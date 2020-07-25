Conciencia financiera sesion_2-_Vocabulario Financiero

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ACADEMIA
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA - SESIÓN 1 VOCABULARIO FINANCIERO I
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA VOCABULARIO FINANCIERO Lenguaje = gran importancia en nuestras vidas: ● Comunicar ● Concretar ● Mani...
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA VOCABULARIO FINANCIERO Finanzas = lenguaje propio 2 planos o niveles de vocabulario: 1. Finanzas “ba...
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA VOCABULARIO FINANCIERO ● DINERO → herramienta/medio de pago que simboliza el valor de un bien ● FINA...
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA VOCABULARIO FINANCIERO ● ACTIVO → suma tanto de derechos como de bienes de los que una persona es ti...
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA VOCABULARIO FINANCIERO ● PRÉSTAMO → operación financiera en la que una entidad o persona (el prestam...
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA VOCABULARIO FINANCIERO ● VENCIMIENTO → fecha de finalización del préstamo o crédito en la que se ha ...
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA VOCABULARIO FINANCIERO ● INTERESES → % que el prestamista cobra al prestatario sobre el importe de l...
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA VOCABULARIO FINANCIERO ● BALANCE → Resumen de todas las posesiones (activos) y todas las deudas y el...
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA VOCABULARIO FINANCIERO ● FLUJO DE CAJA → entradas y salidas de caja o efectivo, en un periodo ● CARR...
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA VOCABULARIO FINANCIERO EMPLEADO EMPRESARIO AUTÓNOMO INVERSOR ● CUADRANTE DEL FLUJO DEL DINERO→ expli...
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA VOCABULARIO FINANCIERO ● ESTADOS FINANCIEROS → También denominados estados contables, informes finan...
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA VOCABULARIO FINANCIERO ● IMPORTANCIA DE LOS ESTADOS FINANCIEROS ○ Uso correcto = analizar, revisar, ...
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA RECURSOS GRATUITOS ● DICCIONARIO DE TÉRMINOS FINANCIEROS ● PLANTILLA DE ESTADOS FINANCIEROS 1 ● PLAN...
CONCIENCIA FINANCIERA
¡MUCHAS GRACIAS! Nos vemos el próximo MARTES 14 DE JULIO para aprender sobre VOCABULARIO TECNO-FINANCIERO
Repaso a los principales términos financieros que todo inversor consciente ha de conocer y manejar con soltura.

