  1. 1. In partnership with: La alimentación, como pilar fundamental para la productividad
  2. 2. Canasta Pass Es la solución que te permitirá entregar a tus colaboradores, facilidades para que disfruten de la experiencia de alimentarse y alimentar a sus seres queridos. Con esto fomentarás, más que una alimentación sana, les entregarás la posibilidad de acceder a diversas opciones en alimentación mientras disfrutan de la posibilidad de acceder a un beneficio tributario.
  3. 3. Impacta positivamente la calidad de vida de las personas y su flujo de caja, gracias al beneficio tributario por alimentación que implica una disminución en la retención en la fuente y en el cálculo de su declaración de renta*. Además, cuenta con una amplia variedad de establecimientos a nivel nacional para que tus colaboradores puedan comprar en:  Supermercados  Restaurantes  Grandes superficies Impleméntalo como parte de tu estrategia de: BeneficiosCompensación Es el producto más empleado por nuestros clientes para sus programas de compensación y beneficios. *Articulo 387-1 del Estatuto Tributario
  4. 4. Optimizara su base gravable Mejorará sus hábitos de ahorro Aumentará su flujo de caja 4 Cuando decides garantizar que tus colaboradores tengan acceso a una alimentación diaria y acorde a sus necesidades y gustos, a través de su remuneración, para ellos ese monto no constituye un ingreso tributario. Esto significará un alivio en su carga impositiva, y en ese sentido: “Artículo 387-1 del Estatuto Tributario. Disminución de la base de retención por pagos a terceros por concepto de alimentación. Establece que los vales de alimentación, NO constituyen ingreso tributario para el trabajador, por tanto no están sujetos a retención en la fuente, ni impuesto de renta.” Beneficio Tributario por concepto de alimentación: Ten en cuenta las condiciones que para acceder al beneficio, el salario de tu colaborador no puede ser mayor a:  Salario Integral: $14.349.607 (403 UVT)  Salario Ordinario: $11.038.170 (310 UVT) Valor Máximo del beneficio en alimentación: $1.459.887 (41 UVT)
  5. 5. ParalaEmpresa 5 Canasta Pass  Garantiza la destinación del beneficio, asegurándote que estas brindando un apoyo al colaborador en su alimentación y cuidado personal.  Controla de forma más efectiva el manejo de la caja menor por concepto de alimentación y evita posibles fraudes relacionados con el uso del efectivo.  Disminuye los tramites administrativos de la entrega de este beneficio o auxilio.  Disponibiliza una red con alcance nacional que incluye diversas opciones de alimentación para que tu equipo haga realidad su beneficio. Paraelcolaborador  Podrá disminuir la base de retención en la fuente y pago de renta  Asegura el acceso, total o parcial, a la alimentación mensual o quincenal.  Tendrá una herramienta para administrar mejor tus ingresos  Disfrutará de diversas opciones en alimentación, accediendo a una red de más de 15.000 establecimientos a nivel nacional.
  6. 6. 6 Bono Digital
  7. 7. 7 Queremos hacerte las siguientes recomendaciones para que lo utilices de forma segura: • Al recibir tus bonos de forma digital debes garantizar descargarlos en un lugar seguro, no te recomendarnos hacerlo usando una red de internet pública. • Imprímelos por medio de una impresora láser para que sean legibles y no tengas inconvenientes al ser presentados en los comercios. • Por tu seguridad es indispensable que seas la única persona en manipular la información, ya que si los bonos son impresos por otra persona y canjeados antes que tú lo hagas, tus bonos perderán validez. • Dirígete con tus bonos impresos al comercio aliado y realiza tus compras Importante: recuerda que por la cuarentena preventiva debes evitar salir de casa, te invitamos a realizar tus compras de una forma responsable, procura hacer tus compras en una única oportunidad. Bono Digital
  8. 8. 88 Bono Digital
  9. 9. 99 Bono Cédula Es una nueva alternativa para adquirir la solución Canasta Pass, en la que el beneficiario ya no necesitará de un bono físico o una tarjeta para poder hacer uso de su saldo. ¡Solo necesitará presentarse personalmente, tener su cédula física, y el número del convenio! Aplica en todos los puntos de venta a nivel nacional de: Trabajamos contigo por el bienestar de tus colaboradores en esta época de aislamiento obligatorio nacional, por eso contamos con una red que le permita satisfacer sus necesidades básicas. En todos sus formatos: Express, Vecino, Híper y Supermercados Al realizar la carga, tendrás que avisar a tus colaboradores los montos cargados para que ellos puedan hacer control y uso de sus bonos cédula.
  10. 10. Estatuto Tributario: • Articulo 387-1. Disminución de la base de retención por pagos a terceros por concepto de alimentación. • Articulo 771-5. Medios de deducibles y descontables. • Articulo. 107. Las expensas necesarias son deducibles. • Articulo 383. Base para retención en la fuente • Articulo 485. Impuesto descontable. Marco Legal Canasta Pass • Articulo 30. Ley 1393 de 2010. Limite para pagos no constitutivos de salario. • Concepto 09809 del 27 Abril 2017. Postura DIAN frente al beneficio de alimentación Código Sustantivo de Trabajo: • Artículo 127. Que es salario. • Artículo 128. Pagos que no constituyen salario. • Artículo 129. Salario en especie. Unidad de Gestión Pensional y Parafiscales - UGPP: • Acuerdo 1035 del 2015. Sección 2. Numeral 1. Beneficios extralegales no constitutivos de salario.

