Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Universidad Americana Curso: Problemática Contemporánea Profesora: Kattia Fallas Estudiante Pablo Gonzalez Diccionario Pic...
Introducción: El objetivo principal de esta actividad es recopilar los principales conceptos de cada lección para fomentar...
Semana 1 Estado Benefactor y Estado Liberal Pseudo Desarrollo: economía desarrollada pero con dependencia económica de otr...
Semana 2 Evolución del Estado costarricense. La Costa Rica contemporánea 1940 – 1997. Turismo: son las actividades que rea...
Semana 3 El Ajuste Estructural como factor de política económica. FMI: fondo monetario internacional. --------------------...
Semana 4 Desequilibrio del modelo agroexportador en el contexto mundial Agro-exportador: exportaciones primarias de Costa ...
Semana 5 Problemas de infraestructura económica Lanamme: Laboratorio Nacional de Materiales y Modelos Estructurales . ----...
Semana 6 Crisis económicas y su impacto en el país. Mercado: es un conjunto de transacciones de procesos o intercambio de ...
Semana 7 Examen Presencial Oligarquía: Sistema de gobierno en la que el poder está en manos de unas pocas personas pertene...
Semana 8 Los mercados Latinoamericanos Estados Unidos, Canadá, la U.E., el mercado asiático Producto en retirada: Producto...
Semana 9 Critica a los Padres del Estado: Instituciones Públicas y su administración. CCSS: Caja Costarricense de Seguro S...
Semana 10 Transformaciones demográficas: Estructura de la población. Migraciones Migración: Movimiento de población que co...
Semana 11 Organizaciones obrero patronales: Sindicalismo. Apse: Asociación de profesores de segunda enseñanza. -----------...
Semana 12 Organizaciones obrero patronales: Cooperativismo Solidarismo ASETEC: Asociación Solidarista de los Empleados del...
Semana 13 Armonía con la naturaleza Biodiversidad: Diversidad de especies vegetales y animales que viven en un espacio det...
Conclusión: Es de mucha importancia tener claro estos y varios conceptos para que de esta manera podamos combatir los dist...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Diccionario

