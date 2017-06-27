Security Programs; How can they Fail and Succeed?

This webinar will discuss some of the major points for security programs and how they fail. What are the main ways that you can do that lead to security program failure? Then, we will discuss the ways how a security program can be well structured and succeed.



Main points covered:



• How can you make your Security Program fail?

• What are the main steps that you are following that are leading to a Security Program failure?

• What are the main steps that guide you towards Security Program to succeed?



Presenter:



Our presenter for this webinar Winn Schwartau is one of the world’s top experts on security, privacy, infowar, cyber-terrorism and related topics. Provocative, informed, challenging, he’s on the leading edge of thinking, writing and speaking. Highly technical security subjects are made understandable, entertaining, engaging and thought-provoking. Audiences find themselves challenged with original ideas which are related through historical analogy and metaphor and made relevant to the present and future world. He is the founder of The Security Awareness Company.



Organizer: Ardian Berisha



Date: June 21, 2017



Link of the recorded session published on YouTube:

