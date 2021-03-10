Successfully reported this slideshow.
ORBITAL SURGERIES DR.PRAKRITI YAGNAM .K MODERATOR : DR. CH. MOHANRAO
Orbit :  Bony cavities that contain globes , EOM , , fat and blood vessels  Each orbit is pear shaped ( quadrilateral p...
Average dimensions of adult orbit :  Volume – 30 cc.  Entrance height – 35 mm.  Entrance width – 40 to 45 mm.  Medial ...
Topographic relations : Orbital septum arises anteriorly from orbital rim The paranasal air sinuses are either rudimentary...
Orbital walls :  Composed of 7 bones  Ethmoid , frontal ,lacrimal , maxilla , palatine , sphenoid and zygomatic bones  ...
Roof : Composition – Orbital plate of frontal bone Lesser wing of sphenoid bone Location – Adjacent to anterior cranial fo...
Lateral wall : •Thickest and strongest Composed of – Zygomatic bone Greater wing of sphenoid •Separated from the roof by s...
Landmarks - Lateral orbital tubercle of Whitnall - Attachment to lateral canthal tendon Lateral horn of levator aponeurosi...
Medial wall : Composition – Orbital plate of ethmoid Lacrimal bone Frontal process of maxillary bone Lesser wing of spheno...
Landmarks - Frontoethmoid sutures – Approximate level of cribriform plate Roof of ethmoids Floor of anterior cranial fossa...
Lamina papyracea - Thinnest walls of the orbit  Between orbits and ethmoidal sinuses along medial wall and maxillary bone...
Floor : Composition – Maxillary bone Palatine bone Orbital plate of zygomatic bone - Forms the roof of maxillary sinus - D...
Apertures : Ethmoidal foramina - Anterior and posterior ethmoidal foramina present in the medial wall along frontoethmoida...
 Potential route of entry into orbit for pathogens and neoplasms from the sinus Others :  Superior orbital fissure  Inf...
Other important features :  Periorbita is the periosteal lining of orbital bones  At orbital apex fuses with dura mater ...
Surgical spaces of orbit : - Five in number 1. Sub periosteal space 2. Extraconal or peripheral space 3. Sub tenons space ...
The different surgical techniques to orbit include 1. Orbitotomy 2. Orbital decompression 3. Fracture repair
1. Orbitotomy : - It is procedure of making a surgical incision into the orbit Indications : - Complete removal ( excision...
Specific incision of orbitotomy is selected depending on the exact location of orbital pathology Types : - Anterior - Late...
Approaches : - Trans cutaneous – preferred site is skin crease - Trans caruncular - Trans conjunctival – preferred whereve...
Trans cutaneous incisions : If lesion in anterior two thirds of the orbit , placed superiorly - Subbrow Benedicts incision...
Inferior orbit – Lower lid subciliary incision Superotemporal orbit – Stallard – wright incision Extension of upperlid cre...
Anterior orbitotomy : - Most commonly superior approach is done - Most orbital lesions are focused in superoanterior part ...
Upper eyelid crease incision Sub periosteal space extraconal space medial intraconal space
Sub periosteal space : - Dissection is performed superiorly towards orbital rim in a plane between orbicularis oculi muscl...
Medial intraconal space :  Dissection is kept medial to medial edge of levator muscle after opening the orbital septum  ...
Technique : - Via upper lid crease incision - It provides better cosmosis than incision over superior orbital rim - Sub pe...
Periorbita of the roof is lifted off with Freer elevator and is pushed inferiorly If inadequate exposure Small amount of s...
If circumscribed lesion – Blunt dissection done all around and lesion removed Traction may be placed on tumor with cryopro...
Trans conjunctival approach :  Incisions in superior conjunctiva can be used to reach superomedial , subtenon , intracona...
Other approaches : Vertical eyelid splitting : - Via a full thickness incision which allows an extended trans conjunctival...
Lateral orbitotomy : - To access Lateral intraconal Fossa of lacrimal gland space behind equator of the globe - In childre...
Technique : - Via lateral extension of upper lid crease incision General anaesthesia Incision – Upper lid crease in latera...
Orbital rim bone , zygomatic process of frontal bone and frontal process of zygomatic bone are exposed Periorbita is lifte...