41 views

Published on

Problematica

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Diccionario

  1. 1. Universidad Americana Curso: Problemática Contemporánea Profesora: Kattia Fallas Estudiante Pablo Gonzalez Diccionario Pictórico 2017
  2. 2. Introducción: El objetivo principal de esta actividad es recopilar los principales conceptos de cada lección para fomentar nuestro conocimiento de este tema tan importante de la problemática de Costa Rica que nos involucra a todos
  3. 3. Semana 1 Estado Benefactor y Estado Liberal Pseudo Desarrollo: economía desarrollada pero con dependencia económica de otros países, es decir un desarrollo falso debido a que el Estado trabaja con el extranjero, no trabaja en suelo nacional. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Estado liberal: período histórico costarricense que se dio aproximadamente entre 1870 y 1940. https://4.bp.blogspot.com/-GzTXaTZUwvE/WD7S6bIFQOI/AAAAAAAAWN0/2lxHRMlEn1c__h8vIFC262mEQ- GHw_0KgCLcB/s1600/Desarrollo.jpg
  4. 4. Semana 2 Evolución del Estado costarricense. La Costa Rica contemporánea 1940 – 1997. Turismo: son las actividades que realizan las personas durante sus viajes y estancias en lugares distintos a su entorno habitual por un período de tiempo consecutivo inferior a un año, con fines de ocio, negocios u otros. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Impuestos: es una clase de tributo (obligaciones generalmente pecuniarias en favor del acreedor tributario) regido por derecho público. https://www.google.com/search?q=impuestos&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjRtoen6- PVAhUJMSYKHc8HALUQ_AUICigB&biw=1366&bih=589#imgrc=__OwkBn2Lgp5nM:
  5. 5. Semana 3 El Ajuste Estructural como factor de política económica. FMI: fondo monetario internacional. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Codesa: organismo estatal de fomento para favorecer el desarrollo económico del país, fortaleciendo además la empresa privada y fomentando la creación de empresas productivas. www.google.com/search?q=codesa+costa+rica&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwirjP3rxuPVAhUG OiYKHbMxCzMQ_AUICigB&biw=1366&bih=589#imgrc=bFCZLcv
  6. 6. Semana 4 Desequilibrio del modelo agroexportador en el contexto mundial Agro-exportador: exportaciones primarias de Costa Rica de naturaleza agraria. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Industria: actividad que tiene como finalidad transformar los materiales en productos elaborados o semielaborados utilizando una fuente de energía. https://www.google.com/search?q=industria+en+costa+rica&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiXsaONyOPVAhVD2yYKHcNpBm4 Q_AUICigB&biw=1366&bih=589#imgrc=vC9JBuQSyxvbIM:
  7. 7. Semana 5 Problemas de infraestructura económica Lanamme: Laboratorio Nacional de Materiales y Modelos Estructurales . ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MOPT: Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Transportes. https://www.google.co.cr/search?q=lanamme&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKE wiIpJDL2ePVAhWCbSYKHe8sC00Q_AUICigB&biw=1366&bih=638#imgrc=c6GE-yIO_6kr_M:
  8. 8. Semana 6 Crisis económicas y su impacto en el país. Mercado: es un conjunto de transacciones de procesos o intercambio de bienes o servicios. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital Humano: es un término usado en ciertas teorías económicas del crecimiento para designar a un hipotético factor de producción dependiente no sólo de la cantidad, sino también de la calidad, del grado de formación y de la productividad de las personas involucradas en un proceso productivo. https://www.google.com/search?q=capital+humano&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0 ahUKEwjJuJq12uPVAhVJLyYKHTRMAX8Q_AUICigB&biw=1366&bih=638#imgrc=0WyqN3EuU blazM:
  9. 9. Semana 7 Examen Presencial Oligarquía: Sistema de gobierno en la que el poder está en manos de unas pocas personas pertenecientes a una clase social privilegiada. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAE 2: era una de las condiciones impuesta por el Banco Mundial para la concesión de un Préstamo de Ajuste Estructural https://www.google.com/search?biw=1366&bih=638&tbm=isch&sa=1&q=oligarquia+&oq=oligarquia+&gs_l=psy- ab.3..0l4.25847.27632.0.28424.13.12.0.0.0.0.434.1527.0j4j1j1j1.7.0....0...1.1.64.psy-ab..8.5.928...0i8i30k1j0i24k1.GB5v44AK728#imgrc=gSDz1hiFr4HE8M:
  10. 10. Semana 8 Los mercados Latinoamericanos Estados Unidos, Canadá, la U.E., el mercado asiático Producto en retirada: Producto con demanda decreciente en el mercado de destino y participación en retroceso por parte del país exportador. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MILA: Mercado Integrado Latinoamericano (MILA) está compuesto por cuatro mercados de valores de Santiago, de Colombia, de Lima y de México https://www.google.com/search?biw=1366&bih=638&tbm=isch&sa=1&q=estrella+menguante+en+economia+de+un+pais&oq=e strella+menguante+en+economia+de+un+pais&gs_l=psy- ab.3...40325.42667.0.43040.11.11.0.0.0.0.194.1014.0j7.7.0....0...1.1.64.psy-ab..4.0.0.vfshZOmKuZI#imgrc=kX033eeyymOKcM:
  11. 11. Semana 9 Critica a los Padres del Estado: Instituciones Públicas y su administración. CCSS: Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MEP: Ministerio de Educación. https://www.google.com/search?q=mep+costa+rica&tbm=isch&tbs=rimg:CUhR4MCTT77NIjgqI5sLhKngvmTFLgkNyOmc wpQ-OcXNmEynqHnhR2lhwaWvzI_1xHloNKRmCXUeCY3p0CzgZfoxSYSoSCSojmwuEqeC- EUmwhQyMdss7KhIJZMUuCQ3I6ZwRWDnkuChf3UgqEgnClD45xc2YTBECO0zc- 3GgKyoSCaeoeeFHaWHBEWnZb2KPuiHIKhIJpa_1Mj_1EeWg0RXHaaGmkjnDoqEgkpGYJdR4JjehFKY6uj2kbK8SoSCXQLOBl- jFJhEdOy8mi-ivJQ&tbo=u&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjJ3t7- 4uPVAhWKZiYKHUfIDGMQ9C8IHw&biw=1366&bih=638&dpr=1#imgrc=dAs4GX6MUmFh_M:
  12. 12. Semana 10 Transformaciones demográficas: Estructura de la población. Migraciones Migración: Movimiento de población que consiste en dejar el lugar de residencia para establecerse en otro país o región, generalmente por causas económicas o sociales. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Hacinamiento: acumulación en un solo lugar de un gran numero de personas. https://www.google.com/search?biw=1366&bih=589&tbm=isch&sa=1&q=migracion+costa+rica&oq=migracion&gs_l=psy- ab.1.1.0i67k1l2j0l2.3502.5705.0.8454.10.9.0.0.0.0.483.1382.2-2j0j2.4.0....0...1.1.64.psy- ab..6.4.1378.0.n5GE2XD_k24#imgrc=raQa89lvHltxYM:
  13. 13. Semana 11 Organizaciones obrero patronales: Sindicalismo. Apse: Asociación de profesores de segunda enseñanza. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sec: Sindicato de Educadores de Costa Rica. https://www.google.com/search?q=sec+costa+rica&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwj4oKX35uPVAhVI7CYKHXVEC18 Q_AUICygC&biw=1366&bih=589#imgrc=RocB8ae85OEFKM:
  14. 14. Semana 12 Organizaciones obrero patronales: Cooperativismo Solidarismo ASETEC: Asociación Solidarista de los Empleados del Tecnológico de Costa Rica ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Solidarismo: El solidarismo es la expresión francesa del liberalismo social. Surge entre finales del siglo XIX y principios del XX https://www.google.com/search?q=solidarismo&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjR0L6V6OPVAhXI0iYKHWzrDsgQ_ AUICigB&biw=1366&bih=589#imgrc=xf8KZ5iLbg04HM:
  15. 15. Semana 13 Armonía con la naturaleza Biodiversidad: Diversidad de especies vegetales y animales que viven en un espacio determinado. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Huella ecológica: es un indicador del impacto ambiental generado por la demanda humana que se hace de los recursos existentes en los ecosistemas del planeta, relacionándola con la capacidad ecológica de la Tierra de regenerar sus recursos. https://www.google.com/search?biw=1366&bih=589&tbm=isch&q=huella+ecologica+dibujo+para+colorear&sa=X&ved=0ahUKE wjasq2v6ePVAhUDySYKHV5CCI8QhyYIJA#imgrc=kwVelR5zWXmLmM:
  16. 16. Conclusión: Es de mucha importancia tener claro estos y varios conceptos para que de esta manera podamos combatir los distintos problemas que aquejan hoy en día nuestra sociedad.

×