Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Instituto Universitario de Seguros Unidad Programática Computación 0-301 – Docente Carlos González Quintero – Mayo 2021 Se...
Instituto Universitario de Seguros Unidad Programática Computación 0-301 – Docente Carlos González Quintero – Mayo 2021 Se...
Instituto Universitario de Seguros Unidad Programática Computación 0-301 – Docente Carlos González Quintero – Mayo 2021 Se...
Instituto Universitario de Seguros Unidad Programática Computación 0-301 – Docente Carlos González Quintero – Mayo 2021 Se...
Instituto Universitario de Seguros Unidad Programática Computación 0-301 – Docente Carlos González Quintero – Mayo 2021 Se...
Instituto Universitario de Seguros Unidad Programática Computación 0-301 – Docente Carlos González Quintero – Mayo 2021 Se...
Instituto Universitario de Seguros Unidad Programática Computación 0-301 – Docente Carlos González Quintero – Mayo 2021 Se...
Instituto Universitario de Seguros Unidad Programática Computación 0-301 – Docente Carlos González Quintero – Mayo 2021 Se...
Instituto Universitario de Seguros Unidad Programática Computación 0-301 – Docente Carlos González Quintero – Mayo 2021 Se...
Instituto Universitario de Seguros Unidad Programática Computación 0-301 – Docente Carlos González Quintero – Mayo 2021 Se...
Instituto Universitario de Seguros Unidad Programática Computación 0-301 – Docente Carlos González Quintero – Mayo 2021 Se...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
52 views
May. 20, 2021

Sistema Operativo - Objetivo 1

Instituto Universitario de Seguros - Sistema Operativo - Objetivo 1

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sistema Operativo - Objetivo 1