Cut segment is held with bone holding rongeur and fractured away temporally to give exposure to orbit – MARGINOTOMY T shap...
Fragment of orbital rim may be replaced by wiring Periosteum is closed with 6 – 0 vicryl sutures Skin is repaired in layer...
Medial orbitotomy : Indications – repair of medial wall trauma orbital decompression access to lacrimal sac or sino – nasa...
Incisions – Trans cutaneous Trans conjunctival Retrocanalicular Trans cutaneous incision : • For tumors within or near lac...
Technique : - Approached through frontoethmoidal skin incision placed vertically just medial to insertion of medial cantha...
Trans conjunctival :  Bulbar conjunctiva incision  To approach – Extra conal space Subtenons space Intra conal space – I...
Retro caruncular incision : Indications – Medial wall fractures Medial orbital bone decompression Medial sub periosteal ab...
 Retro caruncular + Inferior trans conjunctival incision gives panoramic exposure of inferior and medial orbit  IO muscl...
 Combined lateral and medial orbitotomies can be done for posterior optic nerve approach or muscle cone assessment  Late...
Inferior orbitotomy : Indications – Masses that are visible or palpable in the inferior conjunctival fornix of lower eyeli...
Trans cutaneous : Sub ciliary blepharoplasty incision in lower eyelid skin Septum is exposed through preseptal orbicularis...
Trans conjunctival : - Incision through inferior conjunctiva and lower eyelid retractors where extra space and orbital flo...
Extra conal space :  Via lateral canthotomy and inferior cantholysis  Dissection in a preseptal plane inferiorly towards...
Intra conal space : By dissection between rectus and lateral rectus Sub tenon space : Incision of bulbar conjunctiva and t...
Orbital decompression :  It is the bony decompression of the orbit that allows orbital contents to prolapse into new spac...
Methods : Historical – Removal of medial orbital wall and much of orbital floor extending to apex including maxilla ethmoi...
Post operative complaints :  Globe ptosis and upper eyelid retraction could be exacerbated in patients with large restric...
Current approach : - Combination of one or more discrete incisions that allow access to lateral , inferior and / or medial...
- Decompression of lateral wall includes removal of bone along the sphenoid wing by using rongever and / or a drill - Medi...
For further decompression – removal of lateral orbital rim and / or reposition it anteriorly at time of closure is done An...
Fat decompression : Removal of retrobulbar fat further aids in reduction of proptosis Beneficial in patients with compress...
3. Fracture repairs : Orbital floor or blow out fracture repair – General anaesthesia FDT to confirm entrapment of IR or s...
Incision – inferior fornix ( others – transcutaneous ) separation of tissue in the plane between orbicularis and orbital s...
Entire fracture is visualized upto posterior extent Soft tissue entering the fracture is gradually teased up with elevator...
- Reduced tissue is supported by retractor to prevent prolapse back into fracture while floor is repaired Depending on siz...
- Plate must be large enough to extend into intact bone beyond the defect - If there is large defect in periorbita – barri...
Finally fixed with metal screws to orbital rim - If silicone plate is used tissue adhesives can be used Periosteum is repa...
Porous polyethylene Silicone
Special surgical techniques in the orbit : 1. Fine Needle Aspiration and Biopsy – Lymphoid lesions Secondary tumors invadi...
2. Endoscopic trans nasal surgery :  Utilizing the anatomic relationship of ethmoid and maxillary sinus to medial and inf...
3. Tumors or traumatic injuries of skull base involving superior and posterior orbit - Access via frontal cranitotomy or f...
Post operative care for orbital surgeries : To reduce postop edema – Elevation of head Ice compressors over eyelids Admini...
Preoperative and intraoperative requisites :  Complete preoperative evaluation  Orbital imaging  Choosing appropriate s...
Complications : Decreased or complete loss of vision - Most dreaded complication - May be due to - Excessive traction on t...
- Patient with severe orbital pain post op must be evaluated immediately for possible orbital hemorrhage - Pain + decrease...
Other complications :  Blepharoptosis  CSF leak  Ciliary ganglion dysfunction with loss of accommodation  Cranial neur...
 Keratitis sicca  Motility disturbance – diplopia  Neuroparalytic keratopathy  Orbital cellulitis  Pupillary dysfunct...
Instruments used in orbital surgery : - Quality of surgery depends on availability of appropriate instruments - Operating ...
