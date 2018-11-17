Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CM視聴分析 株式会社ピクセラ 先端技術開発部 © 2017 PIXELA CORPORATION｜PIXELA CORPORATION PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIAL. 2018年11月17日
CM視聴分析の概要 Copyright © PIXELA CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.｜PIXELA CORPORATION PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIAL. 2
概要 ○ ピクセラ製テレビチューナーのユーザー視聴履歴より視聴状態を取得する。 ○ ピクセラ製テレビCM検出エンジンでCM部分を自動検出する。 ○ 東京で放送された視聴ポイントからCM中のユーザー視聴傾向を分析する。 ○ 多くの場合、CM開始と...
対象番組 Copyright © PIXELA CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.｜PIXELA CORPORATION PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIAL. 4
対象番組 ○ 東京と同じ番組を放送しているMBS, ABC, 関西テレビ、読売テレビを対象とする ○ 2018/1/14,15の各放送局で平均視聴ポイントの高い番組を対象(合計4番組) Copyright © PIXELA CORPORATIO...
各番組のポイント推移とCM精度 Copyright © PIXELA CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.｜PIXELA CORPORATION PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIAL. 6
MBS : 日曜劇場 Copyright © PIXELA CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.｜PIXELA CORPORATION PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIAL. 7 実際の数値 C...
ABC : 帰れま10 Copyright © PIXELA CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.｜PIXELA CORPORATION PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIAL. 8 実際の数値 ...
関西テレビ :Ｍｒ．サンデー Copyright © PIXELA CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.｜PIXELA CORPORATION PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIAL. 9 実際の...
読売テレビ :行列のできる法律相談所 Copyright © PIXELA CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.｜PIXELA CORPORATION PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIAL. 1...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

