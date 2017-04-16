Portafolio Pablo Gonzalez

d Portafolio Curso Historia Mundial III África, Oceanía y Antártida. Estudiante: Pablo González Guzmán. Profesora: Johanna...
Tabla de Contenidos: • Semana 1…………………………………………………………………………………. 5 • Semana 2……………………………………………………………………………….... 9 • Semana ...
Introducción: Durante todo este curso, hemos tratado de adquirir los aspectos básicos acerca de la geografía de África, Oc...
Objetivo del portafolio: Tener una buena recopilación de evidencias que destaca lo más relevante que se han desarrollado d...
Semana 1 ( 21 de enero) Tema: Introducción a la temática del curso. Presentación del curso y sílabo oficial. Estrategia de...
Actividades realizadas en clase: Presentación personal de cada estudiante y su respectiva expectativa para este curso.
Evidencia integradora: Nombre: GEOGRAFIA MUNDIAL III Código: EES-BSO-18 Créditos: 4 Requisitos: Ninguno Co Requisitos: Mod...
Habilidades y destrezas: Nuestra profesora nos motiva e impulsa a dejar el miedo de la lado con el uso de la tecnología pa...
Semana 2 ( 28 de enero ) Tema 1 Origen y evolución geológica de África, Oceanía y la Antártida. Contenido: Lecturas: La Ge...
Actividades realizadas en clase: Observamos un video sobre los diferentes periodos del origen de la tierra, y luego se nos...
Evidencia integradora:
Habilidades y destrezas: Es de suma importancia la explicación que la profesora nos da sobre el origen de nuestro planeta,...
Semana 3 ( cuatro de febrero ) Tema 2. Geografía física África Sub temas: - Generalidades del Continente africano. - Forma...
Actividades realizadas en clase: Cada estudiante pasa a la pizarra y anota una palabra con la que en su opinión personal p...
Evidencia integradora:
Habilidades y destrezas: Se nos permite conocer prácticamente de una forma completa todo el relieve de África, y el uso de...
Semana 4 ( 11 de febrero ) Tema 2. Geografía física África Sub temas:Relieve y clima. Contenido: Lectura: Antología de pro...
Actividades realizadas en clase: La profesora sigue utilizando la herramienta Google Earth la cual ha sido de mucha utilid...
Evidencia integradora:
Habilidades y destrezas: Se nos enseña y pone en practica la localización de los países de Africa por medio del mapa, asi ...
Semana 5 ( 18 de febrero ) Tema 2. Geografía humana de África Sub temas: El Hombre y la sociedad africanas, la cultura y e...
Actividades realizadas en clase: Mediante una exposición nuestros compañeros del grupo 1 nos explican sobre el conflicto i...
Evidencia integradora:
Habilidades y destrezas: La expuesto por los compañeros estuvo muy bueno ya que nos ayudan a comprender de una forma mas a...
Semana 6 ( 25 de febrero ) Tema 3. Geografía Política de África Sub temas: Mosaico de países, Relevancia geopolítica del c...
Actividades realizadas en clase: En esta lección los compañeros del grupo 2 nos hablan sobre la situación que viven los ha...
Evidencia integradora:
Habilidades y destrezas: De una manera muy amplia nuestros compañeros nos demuestran con su trabajo todo la problemática d...
Semana 7 ( 4 de marzo ) Se nos comunica de manera oficial por parte de la Universidad que las lecciones de este día están ...
Semana 8 ( 11 de marzo ) Temas 1, 2 y 3 Contenido: Primer prueba. Estrategias de mediación: El docente desarrolla una acti...
Actividades realizadas en clase: En esta lección abarcamos los temas de la semana 2 hasta la semana 6 sobre África, así co...
Evidencia integradora:
Habilidades y destrezas: Esta prueba que realizamos en esta semana fue de gran importancia y enseñanza ya la profesora nos...
Semana 9 ( 18 de marzo ) Tema 4. Tema 4. Geografía física de Oceanía Sub temas: Relieve, clima. Contenido: Antología de pr...
Actividades realizadas en clase: En esta semana los compañeros del grupo tres nos expusieron sobre el tema de la Situación...
Evidencia integradora:
Habilidades y destrezas: Al analizar todo este tema de la mujer en Africa se presenta de una manera muy interactiva la par...
Semana 10 ( 25 de marzo ) Tema 5. Geografía humana de Oceanía Sub temas: El Hombre y la sociedad en Oceanía, la cultura, l...
Actividades realizadas en clase: En esta semana se expone sobre la Situación de los indígenas en Oceanía, por medio del gr...
Evidencia integradora:
Habilidades y destrezas: En esta semana mis compañeros de exposición y yo tratamos de abarcar ampliamente toda la situació...
Semana 11 ( 1 de abril ) Tema 6. Geografía Política de Oceanía Sub temas: Mosaico de países, relevancia geopolítica de Oce...
Actividades realizadas en clase: Se nos da una exelente explicación por medio de nuestra profesora sobre la geografía en O...
Evidencia integradora:
Habilidades y destrezas: Conocimos ampliamente todo el continente de Oceanía, apoyados mediante la herramienta tecnológica...
Semana 12 ( 8 de Abril ) Tema 7. Geografía física de la Antártida. Sub temas: Las particularidades físicas de la Antártida...
Actividades realizadas en clase: Se nos presenta una amplia información sobre la Antartida, por medio de nuestra profesora...
Evidencia integradora:
Habilidades y destrezas: Como principal enseñanza en esta semana podemos resumir la de la importancia de cuidar nuestro pl...
Semana 13 ( 15 de abril ) Tema 8. La excepcionalidad de la Antártida. Sub temas: Particularidades humanas y políticas del ...
Semana 14 ( 22 de abril ) Tema 8. La excepcionalidad de la Antártida. Sub temas: Particularidades humanas y políticas del ...
Semana 15 ( 29 de abril ) Temas 4, 5 6 y 7 Socialización de proyectos de orientación tecnológica. Actividades de mediación...
Reflexión personal: Al concluir este trabajo es muy importante mencionar el agradecimiento a la profesora por ponerlo como...
Conclusiones: - Fue de gran provecho porque nos amplía los conocimientos día a día. - Nos impulsa a usar la tecnología en ...
Bibliografía: Solano, Francisco (2009) Intereses geopolíticos en el Ártico y la Antártida. Recuperado de http://portal.uex...
Bibliografía: Rodao, Florentino (2006) Oceanía: entre el auge de los países grandes y los apuros de los microestados. Recu...
Bibliografía: Tratado Antártico (1959) Documento digital recuperado de http://www.mindef.gob.pe/informacion/documentos/tra...
