Nmims june assignments 9967480770

GET BEST QUALITY SOLVED ASSIGNMENTS VISIT WWW.SMUSOLVEDASSIGNMENTS.COM Or Mail us at solvemya...
WWW.SMUSOLVEDASSIGNMENTS.COM term is Taiwan, whose firms make most of the world’s semiconductors. The majority are produce...
WWW.SMUSOLVEDASSIGNMENTS.COM 2. Pradeep Foods was started by Pradeep Panigrahi, to provide wholesome and reasonably priced...
WWW.SMUSOLVEDASSIGNMENTS.COM b. What are the strategies that will help the company to achieve business success and growth ...
WWW.SMUSOLVEDASSIGNMENTS.COM Project Management 1. Your organization is looking for procuring project management software....
WWW.SMUSOLVEDASSIGNMENTS.COM of Mr Iyer. a. What arguments will Mr Iyer will put forth? (5 Marks) b. What arguments will M...
WWW.SMUSOLVEDASSIGNMENTS.COM Kashmir sure has a lot to offer but it also brings with it, its shares of problems. Use the S...
WWW.SMUSOLVEDASSIGNMENTS.COM Total Quality Management 1. Explain your understanding (Process perspective) & give appropria...
WWW.SMUSOLVEDASSIGNMENTS.COM Marketing Management Mr. Amish has written a self-help book “Happy Happy” which can be read b...
WWW.SMUSOLVEDASSIGNMENTS.COM 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Player A 8 42 56 68 91 123 12 46 57 137 5 80 14 10 19 Player B 38 44 46 5...
WWW.SMUSOLVEDASSIGNMENTS.COM 12379 120 2 165 5 15351 164 3 178 6 24174 221 5 220 7 20154 179 4 205 8 20671 204 5 210 9 229...
  Consumer Behavior 1. 1. GSK Horlicks is an iconic health drink for kids. Over the years, the brand has introduced several variants of Horlicks. What is segmentation and targeting? Identify the type of segmentation done for each of the following: (10 Marks) orlicks Lite for calorie-conscious adults 2. What are the steps in the consumer decision-making journey? Describe your decision-making journey for the following products: (10 Marks) a. Sugar b. Men's aftershave lotion c. Smartphone 3. a. Explain the different adopter categories in the Innovation adoption process, taking the example of any innovative product of your choice. (5 Marks) 3. b. What are membership groups and symbolic groups? Discuss 1 membership group and 1 symbolic group from your life. (5 Marks) International Business 1. In the US-China Trade war, what are the trade control measures taken by both the countries. How are the US & Chinese companies getting affected? (10 Marks) 2. Discuss the effects of regional integration in terms of trade creation and trade diversion. Prepare a list of Regional Trade Agreements of India (10 Marks) 3. Read the passage and answer the questions mentioned below the passage. Coronavirus has put a spotlight on the economic decoupling of China and some developed countries. With factories shuttered and consumption stalled, multinational companies have been forced to shift production elsewhere. Apple has warned investors that its revenues will take a hit as a result of the outbreak. A gradual decoupling of global economies has been under way for a few years. The South Korean electronics group Samsung, for example, has been closing Chinese plants and opening others in Vietnam. Mexico has benefited from some US corporations moving their supply chains closer to home. But decoupling will undoubtedly speed up as Beijing's opacity in handling the coronavirus epidemic highlights the risks of doing business in China. There are marked similarities between the virus and decoupling itself. There is what you see on the surface (masks and panic or supply chain shifts and profit warnings) and then there is what you can't know: how many victims the outbreak will claim or what the world will look like economically and politically in five to 10 years, as globalization dissolves and divides deepen. Still, it is the job of a columnist to go out on a limb, so let me make a few predictions about what may lurk around the corner if the decoupling continues. An increased risk of violence in Taiwan, the inability of Europe to defend its own liberal democratic values, and a world in which smart devices can no longer speak to each other across borders are distinct possibilities. And all of these things could fundamentally reshape the global economy and geopolitics. The most pressing issue in the short
