Financiamiento trujillo luz

  1. 1. DOCTORADO EN CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACI�N DISE�O, EJECUCI�N Y EVALUACI�N DE PROYECTO COMO MODALIDAD EN LA INVESTIGACI�N EDUCATIVA Luz Nidia Trujillo Castro Dra. IRIS RUBI MONROY VELASCO Abril 25 de 2020
  2. 2. 04 Un presupuesto permite determinar la inversi�n y costos del proyecto y determinar la viabilidad del mismo, construir estrategias de mercadeo y evaluar el costo de oportunidad a trav�s de presupuestos proyectados, as� como la aplicaci�n de criterios de evaluaci�n financiera que permitieron demostrar la rentabilidad del proyecto. En Colombia se hace cada d�a m�s evidente el objetivo que tiene la educaci�n en todos los niveles, de alcanzar un punto alto a nivel de calidad, pues no s�lo la normatividad vigente sino tambi�n los est�ndares, requisitos y exigencias para crear nuevas instituciones as� lo muestran. Por lo anterior, la construcci�n de un Proyecto Educativo Institucional es un proceso dif�cil dada la magnitud de la misi�n, que es crear un ambiente estimulante que potencie todos sus recursos.
  3. 3. 04 Qui�n financia los proyectos educativos en Colombia Usando recursos no reembolsables e inversiones, el Fondo Multilateral de Inversiones - FOMIN - financia proyectos que promueven el desarrollo del sector privado, particularmente para las micro, peque�as y medianas empresas. Los proyectos se clasifican dentro de tres categor�as principales: Marco Empresarial, Desarrollo Empresarial y Democracia Financiera.
  4. 4. 04 Qui�n financia los proyectos educativos en Colombia Tiene 2 modalidades de financiaci�n seg�n la naturaleza, los objetivos y resultados del proyecto: recuperaci�n contingente y cofinanciaci�n La recuperaci�n contingente se aplica principalmente a financiaci�n de proyectos cuyos resultados, por su naturaleza, no generan beneficios econ�micos inmediatos. Generalmente aplican a esta modalidad de financiamiento entidades sin �nimo de lucro. La modalidad de cofinanciaci�n se aplica a proyectos cooperativos de investigaci�n y desarrollo tecnol�gico que se ejecutan mediante alianzas estrat�gicas entre entidades beneficiarias (empresas y organizaciones productivas de bienes y servicios) y entidades ejecutoras (instituciones de educaci�n superior, centro de investigaci�n, centros de desarrollo tecnol�gico y otros centros tecnol�gicos similares)
  5. 5. 04 Financiaci�n educativa en Colombia Dirigido a personas naturales y jur�dicas, vinculadas a Emprendedores Colombia, que sean actuales o potenciales exportadores directos o indirectos y cuyos proyectos cuenten con la aprobaci�n del Ministerio, o la entidad que �ste designe: estudiantes universitarios de cualquier edad o egresados menores de 35 a�os, y empresas constituidas del proyecto Emprendedores Colombia
  6. 6. 04 Financiaci�n educativa en Colombia Los programas de cooperaci�n regional cubren el conjunto de Am�rica Latina. Los �mbitos que abarcan son: la educaci�n, el desarrollo las PYME y de los gobiernos locales, las tecnolog�as de la informaci�n y la cohesi�n social. Estos programas pretenden reforzar los v�nculos con la Uni�n Europea gracias al intercambio de experiencias y a la creaci�n de redes. Adem�s, favorecen el desarrollo de las relaciones "SurSur" entre los pa�ses y la integraci�n regional. Se trata de los siguientes programas.
  7. 7. 04 FORMATO EVALUACI�N PE (PROYECTO EDUCATIVO) INSTITUCIONES EDUCATIVAS Imagen del formato. 1. ENTIDAD TERRITORIAL: . 2. FORMADOR QUE REFERENCIA LA SITUACI�N: 3. LUGAR EN QUE SE CREO LA SITUACI�N PROBLEMA: ESTABLECIMIENTOS EDUCATIVOS FOCALIZADOS DE SOACHA. 4. ACTORES INVOLUCRADOS: . 5. NIVEL DE POSIBILIDAD QUE LOS ACTORES INVOLUCRADOS PUEDAN HACER PRESENTACI�N: 10 6. BREVE DESCRIPCI�N DE LA SITUACI�N PROBLEMA Y BREVE DESCRIPCI�N DE C�MO SE DIO LA SOLUCI�N: La creaci�n de un formato para evaluar y observar los PEI
  8. 8. 04 El presupuesto educativo tiene por objeto, el mejoramiento de la gesti�n y la direcci�n de los dineros hacia la educaci�n, recursos que constituir�n las fuentes de financiamiento del sector. La inclusi�n de la educaci�n como prioridad de los presupuestos p�blicos de los pa�ses, es la mejor manera de garantizar el derecho a la educaci�n de todos los ciudadanos, siendo el ente ejecutor del proceso el ministerio de educaci�n que lo hace a trav�s de programas y pol�ticas establecidas, dentro de los marcos jur�dicos creados por la ley para ello.
  9. 9. 12 REFERENCIAS Acosta, Yahaira Rosario. (2017, julio 11). Proyecto Educativo de Centro. Instrumento que identifica a las instituciones educativas. Ensayo. Recuperado de https://www.gestiopolis.com/proyecto-educativo-centro-instrumento-identifica-las-instituciones-educativas-ensayo/ Castro, F. y Castro, J., A.C. Manual para el dise�o de proyectos de gesti�n educacional. Fratin de Samper. A (2012) La Planificaci�n de la Educaci�n como una pr�ctica compleja. Ediciones LAE Facultad de Ciencias Humanas, Universidad Nacional de San Luis Argentina. Hern�ndez, C. (2010). La evaluaci�n del proyecto como un sistema. Recuperado de <www.degerencia.com/articulo/la_evaluacion_de_proyectos_como_un_sistema>. Maciel, C. La Planificaci�n y sus formas. P�ginas 54-56 En Planificaci�n Educativa: Perfiles y Configuraciones. Mar�n, A.C. Formulaci�n y evaluaci�n de proyectos educativos. P�gs. 41-53. P�rez, D.(Webinars de Alianzas Educativas.[presentaci�n slideshare] En:

