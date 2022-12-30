Successfully reported this slideshow.
Profile Deck.pdf

Dec. 30, 2022
Strategy management RENAULT, 112 YEARS OF HISTORY 1898 Louis Renault builds the voiturette, a vehicle equipped with two major innovations: a cardan shaft and a direct drive gearbox. 1899 Founding of the Renault Frres partnership (socit en nom collectif).

Strategy management RENAULT, 112 YEARS OF HISTORY 1898 Louis Renault builds the voiturette, a vehicle equipped with two major innovations: a cardan shaft and a direct drive gearbox. 1899 Founding of the Renault Frres partnership (socit en nom collectif).

  1. 1. FLY FIRST LOVE YOURSELF I w i l l provide strategic support and accountability as you clarify, pursue, and achieve your goals. ANKITA VASUDEV Career & Life Transition Coach
  2. 2. I'm Ankita, a certified Career & Life Transition Coach Completed my graduation in Electronics engineering and pursued MBA in Human Resources. I have experience in IT and Insurance industry as HR Business Partner and organizational effectiveness. Through career and life transition coaching, Ihelp individuals like you unleash their fullpotential. Our work w i l l be career-based, like choosing the right career, job change, shifting to an entirely different industry, or designing your legacy career. And also, you may need transition coaching to help restructure and reconceive your personal life. ABOUT ME
  3. 3. But you can’t do everything at the same time, and you certainly can’t do everything by yourself. A life coach helps you pursue a life that is in sych with your values and helps you reframe theinevitable challenges that slow you down so that you can stay focused on your primary objective. Together, we’ll clarify and embrace your values so that you live a life of your own design.
  4. 4. The Coaching Process Now think about how l i f e would look like, i f you made i t happen. My coaching process is a w ell defined clear path that w i l l guide you from where you are to where you want to be. Think about that thingyou want.
  5. 5. Step 1:Imagine In Step One we define your strengths,your passions, clarify your values, redefine success and actively IMAGINE your goals.
  6. 6. Step 2: Plan Now that we’ve identified your core values, your superpower and your definition of success, we can make aPLAN.
  7. 7. Step 3: Implement & Refine Until you do that thing you want to do – whether it’s choosing the career options or staying healthy, it’s just talk. You can talk all you want but until you do it you don’t really know what the experience islike.
  8. 8. Step 4: Celebrate While we work together, you lose sight of how hard you’re working, because you get into the flow state. We take time to celebrate and acknowledge your achievement. When we do this, we look back atwhat is working and why.
  9. 9. Why does coaching work? I w i l l be your accountability partner who w i l l be working together in parnership from scratch stage t i l l end. We remove the blocks so you can visualize your future. When you see it, you can create it.
  10. 10. As a Career coach, I partner with the client in managing their career in the best possible way Begin with the end in mind Forming a vision for your career How to put a winning CV together Impression Management Interview planning and preparation How to answer interview questions Relaxation and affirmation before the interview How to negotiate for the best deal
  11. 11. Unstoppable Confidence How to get what you want now Manage your career Want to win the word battle Get Motivated The New You Dealing with Stress Challenge your perceived limitations Calm your fears with carefulplanning Pushing against your limitations to achieve success Challenge yourself to think outside the box Break through your comfort zone Mind strategies for overcoming self taught limitations Overcoming fears of rejection Time Management
  12. 12. Contact details 9890949092 ankitavasudev2403@gmail.com