  term is Taiwan, whose firms make most of the world's semiconductors. The majority are produced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, a contract chipmaker that supplies US companies, including Apple, and a number of Chinese firms. Semiconductors are a key area in which the Chinese are not yet technologically self-sufficient. In hardware (from routers to switches to handsets), areas of software and high-tech services, the Chinese have already largely decoupled from the US. Consider the success of homegrown firms such as the smartphone maker Xiaomi. Or the telecoms group Huawei's efforts to build bespoke Chinese operating systems. Or the fact that many of the most innovative new mobile apps are developed in China. But semiconductors require huge amounts of capital investment and research effort. It could be a decade before China can fully develop its own industry. In the meantime, it will be dependent on Taiwan, which not only supplies US companies, but where support for democracy is growing. This begs the question of whether, or perhaps when, Taiwan's semiconductor industry might become a political hot potato, as both China and the US try to build their own independent high-tech sectors. It is hard to imagine that Taiwan will be able to operate in both orbits indefinitely. As one telecoms analyst put it to me recently, "What's happened in Hong Kong is fascinating and disturbing in part because it raises the question, what happens if the same thing occurs in Taiwan?" Imagine a world in which cross-border banking, online shopping and data sharing becomes bifurcated between two systems. That is a reality we may be heading towards. Apple and other tech companies would certainly take a valuation hit in such a future. But so would many others in industries beyond technology. As with coronavirus, the effects of decoupling will be both unpredictable and exponential. (accessed from https://www.ft.com/ on 27th February,2020) a. Do you think that globalization is under threat? Are transnational firms going to become extinct? Give your comments with reference to the passage. (5 Marks) b. With your knowledge of International Business, explain how different political systems across nations may create risks for the conduct of business. (5 Marks) Organisational Theory, Structure and Design 1. Surya Enterprises is in the business of setting up Solar Power plants, which converts energy from the sun into electricity using Solar Panels. This is a young company that has been in existence for 4 years and has a seen rapid growth from being a 25 people start-up to a 1000 people strong company. The company's founders have laid a special emphasis on sustainable and ethical business practices, (including abiding by labour laws) and due to this, as well as being in green energy space, the company is well regarded by everyone in the industry. However, this sector is highly cost sensitive and the company faces stiff competition from other local vendors who operate on lesser margins by adopting less ethical practices. Another factor affecting margins, is that 70% of the cost of the project is the cost of the Solar Panel itself. These panels are imported from China and thus the profitability is closely linked to the cost at which the panels are procured. With the Indian government coming down heavily against dumping by Chinese companies, as well as a surge in demand for panels in China, the cost of solar panels has increased. The government is encouraging the spread of solar energy based plants through special schemes to encourage the generation of clean energy. However, new plants that are coming up, the system of allocation is through open bidding and goes to the lowest tariff offered, and the tariff has been going down steeply. This has further impacted the profitability of these ventures. On the positive side, technology is changing rapidly and discovery of cheaper and better materials is making the panels smaller and cheaper. Given the above scenario, the company is now planning to evaluate whether the business is sustainable or not. Surya enterprises has hired you to do an organisational analysis using the PESTLE method Q. Define the elements of PESTLE and using the information given in the case above, wherever possible list out the various aspects of the PESTLE relevant to the case. (10 Marks)
  2. Pradeep Foods was started by Pradeep Panigrahi, to provide wholesome and reasonably priced food options to young professionals working in business parks. The primary goal of Pradeep Foods was to deliver piping hot food, prepared with minimal quantities of oil and spices, using only fresh seasonal produce. The company started its operations in Mumbai and very quickly moved to all the major cities in India. Initially, when each branch was being set up, Pradeep would stay there for 2-3 months to start the office and train the teams. He would personally supervise the menu, and based on customer feedback tweak the menu to satisfy his customers. The food services were well appreciated and their customer base grew at an