Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry / Government of Canada <ISI.minister-ministre.ISI@c...
Our research has also exposed a very obvious physics error - that the inclusion of Electricity and Magnetism under the New...
Video 3 Why There is no Such Thing as “Losses” in any Machine Why all Machines Operate at 100% Efficiency: https://youtu.b...
Video 12 Infinite Efficiency Transformer Operation - Conventional Transformer VS Bi-Toroid Transformer https://youtu.be/d2...
Abstract: The present invention relates to electrical generators and, in particular, to improvements to efficiency in elec...
  1. 1. Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry / Government of Canada <ISI.minister-ministre.ISI@canada.ca>, Elaine Hood, Director General, Clean Technology and Clean Growth Branch Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada / Government of Canada<elaine.hood@canada.ca> March 27th , 2020 Hello Minister Bains and Ms. Hood, Please find below some recent laboratory videos which will demonstrate to you and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada; the innovations, scientific advances and the new laws of physics which we are now currently introducing to the world. Our innovations, scientific advancements and new laws of physics replace many old, outdated and false beliefs which no longer serve humanity's collective interests moving forward. Our research began shortly after 9/11 and has identified a new source of clean and unlimited renewable energy (Electromagnetic Field Energy) which is created energy and which has been around for ever but was not available to humanity until now. Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada can now use this new energy paradigm to rebuild Canada the world's economies. The new world economies will be built on an enlightened energy foundation where we all understand and accept that: 1.energy can be created (in infinite amounts and for ever), 2.the machinery that runs our economies can all operate at infinite efficiency (at no cost, with no environmental damage, no pollution, no C02 and no human mortality). From an Innovation perspective, our three US patented innovations; the ReGenX Generator, Bi-Toroid Transformer and ReGen-X Motor all all tap into and harness created Electromagnetic Field Energy and they all operate at infinite efficiency. From a Science perspective, we have proven that energy can be created, the Law of Conservation is false and has always been false, Newton's Third Law is false and Lenz's Law is false.
  2. 2. Our research has also exposed a very obvious physics error - that the inclusion of Electricity and Magnetism under the Newtonian Mechanics umbrella was a huge mistake by scientists in the early 1800's and virtually every law of physics for the past 200 years must rewritten to include our new information. From an Economic Development perspective, the cost of energy is now zero and is completely removed from all the world's economic models. The cost of pollution and the cost associated with C02 i.e Global Warming, Climate Change, Extreme Weather or whatever it is being referred to as these days is also completely removed. Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada is always very welcome to come to Almonte Ontario for a live technology demonstration at any time and to participate in this new (and improved) world order of energy independence, environmental security, Peace, Love, Freedom and financial prosperity and social well being. ;-) By now everyone knows what the alternative world order means... With kind regards Thane Thane C. Heins President and CEO, Potential +/- Difference Inc. Email 1: thaneh@potentialdifference.ca Cell: 613.898.1131 Potential +/- Difference Inc. - Pioneering Electric Vehicle Regenerative Acceleration Technology & Charging Ahead... “Physics isn't the most important thing. Love is.” ― Richard P. Feynman New and Corrected Laws Of Physics for a New Era Of Evolution and Scientific Advancement for Humanity: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFEHIlsTyqx-ykW19WJ9N29t-jHdH4sMd Video 1 Corrections to 200 Years of Faulty Laws Of Physics and New and Correct Laws of Physics Introductions: https://youtu.be/oCL_NDS6jQQ Video 2 How and Why the Global Physics Community got Basically Everything Wrong Since the Early 1800's: https://youtu.be/8VaDuxYKnTg
  3. 3. Video 3 Why There is no Such Thing as “Losses” in any Machine Why all Machines Operate at 100% Efficiency: https://youtu.be/8_M14jbk1pE Video 4 Introduction to Infinitely Efficient Machines Topics - How Energy Can and is Being Created https://youtu.be/d5uwTaeOfJ0 Video 5 Why Michael Faraday's Original Electric Motor of 1822 Operated at Infinite Efficiency https://youtu.be/Cbr3zyu0ojk Video 6 Corrections to Lenz's Law - How Energy is Created in all Electric Generators https://youtu.be/r-96goOdUkU Video 7 How Energy is Created in all Electric Generators and How Negative Work is Being Performed https://youtu.be/j05LSZjXcUY Video 8 How to use Time Delayed Electromagnetic Field Energy to Perform Positive Work at Infinite Efficiency https://youtu.be/r-96goOdUkU Video 9 Why the Infinite Efficiency ReGenX Generator is not a Perpetual Motion Machine https://youtu.be/UZiD6NCUMYM Video 10 What Infinite Generator Efficiency Means & Why it is NOT Synonymous with Perpetual Motion https://youtu.be/vVgyNGfXHPU Video 11 Infinite Generator Efficiency is Dependent on Frequency of Operation https://youtu.be/ldJNl_5wr78
  4. 4. Video 12 Infinite Efficiency Transformer Operation - Conventional Transformer VS Bi-Toroid Transformer https://youtu.be/d2tlJYygphw Video 13 How Created Electromagnetic Field Energy Performs Positive or Negative Work at Infinite Efficiency https://youtu.be/hluA9oQDK9Y Video 14 Bi-Toroid Transformer Operating at Infinite Efficiency https://youtu.be/J8NunH9TzFk Video 15 Regenerative Acceleration (Infinite Generator Efficiency) Occurs Above The Critical Minimum Frequency https://youtu.be/4cCx-AvyaD8 Video 16 Lenz's Law Proves that Energy Can be Created & Why The Law of Conservation Of Energy has always been False https://youtu.be/rIscqLsahrY Video 17 Recap of all the False Laws Of Physics and their Corrections https://youtu.be/7EDhwZZ_ivw New Laws of Physics as a Result of Canadian Potential Difference Inc. R & D 9/11-2007 - 2020 https://www.slideshare.net/PDiCEOThaneHeins3240/new-laws-of-physics-as-a- result-of-canadian-potential-difference-inc-r-d-2007-2020 Electric Vehicle Regenerative Acceleration Innovation Presentation for International EV OEMs https://www.slideshare.net/PDiCEOThaneHeins3240/final-version-electric-vehicle- regenerative-acceleration-innovation-presentation-for-international-ev-oems Issued US Patents 1) Generator and Improved Coil Therefor Having Electrodynamic Properties US20140111054A1 PATENT STATUS: ISSUED https://patents.google.com/patent/US20140111054A1/en
  5. 5. Abstract: The present invention relates to electrical generators and, in particular, to improvements to efficiency in electromechanical energy conversion in electrical generators and electric motors. 2) Bi-Toroid Topology Transformer US21040253271A1 https://patents.google.com/patent/US20140253271A1/en PATENT STATUS: ISSUED Abstract: The present invention relates to electrical transformers and, in particular, to improvements to efficiency in energy conversion in electrical transformers. 3) The ReGen-X Motor patent was granted in 2019. ReGen-X Motor: -10291162: Granted on 14/05/2019 (http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser? Sect1=PTO2&Sect2=HITOFF&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsearch- bool.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&co1=AND&d=PTXT&s1=Thane&s2=Heins&OS=Thane+ AND+Heins&RS=Thane+AND+Heins) "Nothing is too wonderful to be true" ~ Michael Faraday "Limitless opportunities exist in every industry... where there is an open mind, there will always be a new frontier." ~ Charles Kettering