Others : - Cryoprobe - Microdrill - Oscillating saw
Others :
  1. 1. ORBITAL SURGERIES DR.PRAKRITI YAGNAM .K MODERATOR : DR. CH. MOHANRAO
  2. 2. Orbit :  Bony cavities that contain globes , EOM , , fat and blood vessels  Each orbit is pear shaped ( quadrilateral pyramid ) tapered posteriorly to the apex and the optic canal  Medial orbital walls are parallel and separated by 25 mm. in an average adult  Widest dimension of the orbit is approximately 1 cm. behind the anterior orbital rim
  3. 3. Average dimensions of adult orbit :  Volume – 30 cc.  Entrance height – 35 mm.  Entrance width – 40 to 45 mm.  Medial wall length – 40 to 45 mm.  Distance from posterior globe to optic foramen – 18 mm.  Length of orbital segment of optic nerve – 25 to 30 mm.
  4. 4. Topographic relations : Orbital septum arises anteriorly from orbital rim The paranasal air sinuses are either rudimentary or small at birth and they increase in size through adolescence They lie adjacent to floor , medial wall and anterior portion of orbital floor
  5. 5. Orbital walls :  Composed of 7 bones  Ethmoid , frontal ,lacrimal , maxilla , palatine , sphenoid and zygomatic bones  They constitute the four walls of the orbit – , floor , medial and lateral walls  The walls meet at the apex and the anterior opening constitutes the base
  6. 6. Roof : Composition – Orbital plate of frontal bone Lesser wing of sphenoid bone Location – Adjacent to anterior cranial fossa and frontal sinus Landmarks Fossa of lacrimal gland – contains orbital lobe of lacrimal gland Fossa for trochlea of SO – 5 mm. behind superomedial orbital rim Supraorbital notch or foramen Transmits supraorbital vessels and supraorbital branch of frontal nerve
  7. 7. Lateral wall : •Thickest and strongest Composed of – Zygomatic bone Greater wing of sphenoid •Separated from the roof by superior orbital fissure Location – Adjacent to middle cranial fossa and temporal fossa Extends anteriorly to the equator of the globe helping to protect posterior half of the eye while still allowing wide peripheral vision
  8. 8. Landmarks - Lateral orbital tubercle of Whitnall - Attachment to lateral canthal tendon Lateral horn of levator aponeurosis Check ligament of lateral rectus Lockwood ligament - Whitnall ligament inserts onto lateral orbital wall mm. above lateral orbital tubercle in attachment to lacrimal gland fascia - Frontozygomatic suture is located 1 cm. above the tubercle
  9. 9. Medial wall : Composition – Orbital plate of ethmoid Lacrimal bone Frontal process of maxillary bone Lesser wing of sphenoid bone - Only the lacrimal bone is wholly within the orbital confines Location – Adjacent to ethmoid and sphenoid sinuses and nasal cavity
  10. 10. Landmarks - Frontoethmoid sutures – Approximate level of cribriform plate Roof of ethmoids Floor of anterior cranial fossa Exit of anterior and posterior ethmoidal vessels
  11. 11. Lamina papyracea - Thinnest walls of the orbit  Between orbits and ethmoidal sinuses along medial wall and maxillary bone ( posterior medial portion )  Frequently fractured as a result of indirect or blow out fractures  Acute bacterial infections of ethmoidal sinus may extend through lamina papyracea or neurovasular perforation to form subperiosteal abscess and extend into. Orbital soft tissues
  12. 12. Floor : Composition – Maxillary bone Palatine bone Orbital plate of zygomatic bone - Forms the roof of maxillary sinus - Does not extend to orbital apex but ends at pterygopalatine fossa – shortest of all walls Landmark - Infraorbital groove and canal which transmits infraorbital artery and maxillary division of trigeminal nerve
  13. 13. Apertures : Ethmoidal foramina - Anterior and posterior ethmoidal foramina present in the medial wall along frontoethmoidal suture - Anterior and posterior ethmoidal arteries pass through corresponding foramina Importance - Surgical landmark for superior extent of medial wall surgery - Damage to medial wall above this level may disrupt a plane superior to cribriform plate
  14. 14.  Potential route of entry into orbit for pathogens and neoplasms from the sinus Others :  Superior orbital fissure  Inferior orbital fissure  Zygomatico facial and Zygomatico temporal canals  Nasolacrimal canal  Optic canal
  15. 15. Other important features :  Periorbita is the periosteal lining of orbital bones  At orbital apex fuses with dura mater covering the optic nerve  Anteriorly continuous with orbital septum and periosteum of facial bones  Line of fusion of these layers at orbital rim forms arcus marginalis  Periorbita adheres loosely to bone except at orbital margin , sutures , fissures , foramina , tubercles and canals  During exenteration can be separated except at these layers
