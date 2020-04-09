Logica proposicional

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LÓGICA PROPOSICIONAL PEDRO JOSÉ GALLEGO TEJADA
Tabla de Contenidos 1.Introducción 2.Objetivos 3.Contenido
Introducción En el siglo pasado, nuevos aportes dieron lugar a un desarrollo intensivo de la lógica, que sufrió una transf...
Objetivos Reconocer los elementos básicos de la lógica proposicional y de las distintas operaciones lógicas que con ellos ...
Lógica Proposicional La lógica es la ciencia que estudia los métodos y principios usados para distinguir el razonamiento c...
• SIMPLES Son aquellas que tienen una sola premisa lógica. Ejemplos: La tierra es redonda. Martha llegó tarde. • COMPUESTA...
Conectores Lógicos Son los elementos lógicos que permiten relacionar dos premisas simples en una proposición lógica. Conju...
Conectores Lógicos Son los elementos lógicos que permiten relacionar dos premisas simples en una proposición lógica. Disju...
Conectores Lógicos Son los elementos lógicos que permiten relacionar dos premisas simples en una proposición lógica. Condi...
Conectores Lógicos Son los elementos lógicos que permiten relacionar dos premisas simples en una proposición lógica. Bicon...
Conectores Lógicos Son los elementos lógicos que permiten relacionar dos premisas simples en una proposición lógica. Negac...
Leyes Lógicas Idempotencia Doble negación Conmutativa Asociativa Distributiva Condicional Bicondicional Absorción De Morga...
×