exponential rate. Pradeep bumped into you in a conference and shared his concern that his organisation is becoming too big to manage. He is has heard of a functional structure and a divisional style structure and asks you to recommend which structure is better in his case. Q. Detail out what a divisional structure and functional structure are, listing out benefits and disadvantages of each as per the case given above. (10 Marks) 3. Kapoor & Co is a family run business, which has been in existence for many years. The MD, Mr. Kapoor, knew each and every employee in his company and ran the company like his extended family. He was personally involved in every performance and increment discussion and would take the final decision for each employee. The employees were quite happy in this set-up. After a few decades, Mr. Kapoor decided to retire from the company and put in place a professional management team to run the company. The new management team has been hired from other companies and has been given a free hand to run the company. The first step they took was to put in place a structured performance appraisal process, to assess and evaluate the employees. The employees became very agitated at the introduction of the new process and the feedback reached Mr. Kapoor. You are the CEO of this company and Mr. Kapoor wants to meet you to understand what is happening. You see that this is a classic case of the company following Greiner's Life Cycle model. a. Describe the 5 stages of Greiner's Life Cycle model giving the context from the case (5 Marks) b. Describe the need for change management as well as the approach you intend to follow using Lewins 3 step model (5 Marks) Operations and Supply Chain Strategies 1. A beverage company based in United Kingdom is selling smoothies from pure raw fruit ingredients. It is been for a long time in UK with its revenues growing from $ 50 mn to $ 500 mn. It has decided to enter into Indian market. The company has plan to procure material from various geographies of potential suppliers. Suggest an entry strategy, procurement planning and operations excellence. (10 Marks) 2. A successful startup in India is into the customized bed solutions with focus on health to correct lifestyle disorders in travelling. It wants to expand its footprint PAN India by setting up its operations. Design a strategic approach to different aspects of the business it needs to follow for an effective logistics and supply chain strategies keeping in creating demand and servicing the market. (10 Marks) 3. The company ZINKO industries Ltd is a major B2B player and is a family managed in the Mumbai and want to expand its chemical business. The company is wanting to move into the B2C business and need to have the business plan with key focus on operations and supply chain strategies for chemical business. The company wants to produce pack sizes ranging from, 500 ml, 1 liter and 5 liter packs for the B2C market. The company wanted to have product differentiation to scale up its operations. a. Describe what kind of operations and supply chain strategies the company need to follow and market entry, expansion and development strategies. (5 Marks)
  b. What are the strategies that will help the company to achieve business success and growth excellence? (5 Marks) Organisation Culture 1. As a Leader of Global Services ltd, Sanjana aspires to create a strong organizational culture. How can she contribute to culture building of the company? What specific steps can she take to create a learning culture at global services? (10 Marks) 2. The revenues at B R logistics have been dwindling off late. Clients have been complaining of laxities on the part of the employees. The top management recognizes the need to bring about a profound culture change to bring in agility and customer centricity in the company. They want the HR to equip themselves with the right strategy to meet these needs. Why do companies experience a need for cultural change? What process of Organizational culture change will HR follow at B R Logistics? (10 Marks) 3. a. Alex has been chosen to set up the India business for Glenmorgan ltd, a US based Financial service company. Alex needs to keep in mind the cross-cultural factors that can impact the employee management practices in India. Keeping the Hofstede's Crosscultural model in mind, which are the factors that Alex will have to be aware of? (5 Marks) 3. b. Start Cruiser, is a dynamic tourism company, aspiring in making their mark in Space tourism. They want a culture that upholds innovation. What are the ways in which they can create an innovative culture? (5 Marks) Performance