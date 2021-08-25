Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pôle-Nature du Marais poitevin 12 bis rue des hérons – 17170 TAUGON Tel : 05.46.56.34.46 ou 06.17.84.67.95 email : contact
Pôle-Nature du Marais poitevin 12 bis rue des hérons – 17170 TAUGON Tel : 05.46.56.34.46 ou 06.17.84.67.95 email : contact...
Pôle-Nature du Marais poitevin 12 bis rue des hérons – 17170 TAUGON Tel : 05.46.56.34.46 ou 06.17.84.67.95 email : contact...
Pôle-Nature du Marais poitevin 12 bis rue des hérons – 17170 TAUGON Tel : 05.46.56.34.46 ou 06.17.84.67.95 email : contact...
Pôle-Nature du Marais poitevin 12 bis rue des hérons – 17170 TAUGON Tel : 05.46.56.34.46 ou 06.17.84.67.95 email : contact...
Environment
Aug. 25, 2021
Fiche projet insectes

Environment
Aug. 25, 2021
10 views

Fiche projet-insectes

Fiche projet insectes

  1. 1. Pôle-Nature du Marais poitevin 12 bis rue des hérons – 17170 TAUGON Tel : 05.46.56.34.46 ou 06.17.84.67.95 email : contactpolenature@aunisatlantique.fr centre-Nature du Marais poitevin FICHE PROJET – insectes Objectifs généraux : connaître la morphologie et les caractéristiques de l’insecte ; comprendre son fonctionnement ; connaître son cycle de développement ; apprendre à identifier les grandes familles d’insectes et reconnaître quelques espèces ; comprendre le rôle des insectes dans notre environnement. Thématiques abordées : morphologie et anatomie – cycle de vie - régime alimentaire - réseau trophique – habitat – détermination. Nombre de séance : 6 Cycles : 2 et 3 Lieu : en classe, en extérieur à proximité de l’école, au Centre nature.
  2. 2. Pôle-Nature du Marais poitevin 12 bis rue des hérons – 17170 TAUGON Tel : 05.46.56.34.46 ou 06.17.84.67.95 email : contactpolenature@aunisatlantique.fr SEANCE 1 : La découverte DU MONDE DES INSECTES Lieu de la séance : à l’école (en classe et dans la cour) Durée de la séance : 2h Objectifs opérationnels :  Connaître la morphologie et les caractéristiques des insectes ;  Etre capable de les différencier parmi trois autres familles de petites bêtes (arachnides, myriapodes, crustacés) ;  Comprendre leur anatomie et physiologie ; Approche pédagogique : cognitive - ludique – artistique - sportive Descriptif synthétique de l’activité : Après avoir établi ensemble les caractéristiques d’un insecte, les enfants créent des insectes (en respectant la morphologie) avec des matériaux de la nature. Puis, à l’aide de puzzles et maquettes, les enfants approfondissent le vocabulaire des différentes parties du corps de l’insecte. Enfin, les enfants, en petits groupes, effectuent un jeu de classification des petites bêtes en fonction de leur morphologie. La séance se termine par un relais en équipe sur le thème des familles de petites bêtes. SEANCE 2 : Les familles d’insectes et leur cycle de développement Lieu de la séance : à l’école (en classe et dans la cour) Durée de séance : 2h Objectifs opérationnels :  Connaître les 7 grandes familles d’insectes et leurs caractéristiques ;  Etre capable de classer un insecte parmi ces 7 familles ;  Comprendre le cycle de développement des insectes (métamorphose complète et incomplète);  Observer et manipuler des insectes élevés en captivité ;  Comprendre les règles de l’élevage en captivité ;  Entretenir un élevage d’insectes. Approche pédagogique : cognitive - ludique – comportementale
  3. 3. Pôle-Nature du Marais poitevin 12 bis rue des hérons – 17170 TAUGON Tel : 05.46.56.34.46 ou 06.17.84.67.95 email : contactpolenature@aunisatlantique.fr Descriptif synthétique de l’activité : Installés en petits groupes, les enfants participent à un jeu de classification des insectes et découvrent ainsi les caractéristiques des 7 grandes familles d’insectes. Puis, à l’aide de petites vidéos et de la manipulation d’un véritable élevage installé dans la classe, les enfants appréhendent les différents cycles de développement. Ils mettent ensuite leurs connaissances à profit en participant à un jeu de reconstitution de cycles de développement de divers insectes. La séance se termine par des recommandations pour l’entretien de l’élevage laissé en classe pour quelques mois. SEANCE 3 : Les insectes auxilliaires et leur régime alimentaire Lieu de la séance : à l’école (en classe et dans la cour) Durée de la séance : 2h Objectifs opérationnels :  Découvrir les insectes auxiliaires du jardin ;  Connaître les différents régimes alimentaires des insectes du jardin ;  Appréhender les habitats propices au développement de ces insectes ;  Découvrir un aménagement favorable