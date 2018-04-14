Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Escuela de Educación Bachillerato en ciencias de la educación con énfasis en la enseñanza de los Estudios Sociales Curso: ...
Introducción Esta videocinta nos enseña y demuestra el reflejo del poder que tenía la Iglesia Católica, la corrupción que ...
Resumen explicativo La película nos demuestra una situación de corrupción que tiene la Iglesia Católica sobre el pueblo a ...
Martín Lutero logra traducir la Biblia y ser expuesta en la universidad en la que estudió y obtuvo su verdadera libertad. ...
Conclusión Como aprendizaje de este film y sobre el análisis expuesto, la Iglesia Católica ha venido un momento de corrupc...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Analisis de pelicula

54 views

Published on

mundial 2

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Analisis de pelicula

  1. 1. Escuela de Educación Bachillerato en ciencias de la educación con énfasis en la enseñanza de los Estudios Sociales Curso: Historia Mundial II Análisis de la película Prof. Esteban Valverde Estudiante: 2017
  2. 2. Introducción Esta videocinta nos enseña y demuestra el reflejo del poder que tenía la Iglesia Católica, la corrupción que había y el engaño que tenía sobre el pueblo, para tener ingresos por venta de milagros. Este análisis enfocaremos la verdadera situación que demuestra la Iglesia Católica en este época y de cómo trataba de esconder la verdad al pueblo, así mismo, analizar la corrupción que existió en aquella época y como lo podemos ver hoy en nuestros días. Además de cómo se centra en una época que fue de gran dolor para la sociedad, y como punto positivo rescatar como la Iglesia va a entender y reformar sus políticas y sus formas de pensar tras la reforma que Lutero le va plantear al mundo, esto va llevar a la Iglesia a verse forzada a replantear sus errores y hacer una nueva Iglesia, con una nueva forma de pensar y de ver las cosas. Nos llevara a hacer un estudio de como hoy en la actualidad vemos de diferentes formas las luchas, las indiferencias que debemos aprender a resolver con paz, con serenidad y no llevando a la guerra y al descontento del pueblo, debemos de resolver los problemas de forma diferente y las indiferencias para que no nos siga pasando lo que se ve reflejado en esta videocinta que vamos a meditar.
  3. 3. Resumen explicativo La película nos demuestra una situación de corrupción que tiene la Iglesia Católica sobre el pueblo a lo hora de vender milagros y salvación del purgatorio. En la historia entra Martín Lutero, un sacerdote, que decide cambiar esta situación. Martín Lutero, estudia para ser teólogo, y luego empieza en la enseñanza y la predicación de la Santa Palabra en la Iglesia, pero el predica no conforme a la Iglesia, si no conforme a la Palabra Santa. Durante la predicación que él da, comienza a revelar la verdad sobre Cristo, que Jesús es amor y que lo que mandaba el Papa no era aceptable porque el estableció que para merecer un milagro tenían que pagar o para que un familiar fuera salvo de purgatorio. Los obispos de la Iglesia se molestaron con la ideología que Martín Lutero estaba predicando, pero la ideología era verdadera, sólo que conforme a la Biblia y no con lo que mandaban los Papas anteriores o lo que mandaba Leo X. En este proceso de molestia para la Iglesia Católica comenzaron con la persecución de Martín Lutero para su muerte, pero el mentor de la universidad donde estudió Lutero le ayudó a conseguir una audiencia en Alemania para ser escuchado y el declaró los que expresó en sus libros de tesis. Antes de la audiencia que él obtuvo, lo presionaron para que dijera que se retractaba de todo lo que él había dicho y lo que había escrito en sus tesis, pero él no hizo caso omiso a retractarse. Después de la audiencia el pueblo lo empezó a apoyar con sus ideologías pero igual lo querían matar. Durante un tiempo Lutero se esconde para estar salvo de los obispos de la Iglesia Católica, pero durante este tiempo el comienza a traducir la Santa Palabra al alemán, pero la Iglesia no quería que se diera a conocer la verdad que dice la Escritura porque esto haría que la iglesia se dividiera más, pero la verdadera razón era no conocer era que no se diera a conocer que Jesús perdona y es amor.
  4. 4. Martín Lutero logra traducir la Biblia y ser expuesta en la universidad en la que estudió y obtuvo su verdadera libertad. Comentario crítico En mi punto de vista, la película es importante ya que muestra la corrupción que tenía la Iglesia Católica, pero gracias a Martín Lutero esto acabó y se estable la verdadera enseñanza que Jesús dejó como legado a la humanidad y no quedó retractado dentro de la Iglesia, y esto generó que la Iglesia no fuera la impusiera la ley sobre la vida en los pueblos. Lo que director de esta película nos muestra la biografía de Martín Lutero, sus logros y aportes que dejo a la humanidad en hacer un cambio radical en el Cristianismo, este film nos revela la importancia que obtuvo este hombre en el Cristianismo y el principal logro de que la Biblia fuera traducida y sacada de la Iglesia Católica para el conocimiento de las personas. En el entorno costarricense, esto no deja una enseñanza que la corrupción se da desde hace años y que sigue presente en nuestros tiempos, y no solo se da en lo político sino también en lo religioso. Así mismo, nos demuestra que la corrupción se sigue dando en la Iglesia Católica y el Estado, porque es un ente que interfiere en las decisiones del gobierno. Pero en esta época se da la corrupción no solo en la Iglesia Católica sino en muchas sectas. Hoy nos hace reflexionar también que podemos hacer nosotros como ciudadanos, que muchas veces no somos conscientes de la problemática y si lo somos muchas veces tomamos actitud indiferente a los problemas que tenemos como nación. Me parece que no solo debemos ver este acontecimiento de forma negativa, si no también señalar muchos de sus aportes como lo fue sin dudas el “despertar” que tuvo la Iglesia Católica después de este hecho que va a reformarse en mi opinión para bien por el temor de que el pueblo perdiera en su totalidad la confianza en su doctrina.
  5. 5. Conclusión Como aprendizaje de este film y sobre el análisis expuesto, la Iglesia Católica ha venido un momento de corrupción que lo tenemos todavía hoy en día. Así mismo, se pudo visualizar el papel que tuvo Martín Lutero para que la verdadera enseñanza de Jesús saliera a la luz. Gracias a esto que hizo Martín Lutero hace muchos años atrás, hoy tenemos parte de los verdaderos escritos de los apósteles cuando Lutero empezó con la traducción de la Biblia. Y aunque años más tarde también se iba desarrollar la Inquisición protestante y el desarrollo de muchas otras sectas, podemos rescatar que tuvo muchos acontecimientos positivos que la historia nos hace rescatar y que a nivel mundial tuvo un impacto y que hoy aun lo seguimos recordando atraves de los tiempos con esta ruptura de Lutero hacia la Iglesia Católica. Como reflexión sobre este film, la corrupción se puede combatir, pero no dejar que el pueblo no se le oculte las cosas a pesar de las consecuencias que esto pueda traer, pero aquellos momentos era la muerte.

×