Management System 1. Rakesh Kumar is working at Jayesh Industries as Manager in the Operations Department. Akshay Shroff works in Rakesh's team as ''Executive – Operations''. Akshay joined the company since 2 years. Though he works hard, he is not effective in meeting project timelines and often has errors in his work. It is appraisal time and Rakesh has to give performance feedback to Akshay. He does not want to demotivate Akshay yet he needs to give him the negative feedback. How should Rakesh handle the process of negative feedback. (10 Marks) 2. AartiDesai has joined as an HR Manager at Highmart which is a food chain across cities in India. Aarti has interacted with young employees across the company and all of them have expressed the need for the company to launch a Mentoring Program. The company has high attrition and new recruits could benefit from such a program. How should Aarti go about the process of introducing the Mentoring Program. Do also give an interesting brand name to the Mentoring program. (10 Marks) 3. Sidharth is the HR Manager at NewZone which is a furniture company. The company has 2000 employees and is growing rapidly. Sidharth would like to introduce the 360-degree feedback process. a. Design a 360 degree form (5 Marks) b. What are the pitfalls in 360-degree feedback that Sidharth should take care to avoid? (5 Marks) Procurement Management 1. What is the relevance of Vendor Managed Inventory in supply chain management? Discuss the various features of VMI. Elucidate the various aspects involved in successful implementation of VMI in special reference to retail sector. (10 Marks) 2. Discuss the pricing strategies in case of an E-procurement platform. Discuss the relevance of online auctions in the E-procurement ecosystem. (10 Marks) 3. a. Consider yourself as a local tyre manufacturing firm entering into the import of the tyres. What sort of questions will you come across in the thought process in terms of costs related to the import? (5 Marks) 3. b. Enumerate the steps for developing transportation related strategies. (5 Marks)
  Project Management 1. Your organization is looking for procuring project management software. You are asked to prepare a file note describing how this software will help your organization. You are required to list at least three project management software tools with details such as salient features, cost, etc. You are also asked to recommend a specific software tool with proper justification. Please introduce your organization before sharing your file note. (10 Marks) 2. You are celebrating the successful completion of a project. During the party, the Vice President of Projects in your organization pulled you aside and asked you the secret of the success of the project. You shared few points, which seemed to have impressed her. Next day, you got an email from her to submit a brief report describing the key factors that led to successful completion of your project. The report is also expected to provide top two recommendations to other project managers. Please introduce your organization before sharing your brief report. (10 Marks) 3. "No! I have worked on this concept for so long and I don't want some bean counters coming and telling me to stop working on it" Natasha was very upset since the Head of Accounting & Finance department have told her boss to immediately stop the work as his department didn't find the proposed project financially viable. "Don't get emotional!" Jaywant started talking to Natasha. Being a good friend, Jaywant wanted to help her. "First of all, tell me how the NPV and IRR figures looked for your proposed project." "I am not sure," Natasha was candid. "I didn't do those calculations since I was busy with other parts of the project proposal." "That's a great mistake, I must say. You must do these calculations and then get them verified by our Accounting & Finance department. I can help but I would
  6. 6. WWW.SMUSOLVEDASSIGNMENTS.COM of Mr Iyer. a. What arguments will Mr Iyer will put forth? (5 Marks) b. What arguments will Mr Mehra will put forth? (5 Marks) Retail Banking 1. Mr. Raj has recently graduated and got placed in a private sector bank and is unaware of the banking sector and its operations. Being his reporting manager you need to brief him with the Principles of lending and need to explain him in details about the same. (10 Marks) 2. Retail banking is the most visible face of banking for the general public and have baskets of products for meeting customer’s ever ending demand. Express your opinion on how Retail banking can be used as a risk diversification tool. (10 Marks) 3. “With increased