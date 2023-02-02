Successfully reported this slideshow.
SD-WAN INCLUDE 5G AND WIFI 6.ppt

Feb. 02, 2023
0 likes 0 views
5G and SD-WAN as a pair make ideal network connectivity options for branch offices and Work from home employees.
SD-WAN combines Multiple physical WAN links into one logical network and provides traffic prioritization to accelerate the performance of applications that are deployed in internal data centres and in the cloud.

5G and SD-WAN as a pair make ideal network connectivity options for branch offices and Work from home employees.
SD-WAN combines Multiple physical WAN links into one logical network and provides traffic prioritization to accelerate the performance of applications that are deployed in internal data centres and in the cloud.

SD-WAN INCLUDE 5G AND WIFI 6.ppt

  1. 1. 5G and SD-WAN as a pair make ideal network connectivity options for branch offices and Work from home employees. SD-WAN combines Multiple physical WAN links into one logical network and provides traffic prioritization to accelerate the performance of applications that are deployed in internal data centres and in the cloud. WAN services market was replaced by cellular wireless services. 5G offers data services equal to or faster than wired WAN service options, e.g. MPLS or Internet Broadband. 5G services offer new features to enterprise IT teams, which include speed over 1GB, low latency, and network segmentation. Some future improvements will be network slicing requiring a new wireless core system. Existing 5G networks offer equal and better performance than comparable wired internet broadband offerings. 5G networks deliver speeds over 150 Mbps, which is sufficient for branch office requirements. In near future, 5G radio deployment will drive bandwidth capabilities beyond 1GB with low latency. This will provide cellular wireless capacity to branch WAN requirements.
  2. 2. Role of SD-WAN in 5G networks SD-WAN combines with fast cellular wireless connectivity, It enables a new WAN architecture for enterprises with a large number of employees in hybrid or permanent work from home settings. SD-WAN introduces a new wireless service that replaced existing wired services. LTE is already used by organizations at branch locations e.g., retail stores and restaurants. Cellular wireless delivers an additional WAN connectivity option to organizations with remote branch offices or in WFH scenarios. 5G services are driving new unlimited data plan options to organizations that require higher bandwidth at remote work locations with fixed budgets. Benefits of using SD-WAN and 5G together SD-WAN has become standard technology, organisations are using multiple WAN links. It improves the security of links and higher performance, which increases WAN bandwidth capacity at a reasonable price. SD-WAN suppliers introduce software-defined branch services, they can offer end-to-end traffic visibility from device to LAN to WAN to cloud SD-WAN technology continues to advance its breadth of functionality as well as its native security and traffic management.
  3. 3. High speed 5G provides organizations with a WAN option to add to their SD-WAN-driven architecture. 5G links are simple and provide link diversity to protect against cable cuts such as backhoe-caused outages. 5G brings a cableless option that can be easily purchased, deployed and managed. The benefit of SD-MAN is the simple management of multiple links for redundancy, load balancing and traffic segmentation. While professionals can see 5G as WAN transport. SD-WAN is becoming attractive because it enables hybrid WAN. It reduces expensive wired circuits and gives less costly bandwidth-rich internet connections. With 4G LTE and 5G services to the mix, IT leaders gain wireless links and some places replace existing wired services. 4G and 5G with in-house WIFI provide secure high-speed links, from IoT devices to the LAN, WAN and Cloud. such connections can be facilitated by SD-Branch solutions. It will combine SD-WAN, routing, integrated security and LAN/WiFI functions that will be managed centrally. SD-WAN suppliers provide SD-Branch Solutions for end-to-end traffic visibility. Pondesk had committed its valuable resources to further developing its advanced network appliances and SD-WAN hardware solution. Because of these efforts, the PICOPC 1U rackmount server NSHO-002 had developed as a perfect service/network machine for most IoT business networking applications. It supports WiFi 6, 4G and 5G. You can add 4G/5G LTE failover to make sure your internet connection never goes down again. WiFi 6 will be able to support a greater number of devices at the same time without facing any network congestion issues. The integration of SD-WAN and WiFi 6 can enable edge computing, IoT, and complete visibility of the traffic at the branch. The combination of wifi with SD-WAN will give more cost-effective options but will also lead to a surge in edge computing. The coming year will see the availability of more WiFi 6 access points and will witness a greater use of the technology to enable SD-WAN.
  4. 4. Pondesk PICOPC MNHO-084, PICOPC MNHO-085, and PICOPC MNHO-086 support wireless networks with internal USB AC Wi-Fi along with WiFi 6 and 4G LTE. They have Intel® AES-NI for secure and fast data encryption and decryption and Intel® SGX for trusted execution protection for applications’ sensitive routines and data Pondesk PICOPC not only provides products with high reliability but also networking appliances and products with the best scalability and manageability in the industry. Pondesk is your best choice for building servers and workstations in today’s industrial IoT environment Thank You

