MTK M1 KB2a Geometri Ruang

  1. 1. GEOMETRI MATERI EXIT INFO Modul I Geometri - KB 2. Geometri Ruang
  2. 2. PETUNJUK PEMAKAIAN Bentuk gambar Kegunaan : Memulai pembelajaran (berisi materi pembelajaran) : Mengakhiri pembelajaran : Menuju ke peta konsep : Kembali ke materi sebelumnya : Masuk ke materi setelahnya. MATERI EXIT
  3. 3. Gambar Stereometris dan Gambar Perspektif Pada kajian geometri ruang, ada 2 tipe gambar geometri, yaitu gambar perspektif dan gambar stereometris. Gambar 1.. Gambar Stereometris Gambar 2: Gambar Perspektif Pada geometri ruang, gambar geometri yang digunakan adalah gambar Stereometris, artinya pangkal sudut pandang ada di jauh tak hingga.
  4. 4. Gambar Stereometris dan Gambar Perspektif Ada beberapa istilah yang digunakan dalam melihat gambar stereometris, yaitu: (1) bidang frontal, (2) garis ortogonal, (3) sudut surut, dan (4) perbandingan proyeksi.
  5. 5. Objek Geometri dan Objek Fisik Objek yang demikian adalah salah satu ciri dari objek fisik. Lalu apa bedanya dengan objek geometri? Sebuah objek geometri tidak dapat. Gambar model kubus dan lain-lain merupakan visualisasi dari konsep yang ada dalam pikiran. Setiap objek fisik selalu dapat dicari padanan objek geometrinya, sebaliknya tidak setiap objek geometri ada padanan objek fisiknya.
  6. 6. Titik, Garis, Bidang Tiga buah aksioma dalam geometri ruang: 1. Melalui dua buah titik hanya dapat dilukis sebuah garis lurus saja. 2. Jika sebuah garis lurus dan sebuah bidang datar mempunyai dua titik persekutuan, maka garis lurus itu terletak seluruhnya pada bidang datar itu. 3. Tiga buah titik sembarang (artinya: ketiga titik itu tidak terletak pada sebuah garis lurus) selalu dapat dilalui oleh sebuah bidang datar.
  7. 7. Titik, Garis, Bidang Dari aksioma-aksioma di tadi didapatlah teorema-teorema di bawah ini. Teorema 1. Sebuah bidang ditentukan oleh tiga titik sembarang. Teorema 2. Sebuah bidang ditentukan oleh sebuah garis dan sebuah titik (di luar garis itu). Gambar visual teorema 1 gambar visual teorema 2
  8. 8. Titik, Garis, Bidang Teorema 3 Sebuah bidang ditentukan oleh dua buah garis berpotongan. Selanjutnya, telah diketahui bahwa dua berhadapan bidang dapat berimpit, sejajar, atau berpotongan. Jika berpotongan, maka kedua bidang itu mempunyai garis potong, atau garis persekutuan (atau kumpulan titik persekutuan). Garis potong ini harus dilukis. Jika bidang- bidang itu U dan V maka garis potongnya disebut (U, V).
  9. 9. Titik, Garis, Bidang Teorema 4. Jika dua buah bidang mempunyai satu titik persekutuan, maka kedua bidang itu mempunyai garis persekutuan yang melalui titik itu. Dua buah garis dapat: berpotongan (terletak pada satu bidang), sejajar (terletak pada satu bidang), atau bersilangan (tidak terletak pada satu bidang). Jika a terletak pada bidang U, sedangkan b tidak terletak pada bidang U; b menembus bidang U di sebuah titik P yang tidak terletak pada garis a. BUKTI
  10. 10. Titik, Garis, Bidang Teorema 5. Jika dua dari tiga garis potong tiga buah bidang berpotongan, maka garis potong yang ketiga melalui titik potong itu. BUKTI Diketahui: bidang-bidang U, V, dan W; (U,V) dan (U,W) berpotongan di T. Buktikan: (V,W) melalui T. Bukti: (U,V) dan (U,W) berpotongan di T maka:  T terletak pada (U,V)  T terletak pada V.  T terletak pada (U,W)  T terletak pada W. Maka: T terletak pada (V,W) atau (V,W) melalui T.
  11. 11. Titik, Garis, Bidang Teorema 6. Jika dua dari tiga garis potong tiga buah bidang berpotongan, maka garis potong yang ketiga melalui titik potong itu. BUKTI Jika ditentukan (U,V) dan (U,W) sejajar, maka (V,W) tidak mungkin memotong (U,V) atau (U,W) karena akan menyalahi Teorema sebelumnya.