competition and entry of new players, the banking landscape has made a sea change in the recent years. Sales team forms an integral part in banks and helps in enhancing customer satisfaction” a. Share your opinion on the growing importance of sales team in banks and their contribution for attaining customer satisfaction (5 Marks) b. Enumerate direct sales and the advantages of Direct sales in banking sector (5 Marks) Service Operations Management 1. What are the factors which are considered important by an organisation while evaluating Quality in Service Operations? Elaborate your answer with an example of an Educational Institute (10 Marks) 2. Discuss the concept of Front Office & Back Office in Service Operations. Explain which services are categorized in these two types w.r.t. a Restaurant setup (10 Marks) 3. The Healthcare setup is a good example wherein the businesses involve service operations with utmost customer satisfaction. The ‘sold products’ are evaluated by the customers and rated highly based on the ‘service’ that the seller provides. With reference to the Healthcare setup discuss the following aspects of service operations a. Discuss the elements that need to be planned in a Service Framework. (5 Marks) b. What are the challenges faced by the Service Managers who manage these service operations? (5 Marks) Services Marketing 1. The recent epidemic of Coronavirus has really affected the world very badly. One of the sectors worst affected are Travel & Tourism. SOTC India has seen a severe fall in business in the last few months and does not see light at the end of the tunnel anytime soon. If the situation continues this way, it may lead to them shutting down many of their branches and laying of many employees. The sluggish Indian economy is not helping their case too. You are hired as a consultant by them to suggest possible solutions and strategies in order to combat this problem? Keep in mind IIHS and the service marketing mix. (10 Marks) 2. The recent judgement by the Supreme Court with regards to AGR has forced Vodafone Idea to pay a huge amount as fine before the deadline. This hurts the already bleeding company even more. Post the entry of Jio, the telecom market has gone through a complete turmoil with the low rates and growing taxation burden. The situation has turned so bad that Vodafone wants to quit the Indian Market. The recent price increase has not helped improve the situation a lot. Can you as a student of Service Marketing analyze the problem at hand and provide possible solutions and revenue streams or methods to contain losses? Use the SERVQUAL Model to analyze the same? Also use the concept of Customer Loyalty to your advantage? (10 Marks) 3. The recent decision by the Indian Government to divide the State of Jammu & Kashmir into Union Territories and open it for investors of the world has been met with a lot of cheer by the Industry.
  7. 7. WWW.SMUSOLVEDASSIGNMENTS.COM Kashmir sure has a lot to offer but it also brings with it, its shares of problems. Use the Service Branding Model, Service Communication Model and Moment of Truth to your advantage? a. You are a part of the planning team organizing a summit to invite investors from the service sector to tap Kashmir’s potential. Can you suggest strategies in order to woo the investors? (5 Marks) b. Can you also enlist the hurdles that will come by and suggest possible solutions for the same? (5 Marks) Supply Chain Management 1. Vashi pharmaceuticals, Inc., handles a variety of health products. A weight reduction product costs the company $2.95 per unit. The annual holding cost rate is 20 percent. Using an EOQ model, they determined that an order quantity of 300 units should be used. The lead time to receive an order is one week, and the demand is normally distributed with a mean of 150 units per week and a standard deviation of 40 units per week. The ordering cost per order is determined as $50. Calculate cycle stock and safety stock point if the firm is willing to tolerate a 1% chance (Z0.99 = 2.32) of a stockout during an order cycle. Also calculate the total cost of inventory. (10 Marks) 2. An auto parts supplier sells branded batteries to the auto mechanics. The annual demand is approximately 3,600 batteries. The supplier pays $28 for each battery and estimates that the annual holding cost is 25% of the battery’s value. It costs approximately $20 to place an order (ordering cost). The supplier currently orders 300 batteries per month. a. Determine the ordering, holding, and total inventory costs for the current order quantity. b. Determine the economic order quantity (EOQ). c. How many orders should