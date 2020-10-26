Maintaining your mental wellbeing during this season

It is estimated that 1 in 4 people will experience mental ill-health each year which anxiety, depression or panic attack in any given week.

This results in a challenge and also an opportunity for organisations to strengthen the mental wellbeing of their employees. Organisations that invest in strategies and proactively protect and care for the mental wellbeing challenges will reap the rewards of a robust and resilient workforce.

Whether large or small every project is done through people. Project Human Resource Management includes the processes that organise and manage the people who have assigned roles and responsibilities for completing the project. As such there must be a balance which will maintain a peace of mind among employees. Never before have individuals’ been asked to shelter in a place where the lockdown was imposed globally. These are unprecedented in our lifetimes and as social isolation has started to to impact mental wellness for most.

It resulted in trauma in some ways as the general consensus of feeling held hostage or confinement under duress. It was sudden, no pre-warning of lockdown – The immediate pause on life and absence of face-to-face contact and physical contact I’ve noticed brought on symptoms of depression and anxiety. Everyone literally had the ground kicked out from underneath, increased stress-related symptoms, panic attacks, loneliness. Humans are social creatures and we do need that connection with others especially face-to-face.

Practical tools will be incorporated into coping during this pandemic.



About Dee Burrowes

Dee Burrowes, BA HONS, PGDIP, PGCE, MBA, Certified Professional Coach, NLP Practitioner, Speaker, Mental Health Advocate and trained Teacher has a strong background in strategic and organisational planning, analytical and logical thinking, optimising team potential whilst proactively developing new business strategies and ideas. She has also PMO Support Skills and is conversant with Project Management methodologies (Prince2, Agile-Scrum, Waterfall). Dee is a highly motivated leader with over 17 years of progressively responsible experience in a detail-oriented, multi-functional environment. She is skilled in building effective and productive working relationships with cross-functional teams, managing complex projects, analysing problems, finding innovative solutions and developing and simplifying processes. Her mission is to help individuals to unleash their full potential in every area of their lives. Dee’s supportive manner elevates her clients to experience an increase in productivity, time management, goal setting, stress reduction and work-life balance. Dee hosts her workshops on topics of confidence, goals setting and vision boards. Dee has written articles published globally both online and in the printed media and has presented at several PMI UK Chapter events.