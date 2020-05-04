Successfully reported this slideshow.
La experiencia de la fe en el Antiguo Testamento
La fe en Dios y la fe en el pueblo de Dios Sin la fe, la Biblia es historia y cuentos Importancia de la contextualización ...
La herencia viva del pasado: memoria de la fe 02.1 Abraham 02.2 Ana 02.3 Isaías 02.4 Esther La experiencia de la fe en el ...
¡Comono,Abraham! Nuestropadreenlafe Obedece a Dios: de Ur de Caldea a la tierra prometida Se fía de Dios: salida, descende...
Ejercicios: 5 y 6 página 93 La experiencia de la fe en el Antiguo Testamento
Ana: la fe que pone en marcha un nuevo rumbo en la historia 1Sam: paso del tiempo de los jueces a la época de los reyes La...
Ester: la fe en el Dios escondido que ayuda en los momentos difíciles Relato de Ester Presencia salvadora de Dios en medio...
Explica el significado del texto del Papa Francisco La catedral de León Importancia de los “altares” Simbolismo de las cat...
China: héroes de la fe (pág. 91): lectura y https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQXtlJoVu YM&t=28s Ejercicio para casa: Busca ...
  1. 1. La experiencia de la fe en el Antiguo Testamento
  2. 2. La fe en Dios y la fe en el pueblo de Dios Sin la fe, la Biblia es historia y cuentos Importancia de la contextualización para poder entender Es importante conocer la fe del pueblo de Israel Jesús era judío, por eso debemos conocer las costumbres La experiencia de la fe en el Antiguo Testamento
  3. 3. La herencia viva del pasado: memoria de la fe 02.1 Abraham 02.2 Ana 02.3 Isaías 02.4 Esther La experiencia de la fe en el Antiguo Testamento
  4. 4. ¡Comono,Abraham! Nuestropadreenlafe Obedece a Dios: de Ur de Caldea a la tierra prometida Se fía de Dios: salida, descendencia y sacrificio Se “empeña” en hacer caso a Dios: contra toda razón. Descendencia. Descendencia de Abraham… La experiencia de la fe en el Antiguo Testamento
  5. 5. Ejercicios: 5 y 6 página 93 La experiencia de la fe en el Antiguo Testamento
  6. 6. Ana: la fe que pone en marcha un nuevo rumbo en la historia 1Sam: paso del tiempo de los jueces a la época de los reyes La mujer confiada con profunda actitud de fe Isaías: la fe no es un cuento Profunda experiencia de Dios Modelo de profeta La fe es confiar en Dios y no en otras seguridades humanas La experiencia de la fe en el Antiguo Testamento
  7. 7. Ester: la fe en el Dios escondido que ayuda en los momentos difíciles Relato de Ester Presencia salvadora de Dios en medio de las angustias del pueblo La Reina Ester Conclusión: la fe, dinamismo de entrega a Dios Según el AT, la fe es Acatamiento (adoración) Súplica (oración) Fortalecimiento (acción) La experiencia de la fe en el Antiguo Testamento
  8. 8. Explica el significado del texto del Papa Francisco La catedral de León Importancia de los “altares” Simbolismo de las catedrales https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HfFi9jzNM2s&t=83s La experiencia de la fe en el Antiguo Testamento
  10. 10. China: héroes de la fe (pág. 91): lectura y https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQXtlJoVu YM&t=28s Ejercicio para casa: Busca información sobre lugares del mundo en los que el cristianismo sea perseguido y valora la información encontrada. La experiencia de la fe en el Antiguo Testamento