be placed per year using the EOQ? d. Determine the ordering, holding, and total inventory costs for the EOQ. (10 Marks) 3. a. Calculate Forecasting error (MAD, MSE, RMSE and MAPE) for the data given below Period 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Forecast 10 15 10 15 25 15 20 25 Demand 15 15 20 15 10 20 20 30 (5 Marks) 3. b. Please provide a brief overview of S&Op process, inputs, outputs and key metrics. (5 Marks) Taxation- Direct and Indirect 1. Ms. Ankita completed her MBA from DAVV, Indore. She joined an enterprise as an Accounts Manager at a CTC of Rs 650000. She invested Rs 150000 in PPF and paid mediclaim for herself Rs 15000 using cash as a mode of payment. Discuss and compute her tax liability assuming she is residential individual for the Assessment year 2019-20 (10 Marks) 2. Ms. Urrjja is running successfully the business of supplying &selling woolens on the digital platform. She is keen to understand how business expenses are allowed under the Indian Income Tax Act 1961. However, these days she is more concerned about whether there is any provision under the Act which allows claiming deductions in relation to residuary expenses. As a knowledgeable person in taxation, how will you address the worry of Ms. Urrjja. Is there any provision under the IT Act which allows to claim deductions of residual expenses? If yes, how can she avail the benefit of the said provision for her business? (10 Marks) 3. Mr. Mohan, aged 65 years, derives Rs 7.5 lacs as salary from Amiir PanWala & Company for the year ended 31.03.2019. He supplies the following information to the accounts department of the employer. (Applicable Assessment year 2019-20) Particulars Amount Loss from one of the Self - occupied property Rs 200000 Loss from let out house property Rs 360000 Interest from Flexi Fixed Deposits Rs 150000 a. Explain and examine the applicability of TDS provision (5 Marks) b. Compute total tax liability and monthly deduction for TDS (5 Marks)
  8. 8. WWW.SMUSOLVEDASSIGNMENTS.COM Total Quality Management 1. Explain your understanding (Process perspective) & give appropriate examples to explain: Acceptance Sampling, Double sampling & sequential acceptance sampling? (10 Marks) 2. How “Strategic Performance Measurement” process helps management in an organization to take their organization in success path? (10 Marks) 3. a. In a hotel, the complaint management team noted down the different types of complaints received from its guests. The concerned department head asked the team lead to analyze the data & suggest which area to be addressed. Assuming you are in the lead position. Which probable reasons should you suggest to address first? Probable Reason Frequency of occurrence Food Quality 16 Delay in room Service 12 Room cleaning 32 Staff Attitude 5 Delay registration 42 Room interiors 2 Air Conditioning 9 Mini Bar 2 TV not working 5 Desired Channels are not subscribed 12 Room Smelling 8 (5 Marks) 3. b. You are asked to estimate UCL & LCL as per the below scenario. As Quality control expert, you are required to measure the volume of the juice in a 250 ml packet. You have taken 10 samples & 4 observations in each sample. The Standard deviation given as 0.145 ounce. World Class Operations 1. What are the sources of environmental pollution? Explain with a suitable case (10 Marks) 2. QFD is believed to be beneficial for implementing world class standards in operations. Do you believe this? If yes justify your answer with examples. (10 Marks) 3. a. You are the operations manager of the big manufacturing unit. You have been asked by the Chief Operating Officer of the firm to prepare a white paper on Benchmarking for the firm. In this regard explain the different types of Benchmarking. (5 Marks) 3. b. You are the operations manager of the big manufacturing unit. You have been asked by the Chief Operating Officer of the firm to prepare a white paper on Benchmarking for the firm. In this regard explain the process of Benchmarking. (5 Marks)