  16. 16. Surgical spaces of orbit : - Five in number 1. Sub periosteal space 2. Extraconal or peripheral space 3. Sub tenons space 4. Sub arachanoid space 5. Intra conal or central space - A single orbital lesion may involve more than one surgical space and a combination of approaches may be necessary for pathological process affecting the orbit
  17. 17. The different surgical techniques to orbit include 1. Orbitotomy 2. Orbital decompression 3. Fracture repair
  18. 18. 1. Orbitotomy : - It is procedure of making a surgical incision into the orbit Indications : - Complete removal ( excision biopsy ) of orbital tumor - Incision biopsy of tumor - Removal of IOFB - Drainage of orbital abscess or hematoma
  19. 19. Specific incision of orbitotomy is selected depending on the exact location of orbital pathology Types : - Anterior - Lateral - Transcranial
  20. 20. Approaches : - Trans cutaneous – preferred site is skin crease - Trans caruncular - Trans conjunctival – preferred wherever feasible
  21. 21. Trans cutaneous incisions : If lesion in anterior two thirds of the orbit , placed superiorly - Subbrow Benedicts incision - Upper eyelid crease incision Supero medial orbit – Lid split incision Medial orbit – Lynch incision Sea gull incision
  22. 22. Inferior orbit – Lower lid subciliary incision Superotemporal orbit – Stallard – wright incision Extension of upperlid crease incision Berkes incision
  23. 23. Anterior orbitotomy : - Most commonly superior approach is done - Most orbital lesions are focused in superoanterior part of the orbit than in any other location - In transcutaneous approach – must avoid damaging the LPS muscle , SO muscle Trochlea Lacrimal gland Sensory nerves or vessels entering or exiting the orbit along superior orbital rim
  24. 24. Upper eyelid crease incision Sub periosteal space extraconal space medial intraconal space
  25. 25. Sub periosteal space : - Dissection is performed superiorly towards orbital rim in a plane between orbicularis oculi muscle and orbital septum - Incision is made at arcus marginalis where periosteum of the frontal bone to become orbital septum entering the sub periosteal space Extra conal space : - Dissection is carried posteriorly through orbital septum after skin incision
  26. 26. Medial intraconal space :  Dissection is kept medial to medial edge of levator muscle after opening the orbital septum  Proceed between medial and central pad of fat pads through inter muscular septum extending from superior rectus to medial rectus  It is used for - biopsy of optic nerve for optic nerve sheath fenestration in cases of IIH for accessing intraconal lesions medial to optic nerve
  27. 27. Technique : - Via upper lid crease incision - It provides better cosmosis than incision over superior orbital rim - Sub periosteal and extraconal spaces are approached General anaesthesia Skin incision in upper lid crease Dissection is carried in plane between orbicularis anteriorly and orbital septum posteriorly
  28. 28. Periorbita of the roof is lifted off with Freer elevator and is pushed inferiorly If inadequate exposure Small amount of superior orbital rim is nibbled away T shaped incision is placed on periorbita with sharp Westcott scissors Corners retracted to expose superior orbit Lesion is visualized and incision biopsy is taken
  29. 29. If circumscribed lesion – Blunt dissection done all around and lesion removed Traction may be placed on tumor with cryoprobe also Orbital rim periosteum is repaired Lid crease is reformed Skin incision is sutured
  30. 30. Trans conjunctival approach :  Incisions in superior conjunctiva can be used to reach superomedial , subtenon , intraconal or extraconal surgical spaces  Dissection must be performed medial to the LPS muscle to prevent post operative blepharoptosis  Care should be taken in superolateral fornix to avoid damage to lacrimal ductules
  31. 31. Other approaches : Vertical eyelid splitting : - Via a full thickness incision which allows an extended trans conjunctival exposure for removal of superomedial intraconal tumors - Careful realignment of tarsal plates , levator aponeurosis prevents post operative blepharoptosis , eyelid notching and eyelid retraction
