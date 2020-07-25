Conciencia financiera sesion_3_Vocabulario Cripto- Financiero

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ACADEMIA
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA - SESIÓN 3 VOCABULARIO FINANCIERO II
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA VOCABULARIO CRIPTO-FINANCIERO Finanzas + Tecnología = lenguaje propio ● basado en el lenguaje de las...
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA VOCABULARIO CRIPTO-FINANCIERO LENGUAJE = EVOLUCIONA A LA PAR DEL SER HUMANO Y DE LA SOCIEDAD SISTEMA...
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA ● FIAT → dinero fiduciario, que está respaldado en la confianza de una sociedad, es decir, se basa e...
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA ● DEFI → ecosistema de aplicaciones financieras construido sobre redes blockchain. Significa Decentr...
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA ● TOKEN → moneda digital construida con criptografía que depende de la blockchain de otra moneda par...
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA ● CRIPTOMONEDA → moneda basada exclusivamente en la criptografía. A diferencia de las monedas emitid...
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA ● EXCHANGE→ sitio web donde se puede comprar y vender criptomonedas. ○ CENTRALIZADO (CEX): permite e...
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA ● ARBITRAJE → técnica de inversión basada en la compraventa de un activo en diferentes mercados para...
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA ● P2P → sistemas que trabajan como una organización colectiva, permitiendo que cada individuo intera...
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA ● SOFTWARE → conjunto de los componentes lógicos informáticos necesarios que hacen posible la realiz...
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA ● ICO (INITIAL COIN OFFERING) → (Initial Coin Offering, del inglés), es un mecanismo de financiamien...
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA ● NODO → ordenador o servidor conectado a la red, que es capaz de transmitir información a otros. Un...
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA ● KYC → proceso de una empresa que identifica y verifica la identidad de sus clientes. El término ta...
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA ● SMART CONTRACT → algoritmo electrónico que se configura sobre una cadena de bloques para cumplir c...
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA RECURSOS GRATUITOS ● GLOSARIO DISCORD ● GLOSARIO BLOCKCHAIN ESPAÑA ● GLOSARIO CRIPTONOTICIAS.COM
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA
¡MUCHAS GRACIAS! Nos vemos el próximo MARTES 21 DE JULIO para aprender sobre LOS 5 NIVELES FINANCIEROS
Repaso al vocabulario que todo inversor de la nueva economía Blockchain ha de conocer y manejar con soltura.

×