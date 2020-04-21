Successfully reported this slideshow.
Comenzamos reflexionando: ¿Es lo mismo tener fe que creer? ¿Crees que existe alguna relación entre la fe y la razón? ¿En q...
Ellos creyeron. Las primeras comunidades Dificultades para creer ayer y hoy: los primeros apóstoles no lo tuvieron más fác...
María: La maestra de la fe ¿Qué conoces sobre la virgen María? María es: hija, esposa, madre y apóstol Cuando hablamos de ...
Unidad 7: La fe y el Nuevo Testamento
¿Quién fue San Pedro? Unidad 7: La fe y el Nuevo Testamento
Unidad 7: La fe y el Nuevo Testamento
Pedro comienza renegando de Jesús, por miedo dice no conocerle en la noche de la pasión. ¿Qué hubiese hecho tú en su lugar...
¿Qué conoces de san Pablo? Unidad 7: La fe y el Nuevo Testamento
04: Pablo, de perseguidor a evangelizador Unidad 7: La fe y el Nuevo Testamento
Unidad 7: La fe y el Nuevo Testamento
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v =uKRHdlUk...
05 Si no lo veo no lo creo Apóstol Tomás Desconcierto tras la Resurrección Duda de Tomás: no veréis sino creéis Experienci...
Seguir a Jesús El encuentro con Jesús lleva a la transformación total de la vida. Dos ejemplos: La Samaritana (Jn 4, 1-42)...
¿Te suenan las llamadas virtudes teologales? Dios nos dio estas virtudes para que seamos capaces de actuar a lo divino, es...
Elige a una persona que conozcas para quien Dios sea importante en su vida. Realiza una pequeña entrevista preguntándole c...
Unidad 7: La fe y el Nuevo Testamento
Unidad 7: La fe y el Nuevo Testamento
  1. 1. Comenzamos reflexionando: ¿Es lo mismo tener fe que creer? ¿Crees que existe alguna relación entre la fe y la razón? ¿En qué creemos? Imagina que tienes que explicar a alguien que no cree lo que es la fe. ¿Cómo lo harías? ¿Qué te sugiere esta imagen?
  2. 2. Ellos creyeron. Las primeras comunidades Dificultades para creer ayer y hoy: los primeros apóstoles no lo tuvieron más fácil que nosotros, más bien al contrario Nuevo Testamento Expresión de la experiencia de las primeras comunidades: eran ante todo misioneras (se sentían enviadas) y apostólicas (bajo las directrices de los apóstoles) Hechos de los apóstoles Experiencia de las primeras comunidades: su experiencia fue de persecución y de martirio, pero también de plena confianza en la promesa del resucitado Pedro y Pablo: son los llamados pilares de la Iglesia y encontramos su misión y enseñanza en este libro. Unidad 7: La fe y el Nuevo Testamento
  3. 3. María: La maestra de la fe ¿Qué conoces sobre la virgen María? María es: hija, esposa, madre y apóstol Cuando hablamos de María, nos referimos a ella en todas las etapas de su vida. Ella es también Madre nuestra. Unidad 7: La fe y el Nuevo Testamento
  4. 4. Unidad 7: La fe y el Nuevo Testamento
  5. 5. ¿Quién fue San Pedro? Unidad 7: La fe y el Nuevo Testamento
  6. 6. Unidad 7: La fe y el Nuevo Testamento
  Pedro comienza renegando de Jesús, por miedo dice no conocerle en la noche de la pasión. ¿Qué hubiese hecho tú en su lugar? Este vídeo te puede resultar interesante para conocer la vida del apóstol Pedro: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v =Q_EXVXkEtjA Unidad 7: La fe y el Nuevo Testamento
  8. 8. ¿Qué conoces de san Pablo? Unidad 7: La fe y el Nuevo Testamento
  9. 9. 04: Pablo, de perseguidor a evangelizador Unidad 7: La fe y el Nuevo Testamento
  10. 10. Unidad 7: La fe y el Nuevo Testamento
  Este vídeo te puede resultar interesante para conocer la vida del apóstol Pedro: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v =uKRHdlUk5_Q&t=34s Unidad 7: La fe y el Nuevo Testamento
  12. 12. 05 Si no lo veo no lo creo Apóstol Tomás Desconcierto tras la Resurrección Duda de Tomás: no veréis sino creéis Experiencia de Tomás: la fe incondicional Lo que le ocurre a Tomás no es muy distinto de lo que nos ocurre a nosotros… creemos, pero tenemos dudas. No lo olvides: lo importante no es la duda, sino la fe. Quien no tiene dudas no puede tener fe. ¿Podemos establecer alguna comparación entre la fe de Tomás y la de los creyentes en la actualidad? Unidad 7: La fe y el Nuevo Testamento
  13. 13. Seguir a Jesús El encuentro con Jesús lleva a la transformación total de la vida. Dos ejemplos: La Samaritana (Jn 4, 1-42) Relación de los samaritanos con el resto de Palestina. La mujer samaritana de dudoso comportamiento moral. La conversión del eunuco (Hch 8, 26-39) El mensaje de Jesús es para todos. De camino al templo en busca de respuestas de los sabios. La respuesta le llega de alguien sencillo. Unidad 7: La fe y el Nuevo Testamento
  14. 14. ¿Te suenan las llamadas virtudes teologales? Dios nos dio estas virtudes para que seamos capaces de actuar a lo divino, es decir, como hijos de Dios, y así contrarrestar los impulsos naturales inclinados al egoísmo, comodidad, placer. a) Son dones de Dios, no conquista ni fruto del hombre. b) No obstante, requieren nuestra colaboración libre y consciente para que se perfeccionen y crezcan. c) No son virtudes teóricas, sino un modo de ser y de vivir. d) Van siempre juntas las tres virtudes. Unidad 7: La fe y el Nuevo Testamento
  Elige a una persona que conozcas para quien Dios sea importante en su vida. Realiza una pequeña entrevista preguntándole cómo descubrió a Dios en su vida. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYVFmq75AKU Unidad 7: La fe y el Nuevo Testamento
  16. 16. Unidad 7: La fe y el Nuevo Testamento
  17. 17. Unidad 7: La fe y el Nuevo Testamento