  1. 1. Instituto Universitario de Seguros Unidad Programática Computación 0-301 – Docente Carlos González Quintero – Mayo 2021 Se autoriza su uso público Sistema Operativo - Objetivo 1 Sistemas Operativos Un sistema operativo es el software que maneja el hardware. Comprende un conjunto de programas que controla el funcionamiento del componente físico, facilitando al usuario el uso de la computadora u otro equipo. El sistema operativo administra los recursos ofrecidos por el hardware y actúa como un intermediario entre la computadora y su usuario. Además proporciona un ambiente en donde el usuario pueda ejecutar programas en una forma conveniente y eficiente.
  2. 2. Instituto Universitario de Seguros Unidad Programática Computación 0-301 – Docente Carlos González Quintero – Mayo 2021 Se autoriza su uso público Sistemas Operativos Cada día son millones y millones de personas los que encienden su computador del trabajo o de casa para trabajar, navegar por Internet o realizar todo tipo de tareas. En este caso, la mayoría de usuarios únicamente se preocupan de si el ordenador va más o menos rápido, si se quedan sin espacio en disco, pueden comprar un monitor de mayor calidad o ampliar la memoria RAM para que todo vaya más fluido. Sin embargo, hay un elemento clave para el funcionamiento de nuestro equipo, y ese es el sistema operativo. Ahora bien, qué es exactamente un sistema operativo, para qué sirve y tipos hay. Concretamente, sin un sistema operativo la gran mayoría de componentes de un computador no nos aportan nada, ya que es el encargado de que el equipo funcione y de que cualquier software pueda hacer uso del hardware necesario para su funcionamiento. Por esto, en el momento de comprar un computador, debemos fijarnos siempre si incluye el sistema o hay que comprarlo a parte para su posterior instalación, ya que de esta manera, el equipo ni siquiera podrá encender hasta que no cuenta con un sistema.
  3. 3. Instituto Universitario de Seguros Unidad Programática Computación 0-301 – Docente Carlos González Quintero – Mayo 2021 Se autoriza su uso público Un poco de historia… El concepto de Sistema Operativo surge en la década de los 50. El primer Sistema Operativo de la historia fue creado en 1956 para un ordenador IBM 704, y básicamente lo único que hacía era comenzar la ejecución de un programa cuando el anterior terminaba. En los años 60 se produce una revolución en el campo de los Sistemas Operativos. Aparecen conceptos como sistema multitarea, sistema multiusuario, sistema multiprocesadores y sistema en tiempo real. Es en esta década cuando aparece UNIX, la base de la gran mayoría de los Sistemas Operativos que existen hoy en día.
  4. 4. Instituto Universitario de Seguros Unidad Programática Computación 0-301 – Docente Carlos González Quintero – Mayo 2021 Se autoriza su uso público Posteriormente a principios de los años 80, Bill Gates desarrolló un sistema por petición de IBM para ser instalarlo en su gama de ordenadores personales, MS-DOS un sistema desarrollado por Microsoft para los ordenadores de IBM pero que desde Redmond siguieron desarrollando de manera propia. En los años 90 el sistema fue cuando comenzaron a surgir los sistemas operativos que ofrecían una interfaz gráfica de usuario y donde comenzaron las primeras generaciones de Microsoft Windows. Poco a poco hemos visto cómo Windows ha ido evolucionando hasta hoy en día, siendo Windows 10 su última versión del sistema. Por su parte, a mediados de los 80 Apple desarrolló también su propio sistema sobre la tecnología desarrollada por NeXT, hasta que los de Cupertino compraron dicha compañía a finales de los 90, que fue cuando fue liberada la versión de macOS para servidores. Posteriormente se fueron liberando nuevas versiones para la versión de escritorio hasta llegar a la actual versión.
  5. 5. Instituto Universitario de Seguros Unidad Programática Computación 0-301 – Docente Carlos González Quintero – Mayo 2021 Se autoriza su uso público La historia de Linux se escribe a partir de los años 90, después de que durante los años anteriores se formase la Fundación del Software Libre y se desarrollase la Licencia pública general de GNU. La gran cantidad de software almacenado a principio de los 90 hizo que se pudiera desarrollar un sistema operativo completo de la mano de Linus Torvalds, que fue quien comenzó el proyecto y el que hizo que más tarde llegara Linux. Mucho más modernos son los sistemas operativos para dispositivos móviles, iOS, Android o Windows Phone. En el caso de Android, se trata de un sistema operativo móvil desarrollado por Google y basado en Kernel de Linux y otros softwares de código abierto y diseñado para dispositivos móviles con pantalla táctil como móviles y tablets. Fue lanzado en 2007 junto con la fundación del Open Handset Alliance. Ese mismo fue cuando también tuvo lugar el lanzamiento inicial de iOS, el sistema operativo móvil de Apple y originalmente desarrollado para el iPhone (iPhone OS), aunque posteriormente hemos visto cómo se ha usado en otros dispositivos de la marca como el iPad o el iPod touch. Qué es un sistema operativo y para qué sirve. Dicho esto, podríamos decir que un sistema operativo, SO y también OS (Operating System), es el software encargado de gestionar los recursos hardware y proveer de servicios al resto de programas que se ejecuten sobre él, siendo el sistema quien se ejecuta siempre en modo privilegiado con respecto al resto. Se trata de un intermediario entre el usuario y el hardware. Es decir, cada vez que se ejecuta un programa en el ordenador, el sistema es quien permite que se abra, acceder a los recursos hardware y periféricos que necesite para su correcto funcionamiento