à l‘accueil de ces insectes : l’hôtel à insectes ;  Connaître les différentes parties et loges d’un hôtel à insectes. Approche pédagogique : cognitive – pragmatique - comportementale Descriptif synthétique de l’activité : A l’aide de petites vidéos et fiches à relier, les enfants découvrent les insectes auxiliaires et leurs régimes alimentaires. Puis ils s’intéressent aux milieux de vie de ces insectes et aux aménagements qui peuvent être réalisés pour les attirer. La séance se termine sur la reconstitution imaginaire d’un hôtel à insectes. Les enfants doivent alors choisir les éléments à placer dans chaque loge pour accueillir le plus d’insectes auxiliaires possible, tout en respectant les caractéristiques physiques de chaque insecte (vol, taille, …). Bombyx éri Ténébrion meunier
  4. 4. Pôle-Nature du Marais poitevin 12 bis rue des hérons – 17170 TAUGON Tel : 05.46.56.34.46 ou 06.17.84.67.95 email : contactpolenature@aunisatlantique.fr SEANCE 4 : Mise en place d’UN HOtel à insecte Lieu de la séance : à l’école ou à proximité, sur un terrain enherbé exposé sud. Durée de la séance : 2h Objectifs opérationnels :  Apprendre à manipuler des outils (sécateur, limes, …) ;  Participer à la réalisation d’un mobilier ;  Se sentir acteur de la protection de la nature. Approche pédagogique : manuelle – artistique – pragmatique - comportementale Descriptif synthétique de l’activité : Par petits groupes, les enfants participent à différents ateliers de fabrication de micro habitats. En classe entière, ces éléments sont ensuite incorporés par les enfants dans les niches de l’hôtel à insectes. Au-delà du remplissage de l’hôtel, les enfants vont chacun réaliser un décor sur l’hôtel à l’aide de peinture et de pochoirs à insectes leur permettant de s’approprier ce mobilier sur le long terme. SEANCE 5 : LES INSECTES AQUATIQUES Lieu de la séance : Au Centre-Nature du Marais poitevin à Taugon Durée de la séance : 2h Objectifs opérationnels :  Observer, manipuler, identifier les insectes aquatiques et autres petits bêtes de l’eau ;  Manipuler du matériel de capture (épuisettes, boîte-loupe, …) ;  Connaître les principales familles de petites bêtes aquatiques (amphibien, crustacé, coléoptère, punaise, libellule)  Découvrir les différents régimes alimentaires des insectes aquatiques ;  Comprendre les cycles de développement des différentes petites bêtes de l’eau ;  Approfondir les spécificités anatomiques des insectes aquatiques et notamment leurs différentes techniques de respiration. Approche pédagogique : naturaliste – scientifique – ludique Descriptif synthétique de l’activité : En petits groupes et équipés d’épuisettes, seaux et fiches d’identification, les enfants partent à la pêche aux petites bêtes. Au fil des captures, les enfants, aidés par l’animateur, identifient les différents insectes capturés et observent leurs particularités anatomiques. Un temps en classe entière permet ensuite de découvrir les différents cycles de développement des petites bêtes capturées et ce à l’aide de schémas et de figurines manipulées par les enfants.
  5. 5. Pôle-Nature du Marais poitevin 12 bis rue des hérons – 17170 TAUGON Tel : 05.46.56.34.46 ou 06.17.84.67.95 email : contactpolenature@aunisatlantique.fr SEANCE 6 : LES INSECTES DES PRAIRIES Lieu de la séance : Au Centre-Nature du Marais poitevin à Taugon Durée de la séance : 2h Objectifs opérationnels :  Observer, collecter, manipuler et identifier les insectes inféodés aux milieux prairiaux ;  Manipuler du matériel de capture (filet fauchoir, vivarium, filet à papillon, boîte-loupe, …) ;  Découvrir les différents régimes alimentaires des insectes prairiaux ;  Comprendre le cycle de développement de certains insectes (papillons, libellules, …);  Approfondir les spécificités anatomiques des insectes prairiaux et notamment leur respiration, appareil buccal, technique de déplacement, chant, camouflage, vol, ... Approche pédagogique : naturaliste – scientifique – ludique Descriptif synthétique de l’activité : Munis de filets fauchoir et de boîtes de capture, les enfants partent à la recherche des insectes qui peuplent les prairies. A l’aide de guides d’identification, ils déterminent à quelles familles appartiennent ces petites bêtes et tentent de trouver leur nom ! Au fil des captures l’animateur intervient dans les groupes afin de faire remarquer aux enfants des particularités anatomiques, de raconter des anecdotes sur les espèces, … Un temps en classe entière permet ensuite de synthétiser les observations faites et connaissances acquises puis de procéder au lâcher des insectes capturés !

×