  32. 32. Lateral orbitotomy : - To access Lateral intraconal Fossa of lacrimal gland space behind equator of the globe - In children as orbit is relatively shallower extensive exposure may be achieved without the need for bone removal
  33. 33. Technique : - Via lateral extension of upper lid crease incision General anaesthesia Incision – Upper lid crease in lateral one third and extended laterally to lateral orbital rim Soft tissue is dissected to expose lateral orbital rim with reflection of temporalis muscle and periosteum of orbit Periosteum is incised and retracted
  34. 34. Orbital rim bone , zygomatic process of frontal bone and frontal process of zygomatic bone are exposed Periorbita is lifted and pushed medially pushing orbital contents away from the rim Metal guard is placed between periorbita or orbital contents and bony rim before cutting the bone Bone in incised just below the frontozygomatic suture and inferiorly at lower end of lateral orbital rim
  35. 35. Cut segment is held with bone holding rongeur and fractured away temporally to give exposure to orbit – MARGINOTOMY T shaped incision is placed on periorbita to expose orbital contents LR is needed to be identified and retracted for an intraconal mass Incision or excision biopsy is done
  36. 36. Fragment of orbital rim may be replaced by wiring Periosteum is closed with 6 – 0 vicryl sutures Skin is repaired in layers - Complete hemostasis is achieved before closure - To help prevent post operative intra orbital hemorrhage an external drain may be placed in the deep orbit
  37. 37. Medial orbitotomy : Indications – repair of medial wall trauma orbital decompression access to lacrimal sac or sino – nasal tumors with orbital involvement Avoid damage to medial canthal tendon , lacrimal canaliculi and sac SO tendon and muscle , trochlea , IO muscle sensory nerves and vessels along medial aspect of superior orbital rim
  38. 38. Incisions – Trans cutaneous Trans conjunctival Retrocanalicular Trans cutaneous incision : • For tumors within or near lacrimal sac frontal sinus ethmoidal sinus
  39. 39. Technique : - Approached through frontoethmoidal skin incision placed vertically just medial to insertion of medial canthal tendon - Enter the sub periosteal space by reflecting medial canthal tendon in with periosteum preserving lacrimal drainage apparatus
  40. 40. Trans conjunctival :  Bulbar conjunctiva incision  To approach – Extra conal space Subtenons space Intra conal space – If MR is detached In the region of anterior optic nerve for exploration or biopsy
  41. 41. Retro caruncular incision : Indications – Medial wall fractures Medial orbital bone decompression Medial sub periosteal abscess Technique : - Incision posterior to caruncle – excellent exposure of medial orbit Blunt dissection carried medially followed by incision and elevation of periosteum sub periosteal space
  42. 42.  Retro caruncular + Inferior trans conjunctival incision gives panoramic exposure of inferior and medial orbit  IO muscle may be divided at its origin along infero medial orbital rim and reattached at the end of the surgery  Has better cosmesis than transcutaneous incision  Care must be taken to remain posterior to lacrimal drainage apparatus
  43. 43.  Combined lateral and medial orbitotomies can be done for posterior optic nerve approach or muscle cone assessment  Lateral orbitotomy with removal of lateral orbital wall allows globe to be displaced temporally maximizing medial exposure to deeper orbit
  44. 44. Inferior orbitotomy : Indications – Masses that are visible or palpable in the inferior conjunctival fornix of lower eyelid Deep inferior extra conal or intra conal orbital masses To approach orbital floor for fracture repair or decompression Tran cutaneous Approaches Trans conjunctival
  45. 45. Trans cutaneous : Sub ciliary blepharoplasty incision in lower eyelid skin Septum is exposed through preseptal orbicularis oculi muscle towards inferior orbital rim Septum is opened to expose extraconal surgical space - Other cutaneous incision is lower eyelid crease incision directly over inferior orbital rim
  46. 46. Trans conjunctival : - Incision through inferior conjunctiva and lower eyelid retractors where extra space and orbital floor are exposed - Incision below inferior tarsal border in conjunctival fornix is given for extraconal space sub periosteal space intra conal space and sub tenons spaces - Avoid injury to IO muscle , IR muscle and infra orbital neuro vascular bundle