  9. 9. WWW.SMUSOLVEDASSIGNMENTS.COM Marketing Management Mr. Amish has written a self-help book “Happy Happy” which can be read by people from all walks of life. The book revolves around a core idea of being happy in all stages of life. The publisher doesn’t have any distribution network of its own. Mr. Amish delivers session in many management schools on the topic “Happiness”. He is very popular among students and corporate. He also delivers session as a key note speaker in many management conclaves and seminars. Mr. Amish has no online and social media presence. He doesn’t write blogs or articles. Mr. Amish is a good author but has no idea about marketing and distribution of books. He hires you as a Marketing consultant for overall marketing and distribution of books. 1. What are the distribution channels that you will use to distribute the product across Indian market? Explain the same with reason. (10 Marks) 2. Suggest the Geographic, Demographic and behavioural segmentation for the book “Happy Happy” (10 Marks) 3. a. Explain five online social media platform through which you will promote the book. (5 Marks) 3. b. Explain the buyer decision making process for purchasing a self-help book. (5 Marks) Financial Accounting & Analysis 1. Ms. Sandipa is the accounts executive for a company called SS Enterprises. Her job description requires her to supervise the process of recording of the transactions of business and to ensure that all accounting assumptions are taken care of. However, her junior executive is confused about the concepts of the accounting period assumption and the Separate entity assumption. Elaborate how Sandipa can explain the concepts to her junior with the help of suitable example. (10 Marks) 2. Marry Kom is planning to invest in the share market. She has a profile of risk seeker investor but she believes that before investing it’s important to understand market ratios effectively. Discuss any five market ratios with their importance that Marry Kom should look into before undertaking any investment decision (10 Marks) 3. The following information is available in relation to Britannia Baby Company. The Company has profit before taxes of Rs 50 lacs. a. Classify and give reasons for the cash flows falling under the operating activities (5 Marks) b. Classify and give reasons for the cash flows falling under the investing activities (5 Marks) Particulars Amount Rs in (Lacs) 1. Tangible assets purchased during the year 75 2. Depreciation charged on these tangible assets for the year @ 10% ? 3. Stock sold for the year 95 4. Loan given to Big Boy Company 150 5. Interest received from Big Boy company for the said loan @11.5% ? 6. Shares purchased of a company called as Arvind Mills 10 7. Dividend Received from Arvind Mills 1 8. Taxes paid for the year @ 30% ? Business Statistics Match No. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
  10. 10. WWW.SMUSOLVEDASSIGNMENTS.COM 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Player A 8 42 56 68 91 123 12 46 57 137 5 80 14 10 19 Player B 38 44 46 59 57 61 48 42 51 39 58 41 55 45 68 1. For the given data set representing the runs scored by two players in last 15 matches, conduct the following analysis: i. Which average you will use to summarize the performance of the player? Find average runs scored for both of the players. Also give reasons for the choice of the average? ii. If selection is possible on the basis of consistency, which player would you choose in the team? Perform the required statistics and justify the selection. iii. Check whether there exists any relationship among the runs scored by two players using Karl Pearson coefficient of correlation and interpret the same. (10 Marks) 2. On the basis of the following data, the marketing manager wants to predict the sales volume for the locality on the basis of # households, number of cars and marketing expense Sl.No. Sales Volume #Households number of cars marketing expense 1 15727 161 3 180 2 9328 99 1 150 3 13681 135 2 175 4
  11. 11. WWW.SMUSOLVEDASSIGNMENTS.COM 12379 120 2 165 5 15351 164 3 178 6 24174 221 5 220 7 20154 179 4 205 8 20671 204 5 210 9 22978 214 5 128 10 13522 101 1 176 11 22471 231 5 226 12 19529 206 4 296 13 24216 248 3 240 14 11521 107 2 168 15 197.82 205 3 100 i. Draw three scatter plots of sales volume with each of the three variables and comment on their correlation. ii. Regress the sales volume on #household, number of cars and marketing expense. Calculate R square and interpret the same. iii. Determine which variable is/are significant variable/s. Is there any insignificant variable? If yes, regress again, by dropping the variable. Will dropping that variable increases the adjusted R square? (10 Marks) 3. a. The height of the students in a certain class is following normal distribution with mean height as 165 cm and standard deviation of 25 cm. There are 60 students in that class. Determine i. The number of students whose height is more than 158 cm. ii. The number of students whose height is lying between 155 and 172 cm. (5 Marks) 3. b. Find the lowest height among the tallest 5 student in a class. (5 Marks) GET BEST QUALITY SOLVED ASSIGNMENTS VISIT WWW.SMUSOLVEDASSIGNMENTS.COM Or Mail us at solvemyassignments@gmail.com YOU MAY CALL US ON - 7506193173 WHATSAPP NUMBER- 9967480770