TVCM視聴分析

11 views

Published on

TV CMの視聴分析をしてみました。

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

TVCM視聴分析

  1. 1. CM視聴分析 株式会社ピクセラ 先端技術開発部 © 2017 PIXELA CORPORATION｜PIXELA CORPORATION PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIAL. 2018年11月17日
  2. 2. CM視聴分析の概要 Copyright © PIXELA CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.｜PIXELA CORPORATION PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIAL. 2
  3. 3. 概要 ○ ピクセラ製テレビチューナーのユーザー視聴履歴より視聴状態を取得する。 ○ ピクセラ製テレビCM検出エンジンでCM部分を自動検出する。 ○ 東京で放送された視聴ポイントからCM中のユーザー視聴傾向を分析する。 ○ 多くの場合、CM開始と共に視聴人数が減少するが、Mr.サンデーではCM開始と共に 視聴人数が急上昇する場合もあった。 Copyright © PIXELA CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.｜PIXELA CORPORATION PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIAL. 3
  4. 4. 対象番組 Copyright © PIXELA CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.｜PIXELA CORPORATION PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIAL. 4
  5. 5. 対象番組 ○ 東京と同じ番組を放送しているMBS, ABC, 関西テレビ、読売テレビを対象とする ○ 2018/1/14,15の各放送局で平均視聴ポイントの高い番組を対象(合計4番組) Copyright © PIXELA CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.｜PIXELA CORPORATION PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIAL. 5 放送局 日時 番組名 MBS 2018/1/14 21:00-22:19 日曜劇場「９９．９－刑事専門弁護士－ＳＥＡＳＯＮⅡ」♯１「元裁判官の依 頼」 ABC 2018/1/15 19:00-20:56 帰れま10 関西テレビ 2018/1/14 21:00-22:19 Ｍｒ．サンデー 読売テレビ 2018/1/14 21:00-22:19 行列のできる法律相談所
  6. 6. 各番組のポイント推移とCM精度 Copyright © PIXELA CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.｜PIXELA CORPORATION PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIAL. 6
  7. 7. MBS : 日曜劇場 Copyright © PIXELA CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.｜PIXELA CORPORATION PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIAL. 7 実際の数値 CM区間 : 5 CM数 : 28 自動検出結果 CM区間 : 5 CM数 : 28 誤検出 : 0 取りこぼし : 0 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 2018-01-14T21:00:00 2018-01-14T21:02:00 2018-01-14T21:04:00 2018-01-14T21:06:00 2018-01-14T21:08:00 2018-01-14T21:10:00 2018-01-14T21:12:00 2018-01-14T21:14:00 2018-01-14T21:16:00 2018-01-14T21:18:00 2018-01-14T21:20:00 2018-01-14T21:22:00 2018-01-14T21:24:00 2018-01-14T21:26:00 2018-01-14T21:28:00 2018-01-14T21:30:00 2018-01-14T21:32:00 2018-01-14T21:34:00 2018-01-14T21:36:00 2018-01-14T21:38:00 2018-01-14T21:40:00 2018-01-14T21:42:00 2018-01-14T21:44:00 2018-01-14T21:46:00 2018-01-14T21:48:00 2018-01-14T21:50:00 2018-01-14T21:52:00 2018-01-14T21:54:00 2018-01-14T21:56:00 2018-01-14T21:58:00 2018-01-14T22:00:00 2018-01-14T22:02:00 2018-01-14T22:04:00 2018-01-14T22:06:00 2018-01-14T22:08:00 2018-01-14T22:10:00 2018-01-14T22:12:00 2018-01-14T22:14:00 2018-01-14T22:16:00 2018-01-14T22:18:00 PT推移 CM ＴＢＳ
  8. 8. ABC : 帰れま10 Copyright © PIXELA CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.｜PIXELA CORPORATION PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIAL. 8 実際の数値 CM区間 : 7 CM数 : 54 自動検出結果 CM区間 : 8 CM数 : 54 誤検出 : 2 取りこぼし : 2 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 2018-01-15T19:00:00 2018-01-15T19:03:00 2018-01-15T19:06:00 2018-01-15T19:09:00 2018-01-15T19:12:00 2018-01-15T19:15:00 2018-01-15T19:18:00 2018-01-15T19:21:00 2018-01-15T19:24:00 2018-01-15T19:27:00 2018-01-15T19:30:00 2018-01-15T19:33:00 2018-01-15T19:36:00 2018-01-15T19:39:00 2018-01-15T19:42:00 2018-01-15T19:45:00 2018-01-15T19:48:00 2018-01-15T19:51:00 2018-01-15T19:54:00 2018-01-15T19:57:00 2018-01-15T20:00:00 2018-01-15T20:03:00 2018-01-15T20:06:00 2018-01-15T20:09:00 2018-01-15T20:12:00 2018-01-15T20:15:00 2018-01-15T20:18:00 2018-01-15T20:21:00 2018-01-15T20:24:00 2018-01-15T20:27:00 2018-01-15T20:30:00 2018-01-15T20:33:00 2018-01-15T20:36:00 2018-01-15T20:39:00 2018-01-15T20:42:00 2018-01-15T20:45:00 2018-01-15T20:48:00 2018-01-15T20:51:00 2018-01-15T20:54:00 PT推移 CM テレビ朝日 誤検出 CM->番組の戻 りを検出できて いない
  9. 9. 関西テレビ :Ｍｒ．サンデー Copyright © PIXELA CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.｜PIXELA CORPORATION PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIAL. 9 実際の数値 CM区間 : 6 CM数 : 54 自動検出結果 CM区間 : 6 CM数 : 53 CM誤検出 : 0 CM取りこぼし : 1 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 2018-01-14T22:00:00 2018-01-14T22:02:00 2018-01-14T22:04:00 2018-01-14T22:06:00 2018-01-14T22:08:00 2018-01-14T22:10:00 2018-01-14T22:12:00 2018-01-14T22:14:00 2018-01-14T22:16:00 2018-01-14T22:18:00 2018-01-14T22:20:00 2018-01-14T22:22:00 2018-01-14T22:24:00 2018-01-14T22:26:00 2018-01-14T22:28:00 2018-01-14T22:30:00 2018-01-14T22:32:00 2018-01-14T22:34:00 2018-01-14T22:36:00 2018-01-14T22:38:00 2018-01-14T22:40:00 2018-01-14T22:42:00 2018-01-14T22:44:00 2018-01-14T22:46:00 2018-01-14T22:48:00 2018-01-14T22:50:00 2018-01-14T22:52:00 2018-01-14T22:54:00 2018-01-14T22:56:00 2018-01-14T22:58:00 2018-01-14T23:00:00 2018-01-14T23:02:00 2018-01-14T23:04:00 2018-01-14T23:06:00 2018-01-14T23:08:00 2018-01-14T23:10:00 2018-01-14T23:12:00 2018-01-14T23:14:00 PT推移 CM フジテレビ
  10. 10. 読売テレビ :行列のできる法律相談所 Copyright © PIXELA CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.｜PIXELA CORPORATION PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIAL. 10 実際の数値 CM区間 : 17 CM数 : 88 自動検出結果 CM区間 : 17 CM数 : 83 CM誤検出 : 1 CM取りこぼし : 6 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 2018-01-14T19:00:00 2018-01-14T19:05:00 2018-01-14T19:10:00 2018-01-14T19:15:00 2018-01-14T19:20:00 2018-01-14T19:25:00 2018-01-14T19:30:00 2018-01-14T19:35:00 2018-01-14T19:40:00 2018-01-14T19:45:00 2018-01-14T19:50:00 2018-01-14T19:55:00 2018-01-14T20:00:00 2018-01-14T20:05:00 2018-01-14T20:10:00 2018-01-14T20:15:00 2018-01-14T20:20:00 2018-01-14T20:25:00 2018-01-14T20:30:00 2018-01-14T20:35:00 2018-01-14T20:40:00 2018-01-14T20:45:00 2018-01-14T20:50:00 2018-01-14T20:55:00 2018-01-14T21:00:00 2018-01-14T21:05:00 2018-01-14T21:10:00 2018-01-14T21:15:00 2018-01-14T21:20:00 2018-01-14T21:25:00 2018-01-14T21:30:00 2018-01-14T21:35:00 2018-01-14T21:40:00 2018-01-14T21:45:00 2018-01-14T21:50:00 PT推移 CM 日テレ 誤検出(105秒分)

×