  47. 47. Extra conal space :  Via lateral canthotomy and inferior cantholysis  Dissection in a preseptal plane inferiorly towards orbital rim  Can be accessed by incising orbital septum Sub periosteal space : - By incising at arcus marginalis and elevating periosteum
  48. 48. Intra conal space : By dissection between rectus and lateral rectus Sub tenon space : Incision of bulbar conjunctiva and tenon capsule Also used to gain access to intraconal space by or reflecting inferior rectus muscle from the globe
  49. 49. Orbital decompression :  It is the bony decompression of the orbit that allows orbital contents to prolapse into new space created  Used to improve the volume to space discrepancy that occurs primarily in patients with thyroid eye disease Goal – To allow enlarged muscles and orbital fat to expand into additional space that is created during the surgery  Expansion relieves pressure on optic nerve and its blood supply  Reduces proptosis and orbital congestion
  50. 50. Methods : Historical – Removal of medial orbital wall and much of orbital floor extending to apex including maxilla ethmoidal strut It allows orbital tissues to expand into ethmoid and maxillary sinuses Approach is by maxillary vestibular or transcutaneous incisions
  51. 51. Post operative complaints :  Globe ptosis and upper eyelid retraction could be exacerbated in patients with large restricted inferior rectus muscle  Could also disrupt globe excursion due to prolapse of muscles into sinus space and displacement of orbital content
  52. 52. Current approach : - Combination of one or more discrete incisions that allow access to lateral , inferior and / or medial walls - Lateral and inferior orbit – Upper eyelid crease incision Extended lateral canthotomy incision Inferior trans conjunctival incision combined with a lateral canthotomy or inferior cantholysis
  53. 53. - Decompression of lateral wall includes removal of bone along the sphenoid wing by using rongever and / or a drill - Medial wall – Retrocaruncular + trans conjunctival incision Trans nasal endoscopic approach via ethmoid sinus Balanced decompression : - Removing bones from opposite walls - Will reduce the risk of worsening or new onset diplopia
  54. 54. For further decompression – removal of lateral orbital rim and / or reposition it anteriorly at time of closure is done Anterior displacement of lateral canthus aid in reduction of eyelid retraction Each additional wall provides 2 mm. reduction in proptosis The generalized technique – After reaching orbital rim periosteum is incised and lifted off and orbital wall is removed Periosteum is incised at each area
  55. 55. Fat decompression : Removal of retrobulbar fat further aids in reduction of proptosis Beneficial in patients with compressive optic neuropathy May allow 3mm. reduction of proptosis Intra conal fat is removed preserving extra conal fat It causes minimal disturbance in EOM balance reducing the risk inducing strabismus and Decompression through orbital roof into anterior cranial fossa is inadvisable
  56. 56. 3. Fracture repairs : Orbital floor or blow out fracture repair – General anaesthesia FDT to confirm entrapment of IR or surrounding soft tissue in the fracture Lateral canthotomy and inferior cantholysis Mobilize lower lid away from globe as swinging flap
  57. 57. Incision – inferior fornix ( others – transcutaneous ) separation of tissue in the plane between orbicularis and orbital septum Inferior orbital rim periosteum is exposed and retracted Incision is placed on the periosteum along the rim of the orbit Periorbita is lifted proceeding posteriorly till fractured area is reached
  58. 58. Entire fracture is visualized upto posterior extent Soft tissue entering the fracture is gradually teased up with elevator - In trap door fractures hinged door of bone traps comparatively larger bulk of tissue in small opening - Must lift the bone fragment away to release the tissue adequately Complete reduction of soft tissue back into orbit is done Confirmed by FDT
  59. 59. - Reduced tissue is supported by retractor to prevent prolapse back into fracture while floor is repaired Depending on size of defect plate size is selected - Plate materials – silicone Bone grafts Titanium mesh Porous polyethylene sheet – can be shaped easily to conform the curvature of the floor - Soft tissue grows into pores over time and fixes the plate reduces the chance of slippage and extension
