEES BEHAVE UNETHICALLY? Opportunity Resource Crunch Attitude 4. KOHLBERGS & GILIGANS THEORY Kohlberg proposed that people progress in moral reasoning based on their ethical behavior.Men biased theory Giligan believed that women face a lot of psychological challenges and they are not moral widgets. The women’s point of view on moral development involves caring which shows its effect on human relationships. 5. STAGES OF MORAL DEVELOPMENT 6. KOHLBERGS THEORY GILIGANS THEORY HEINZ DILEMMA PORCUPINE AND MOLES 7. SAFETY AND RISK 8.  Acceptable Risk  Voluntary risk and control  Job related risks  Personal risks  Public risks Types of Risk 9. ASSESMENT OF RISKS Event Tree Analysis Scenario Analyisis Fault Tree Analysis Failure Mode and Effective Analysis • Failure modes • Failure causes • Failure effects • Structured Workshops • Surveys • Interviews • Events • Logic Gates • What type of event is it? • Where does the event take place? • When does the event occur? 10. INTELLECTU AL PROPERTY RIGHTS PATENTS COPYRIGHTS TRADEMARK TRADE SECRETS ‘Legal rights that protect creations and/or inventions resulting from intellectual activity in the industrial, scientific, literary or artistic fields. ’ 11. Responsibilities of Engineers Internal • Agency Loyalty • Attitude Or Identification Loyalty • Authority External  Confidentiality  Conflict of interest  Occupational crimes 12. ENGINEERS AS MANAGERS MANAGERIAL ROLES INTERPERSONAL INFORMATIONAL DECISIONAL • FIGURE HEAD • LEADER • LIASON • MONITOR • DISSEMINATOR • SPOKESPERSON • ENTREPRENEUR • RESOURCE ALLOCATOR • DISTRUBANCE HANDLER 13. Most Important Ethical Issues in Technology 1 Misuse of Personal Information 2 Misinformation and Deep Fakes 4 Use Of AI 5 Autonomous Technology 3 Lack of Oversight and Acceptance of Responsibility 14. Emerging ethical dilemmas in science and technology •Health tracking and the digital twin dilemma: Should organizations be able to create your twin in code and experiment on it to advance healthcare initiatives? •Neurotechnology and privacy: Neurotechnology is nothing new, but new advances allowing the use of technology to gradually change behavior or thought patterns poses severe questions about privacy. •Genetic engineering: While possessing great potential for human health and the recovery from damaging genetic mutations, there are considerable ethical considerations that surround the editing of the human genome. •Weaponization of technology: While there is a lessened chance for loss of life, there are sincere ethical problems with weaponizing technology. At what point do we trust our technology to fight a war for us? 15. THANKYOU! PRATHNA KHANNA 20112336

