PICOPC STORAGE DEVICES 2TB 2.5INCH SSD

Performance of the storage device refers to the speed at which data is transferred within a single device or multiple devices. SSD is a storage device that uses flash memory. In comparison with a hard drive, SSD is faster.
With Solid-state technology, Load and access times for files and programs are faster. SSD has no moving parts. Better protected against damage from drops and bumps. Another benefit is that solid-state drives use less energy, allowing computers to run cooler.
2TB 2.5" SATA 3.0 SSD 3D NAND Solid State Drive from PICOPC is designed for a variety of computing applications like gaming, HD media playback, creative software, and many more with the help of a 2.5″ / 7mm drive bay.