  60. 60. - Plate must be large enough to extend into intact bone beyond the defect - If there is large defect in periorbita – barrier plate is used Plate is placed and retractor is removed and tissue is replaced - If anterior rim is projecting or FDT is positive Plate may be too large or placed too superficially Trimmed or position is corrected
  61. 61. Finally fixed with metal screws to orbital rim - If silicone plate is used tissue adhesives can be used Periosteum is repaired with interrupted 6 – 0 vicryl sutures Lower lid retractors and inferior fornix is also repaired with interrupted 6 - 0 vicryl suturing Lateral canthus is repaired - Some surgeons use lower lid skin crease which is a more direct route to floor but leaves visible scar
  62. 62. Porous polyethylene Silicone
  63. 63. Special surgical techniques in the orbit : 1. Fine Needle Aspiration and Biopsy – Lymphoid lesions Secondary tumors invading orbit from sinuses Suspected metastatic tumors Blind eyes with optic N. tumors - Not effective for obtaining tissue from fibrous inflammatory lesions because of difficulty in successfully aspirating cells - Lymphoproliferative disorders – FNAB + flow cytometry + monoclonal antibody or PCR analysis
  64. 64. 2. Endoscopic trans nasal surgery :  Utilizing the anatomic relationship of ethmoid and maxillary sinus to medial and inferior respectively  Permits biopsy or resection of intraconal pathology  May also be combined with open orbitotomy to allow improved access to apical processes  Used in TED or non traumatic compressive optic neuropathy for decompression of orbit or optic canal  May also be used for drainage of medial sub periosteal orbital abscess in patients with sinusitis or for debridement of tissue in patients with fungal sinusitis
  65. 65. 3. Tumors or traumatic injuries of skull base involving superior and posterior orbit - Access via frontal cranitotomy or fronto temporal orbito zygomatic approach - Requires a multidisciplinary team - Neuro surgeon gives access to deep superior and lateral orbit by removing frontal bone and orbital roof - Indications – Decompression of optic canal Resection of meningioma , fibrous dysplasia , schwannomas gliomas , cavernous venous malformations and solitary fibrous tumors
  66. 66. Post operative care for orbital surgeries : To reduce postop edema – Elevation of head Ice compressors over eyelids Administration of systemic corticosteroids optimal placement of drain - Ice packs minimize swelling and allow for observation of operative site and monitoring of visual acuity - Prophylactic systemic antibiotics may also be given
  67. 67. Preoperative and intraoperative requisites :  Complete preoperative evaluation  Orbital imaging  Choosing appropriate surgical approach  Obtaining adequate exposure  Manipulating the tissues carefully  Employing proper illumination and instrumentation  Maintaining excellent hemostasis and team approach
  68. 68. Complications : Decreased or complete loss of vision - Most dreaded complication - May be due to - Excessive traction on the globe or optic nerve - Contusion of optic nerve - Post op hemorrhage Raised orbital pressure Ischemic injury to ON - Post op infection
  69. 69. - Patient with severe orbital pain post op must be evaluated immediately for possible orbital hemorrhage - Pain + decreased vision + proptosis + ecchymosis + increased IOP + afferent pupillary defect Surgeon should open the wound to minimize the effect of orbital compression syndrome Any hematoma is evacuated or any active bleeding is controlled
  70. 70. Other complications :  Blepharoptosis  CSF leak  Ciliary ganglion dysfunction with loss of accommodation  Cranial neuropathy resulting in EOM weakness or palsy  Hypoaesthesia in the distribution of trigeminal nerve ( V1 and V2 )- seen in floor decompression due to damage to infraorbital nerve  Infraplacement of globe after decompression – preservation medial strut of bone between medial wall and floor may help preventing it
  71. 71.  Keratitis sicca  Motility disturbance – diplopia  Neuroparalytic keratopathy  Orbital cellulitis  Pupillary dysfunction  Retinal detachment  Vitreous hemorrhage
  72. 72. Instruments used in orbital surgery : - Quality of surgery depends on availability of appropriate instruments - Operating light – External surgical lamp – ceiling or stand mounted - Magnification – Microscope or surgical loupe is used 2.5 X or 3.0 X - Suction apparatus - Cautery – standard bipolar cautery for hemostasis - Surgical unit – Monopolar radiofrequency or electrosurgical hand piece
  73. 73. Others : - Cryoprobe - Microdrill - Oscillating saw
  74. 74. Others :
  75. 75. THANK YOU !!!

