La celebración cristiana  ¿Qué te recuerda esta imagen?  ¿A qué celebración cristiana te recuerda?  ¿Sabes lo que es la...
Las fiestas conmemoran, hacen actual y presente un hecho. Al modo particular de celebrarlo lo llamamos RITO Los cristianos...
Los sacramentos son el momento en el que la liturgia cristiana alcanza su mayor esplendor ¿Qué es una Liturgia? Pincha sob...
El lenguaje con el que nos relacionamos con Dios es, fundamentalmente, simbólico. Este es el lenguaje propio de la liturgi...
El sacramento de la unción de Unción de Enfermos ayuda a vivir con fe la enfermedad y la muerte. ¿Qué sabes sobre los sacr...
Examen de conciencia Supone la revisión de la propia vida a la luz de la misericordia de Dios. La contrición El Catecismo ...
¿Qué es la Unción de Enfermos? Es el sacramento que da la Iglesia para atraer la salud de alma, espíritu y cuerpo al crist...
Orden Sacerdotal Este lo reciben solo los que tienen vocación al sacerdocio, que luego son los que pueden administrar todo...
Los primeros cristianos comprendieron pronto la necesidad de los sacramentos como presencia de Jesús en la vida. La Eucari...
Un calendario propio
Trabaja con el texto anterior
Testimonios Hermanas Misioneras Combonianas  ¿Conocías esta congregación?  ¿Qué te ha llamado la atención de su labor? ...
  1. 1. La celebración cristiana  ¿Qué te recuerda esta imagen?  ¿A qué celebración cristiana te recuerda?  ¿Sabes lo que es la Eucaristía?
  2. 2. Las fiestas conmemoran, hacen actual y presente un hecho. Al modo particular de celebrarlo lo llamamos RITO Los cristianos celebramos hechos importantes de la vida de Jesús, de los santos, laVirgen o los apóstoles a lo largo del año ¿Qué es un Rito? Pincha sobre el icono Fiesta ¿Qué celebras? ¿Con quién? ¿Cómo? Completa el siguiente cuadro con aquellas fiestas que sueles celebrar.
  3. 3. Los sacramentos son el momento en el que la liturgia cristiana alcanza su mayor esplendor ¿Qué es una Liturgia? Pincha sobre el icono La palabra liturgia viene del griego: leitos, del pueblo y ergon, acción. La liturgia busca establecer un contacto comunitario con Dios. La liturgia es la cumbre a la que tiende la actividad de la Iglesia; por lo tanto, un elemento esencial de comunión con la Iglesia es la participación en la liturgia. La liturgia integra y actualiza las diferentes dimensiones de la vida cristiana.
  4. 4. El lenguaje con el que nos relacionamos con Dios es, fundamentalmente, simbólico. Este es el lenguaje propio de la liturgia (agua, pan y vino, aceite, etc.). Sacramentos de curación: • Reconciliación. • Unción de enfermos. Sacramentos de servicio: • Matrimonio. • Orden sacerdotal.
  5. 5. El sacramento de la unción de Unción de Enfermos ayuda a vivir con fe la enfermedad y la muerte. ¿Qué sabes sobre los sacramentos del Perdón y de la Unción? El mal moral, el pecado, la enfermedad y el perdón forman parte de la vida de las personas. ¿Qué se debe hacer ante estas realidades? ¿Por qué? Saber perdonar mejora la salud, porque nos reconcilia con Dios, con los demás y con nosotros mismos. ¿Qué opinas de lo que dice el texto?
  6. 6. Examen de conciencia Supone la revisión de la propia vida a la luz de la misericordia de Dios. La contrición El Catecismo de la Iglesia define la contrición como: un dolor del alma y una detestación del pecado cometido con la resolución de no volver a pecar (n. 1451). La confesión de los pecados La confesión de los pecados es parte esencial del sacramento de la reconciliación. La conversión que acontece en el interior del hombre no puede quedarse en el fuero interno, sino que necesita expresarse externamente. La satisfacción Una sincera conversión exige la verdadera enmienda y la reparación de la falta. El pecado ofende a Dios y daña al prójimo. Es preciso hacer lo posible para repararlo ( por ejemplo devolver lo robado, compensar los daños causados, reparar la fama del que se ha calumniado,…). La absolución Esta palabra viene del latín y significa desatar. El pecado ata, esclaviza, el perdón de Cristo a través del sacerdote nos desata, nos libera. El sacramento del Perdón. La Penitencia es el sacramento del perdón de Dios. Es el sacramento de la Reconciliación, porque el cristiano se reconcilia con Dios, con la Iglesia, con los demás y consigo mismo. El sacramento se compone de varias partes:
  7. 7. ¿Qué es la Unción de Enfermos? Es el sacramento que da la Iglesia para atraer la salud de alma, espíritu y cuerpo al cristiano en estado de enfermedad grave o vejez. ¿Cuántas veces puede recibir el sacramento un cristiano? Las veces que sea necesaria, siempre que sea en estado grave. Puede recibirlo incluso cuando el estado grave se produce como recaída de un estado anterior por el que ya había recibido el sacramento. ¿Qué efectos tiene la Unción de enfermos? La unción une al enfermo a la Pasión de Cristo para su bien y el de toda la Iglesia; obtiene consuelo, paz y ánimo; obtiene el perdón de los pecados (si el enfermo no ha podido obtenerlo por el sacramento de la reconciliación), restablece la salud corporal (si conviene a la salud espiritual) y prepara para el paso a la vida eterna. Lo esencial del sacramento consiste en ungir la frente y las manos del enfermo acompañado de una oración litúrgica realizada por el sacerdote o el obispo, únicos ministros que pueden administrar este sacramento. La Unción de enfermos se conocía antes como "Extrema Unción", pues sólo se administraba "in articulo mortis" (a punto de morir). Actualmente el sacramento se puede administrar más de una vez, siempre que sea en caso de enfermedad grave.
  8. 8. Orden Sacerdotal Este lo reciben solo los que tienen vocación al sacerdocio, que luego son los que pueden administrar todos estos sacramentos. Es un obispo quien impone las manos y reza sobre el nuevo sacerdote, consagrándole. El orden sacerdotal otorga una especial efusión del Espíritu Santo y tiene una característica especial: quien recibe este sacramento, será sacerdote para siempre. Matrimonio Este sacramento es la unión entre un hombre y una mujer para siempre. Cuando estos se casan en la Iglesia, es Dios quien está uniendo sus cuerpos y sus almas. Los que se casan no deben romper ese matrimonio: «Lo que Dios ha unido que no lo separe el hombre». (San Marcos 10, 9). El modelo que los hombres y mujeres tienen que seguir es el de la Sagrada Familia: Jesús, la Virgen María y San José.
  9. 9. Los primeros cristianos comprendieron pronto la necesidad de los sacramentos como presencia de Jesús en la vida. La Eucaristía (fracción del pan) se convierte desde el principio en el rito más importante de todos. ¿Cómo lo celebraban? El bautismo se practicó desde el principio, siguiendo el mandato de Jesús. El libro de los Hechos de los apóstoles, nos narra cómo se fueron estableciendo los sacramentos. Vivencia de los primeros cristianos
  10. 10. Un calendario propio
  11. 11. Trabaja con el texto anterior
  12. 12. Testimonios Hermanas Misioneras Combonianas  ¿Conocías esta congregación?  ¿Qué te ha llamado la atención de su labor?  ¿Cómo podrías ser tú misionero en tu ambiente más cercano?

