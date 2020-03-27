Successfully reported this slideshow.
SALINA CRUZ OAX. PEDRO DE JESUS LARA TAMARIZ
Historia ★ Fundación ○ 3 de mayo de 1522, se bautiza con el nombre de “Salina de la Santa Cruz”. ○ 10 de mayo de 1871, asc...
Centro Histórico Aún conserva muchos ejemplos de arquitectura civil española
Geografía Clima Flora Fauna En Salina Cruz, la temporada de lluvia es nublada, la temporada seca es ventosa y mayormente d...
en esta presentación, es con el objetivo de dar a conocer, algo de este lugar en donde yo radico.

  1. 1. SALINA CRUZ OAX. PEDRO DE JESUS LARA TAMARIZ
  2. 2. Historia ★ Fundación ○ 3 de mayo de 1522, se bautiza con el nombre de “Salina de la Santa Cruz”. ○ 10 de mayo de 1871, asciende a puerto de altura el embarcadero de la Santa Cruz. ○ 5 de febrero de 1872 nace Salina Cruz como puerto. ○ 20 de enero de 1901 Salina Cruz deja de ser agencia municipal para convertirse en municipio libre. ★ Refinacion del petroleo ○ 1970 Inicia la construcción de la refinería “Ing. Antonio dovali Jaime.” ○ 330 mil barriles por día es la producción actual de la refinería
  3. 3. Centro Histórico Aún conserva muchos ejemplos de arquitectura civil española
  4. 4. Geografía Clima Flora Fauna En Salina Cruz, la temporada de lluvia es nublada, la temporada seca es ventosa y mayormente despejada y es muy caliente y opresivo durante todo el año. Nopal, mezquite, quelite, flor de calabaza y coco. Coyote, zorra, tlacuache, zorrillo, armadillo, leoncillo, jabalí, gato montes y pantera.