  6. 6. Instituto Universitario de Seguros Unidad Programática Computación 0-301 – Docente Carlos González Quintero – Mayo 2021 Se autoriza su uso público y de asignarle la cantidad de memoria que utilizará en función de sus necesidades y el número de programas que tengamos abiertos en el equipo. Además, es el encargado de proporcionar servicios para facilitar la ejecución y gestión eficiente de recursos de cualquier aplicación que se ejecute en el sistema.
  7. 7. Instituto Universitario de Seguros Unidad Programática Computación 0-301 – Docente Carlos González Quintero – Mayo 2021 Se autoriza su uso público
  8. 8. Instituto Universitario de Seguros Unidad Programática Computación 0-301 – Docente Carlos González Quintero – Mayo 2021 Se autoriza su uso público A día de hoy, lo general es encontrar sistemas operativos con interfaz gráfica, de esta manera, permiten que la interacción con los usuarios sea mucho más sencilla e intuitiva. Su función principal es la de otorgar todas las herramientas necesarias para poder controlar nuestro PC y poder hacer uso de él de la manera más cómoda y sencilla. Pero además, es el encargado de controlar y gestionar el acceso a los recursos del ordenador, coordinar el hardware, organizar archivos, controlar el acceso a los datos y procesamiento de las tareas, etc.
  9. 9. Instituto Universitario de Seguros Unidad Programática Computación 0-301 – Docente Carlos González Quintero – Mayo 2021 Se autoriza su uso público Partes de un sistema operativo Un sistema operativo está formado por muchos partes, componentes o características y que pueden cambiar en función del tipo de sistema. Sin embargo, las tres partes del sistema más definidas y usadas por la gran mayoría de sistemas son:  Kernel o núcleo: Un software que constituye una parte fundamental del sistema. Podríamos decir que es el corazón del propio sistema, y de ahí su nombre. Se define como la parte que se ejecuta en modo privilegiado o modo núcleo y que es el principal responsable a la hora de arrancar el propio sistema, proporcionar un control de nivel básico sobre todos los componentes hardware del computador y cuyas funciones principales son leer y escribir datos en memoria, procesar órdenes, interpretar datos, decidir qué programar podrá hacer uso de un determinado recurso y durante cuánto tiempo, etc. El Kernel se ejecuta en un área aislada para evitar que cualquier software malicioso pueda manipularlo.  Interfaz de usuario: es la parte que permite al usuario interaccionar con el ordenador. Esta interfaz puede ser gráfica, proporcionando un escritorio, ventanas y componentes gráficos para una interacción más intuitiva, o bien puede ser a través de una línea de comandos.  Controlador de dispositivo o driver: Software encargado de permitir que el sistema interactúe con cualquier periférico. Aunque no siempre es necesario para el uso de un nuevo hardware, su uso es recomendado para evitar problemas, mejorar la seguridad y la experiencia de usuario.
  10. 10. Instituto Universitario de Seguros Unidad Programática Computación 0-301 – Docente Carlos González Quintero – Mayo 2021 Se autoriza su uso público  Sistema de archivos: Es el componente del sistema operativo encargado de asignar el espacio a los archivos, administrar el espacio libre y del acceso a los datos resguardados. Estructura la información guardada en la unidad de almacenamiento y la mayoría de sistemas maneja su propio sistema de archivos. Además, podríamos destacar otros componentes del sistema operativo como son:  El sistema de protección, encargado de obligar a utilizar mecanismos de protección, determinar los controles de seguridad a realizar o establecer diferencias entre el uso autorizado y no autorizado.  El gestor de recursos, encargado de gestionar los dispositivos de entrada y salida, programas o procesos en ejecución, la memoria secundaria o los discos y los recursos del sistema en general.  Sistema de comunicaciones para controlar el envío y recepción de datos a través de las interfaces de red.  El gestor de la memoria principal, que elige los procesos que se cargarán en memoria cuando haya espacio disponible o el gestor de procesos, que es el encargado de detener, continuar, crear o eliminar procesos, así como de asegurarse que los procesos tengan la correspondiente comunicación y sincronización. Tipos de sistemas operativos. Es posible hacer diferentes clasificaciones de los sistemas operativos, como por ejemplo, según el equipo o dispositivo donde se ejecutan o sus capacidades de procesamiento. En este sentido, podemos hablar de sistemas operativos que se ejecutan en:
  11. 11. Instituto Universitario de Seguros Unidad Programática Computación 0-301 – Docente Carlos González Quintero – Mayo 2021 Se autoriza su uso público  Computadores: sistemas como el propio Windows, macOS o Linux, especialmente diseñados para gestionar y controlar nuestros ordenadores.  Dispositivos móviles: son aquellos especialmente desarrollados para dispositivos móviles como smartphones y tablets (iOS y Android).  Integrados: Los sistemas integrados son aquellos que se encuentran embebidos en determinados dispositivos y que favorecen la función de los mismos, impresoras, electrodomésticos, etc.

×