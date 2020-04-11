Bilgisayar Ağları ve İletişim

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Göbek (Hub)
Anahtarlama Cihazı (Switch) Anahtarlama cihazı göbek gibidir. Kendisine bağlı olan bilgisayarlara yol sunar. Göbek cihazla...
Tekrarlayıcı (Repeater) Tekrarlayıcılar, ethernet segmentinden aldığı elektriksel veriyi yeniler daha sonra bunları ikili ...
Köprü (Bridge)
Yönlendirici (Router)
Güvenlik Duvarı (Firewall)
Access Point (Erişim Noktası)
Ağ Arabirim Kartı
Modem
WEP (Wired Equivalent Privacy)
WPA (WI-FI Protected Access)
WPA2 (WI-FI Protected Access)
İnternet ortamında yapılan herhangi bir içerik sebebiyle kişilik haklarının ihlal edildiğini iddia eden kişiler ya da kuru...
Ping Nedir? Ping, internette bir verinin bilgisayardan çıkarak sunucuya ulaşma süresini ifade eder. Basit olarak bir bilgi...
Hosting Nedir? Web sayfalarına ait bütün dosyaların yılın 365 günü bir bilgisayarda saklı ve erişime açık tutulması hizmet...
OSI ve TCP / IP Arasındaki Farklar Nelerdir? OSI Katman modelinde yedi katman varken, TCP / IP modelinde dört katman vardı...
Kaynakça • Admin. (2019, 07 12). OSI Modeli ve TCP/IP Modeli Nedir ? itakademi: https://itakademi.net/osi-modeli-ve-tcp-ip...
  1. 1. Göbek (Hub)
  2. 2. Anahtarlama Cihazı (Switch) Anahtarlama cihazı göbek gibidir. Kendisine bağlı olan bilgisayarlara yol sunar. Göbek cihazlarından farklı olarak anahtarlamalı olarak yol sunarlar.
  3. 3. Tekrarlayıcı (Repeater) Tekrarlayıcılar, ethernet segmentinden aldığı elektriksel veriyi yeniler daha sonra bunları ikili koda dönüştürür, daha sonra diğer segmente iletir.
  4. 4. Köprü (Bridge)
  5. 5. Yönlendirici (Router)
  6. 6. Güvenlik Duvarı (Firewall)
  7. 7. Access Point (Erişim Noktası)
  8. 8. Ağ Arabirim Kartı
  9. 9. Modem
  10. 10. WEP (Wired Equivalent Privacy)
  11. 11. WPA (WI-FI Protected Access)
  12. 12. WPA2 (WI-FI Protected Access)
  13. 13. İnternet ortamında yapılan herhangi bir içerik sebebiyle kişilik haklarının ihlal edildiğini iddia eden kişiler ya da kuruluşlar paylaşım sahibine, buna ulaşamaması hâlinde yer sağlayıcısına başvurarak uyarı yontemi ile içeriğin yayından çıkarılmasını talep edebileceği gibi doğrudan sulh ceza hâkimine de başvurabilir ve içeriğe erişimin engellenmesini isteyebilir. Kanunda içerik ve yer sağlayıcı şöyle tanımlanmıştır: İçerik sağlayıcı: İnternet ortamı üzerinden kullanıcılara sunulan her türlü bilgi veya veriyi üreten, değiştiren ve sağlayan gerçek veya tüzel kişileri, Yer sağlayıcı: Hizmet ve içerikleri barındıran sistemleri sağlayan veya işleten gerçek veya tüzel ki- şileri ifade eder. ( https://internet.btk.gov.tr/internet-ortaminda-kisilik-haklarinin-ihlali )
  14. 14. Ping Nedir? Ping, internette bir verinin bilgisayardan çıkarak sunucuya ulaşma süresini ifade eder. Basit olarak bir bilgisayardan çıkan verinin karşıdaki sunucuya gittiği belli bir süre vardır. Bu süre ne kadar yavaş ise o kadar kötü ve kalitesiz bir bağlantı söz konusudur, ne kadar hızlı ise bağlantı o kadar iyidir. SSL Nedir? SSL’nin açılımı Secure Socket Layer‘dır. Türkçe’de Güvenli Giriş Katmanı anlamına gelir. SSL kişisel gizlilik ve güvenilirlik sağlayan, network üzerindeki bilgi transferi sırasında bilginin gizliliği için sunucu ile istemci arasındaki iletişimin şifrelenmiş şekilde yapılabilmesine imkan veren, bu sayede gizliliğin ve bütünlüğün korunmasını sağlayan, Netscape tarafından geliştirilmiş bir güvenlik protokolüdür. DNS Nedir? DNS, 256 karaktere kadar büyüyebilen host isimlerini IP adresine çevirmek amacıyla kullanılan bir sistemdir. Verilen makine adının IP adresini çözerek internet üzerinde host isimleri ile haberleşmelerine olanak sağlar.
  15. 15. Hosting Nedir? Web sayfalarına ait bütün dosyaların yılın 365 günü bir bilgisayarda saklı ve erişime açık tutulması hizmetidir. Bu bilgisayarlara ise “server” veya “web sunucusu” adı verilir. Router Nedir? Diğer bir adıyla Yönlendirici olan Router, birden çok ağ arasındaki bağlantıyı sağlayan ağ donanımına denir. TCP / IP Protokolü Nedir? Birden fazla bilgisayarın birbiriyle haberleşmesi için belirli protokollere ihtiyaç vardır. TCP ve IP internette veri aktarımı için kullanılan 2 protokolü temsil eder.
  16. 16. OSI ve TCP / IP Arasındaki Farklar Nelerdir? OSI Katman modelinde yedi katman varken, TCP / IP modelinde dört katman vardır. Bilgisayar ağlarında TCP / IP hala kullanılıyorken, OSI Katman modeli artık kullanılmamaktadır. TCP / IP modeline kıyasla, OSI modeli iyi belgelenmiştir ve standartları ve protokolleri daha ayrıntılı olarak açıklamaktadır. ( https://itakademi.net/osi-modeli-ve-tcp-ip-modeli-nedir/ ) Creative Commons Lisansı Nedir? Creative Commons (CC) lisansı, telif hakkı bulunan bir eserin veya çalışmanın ücretsiz olarak dağıtılmasını sağlayan bir çeşit kamu telif hakkı lisansıdır. Bir yazar oluşturduğu eseri kullanılması için paylaşmak veya üzerinde değişiklikler yapma hakkını vermek istediğinde CC lisansı kullanır.
  17. 17. OSI ve TCP / IP Arasındaki Farklar Nelerdir? OSI Katman modelinde yedi katman varken, TCP / IP modelinde dört katman vardır. Bilgisayar ağlarında TCP / IP hala kullanılıyorken, OSI Katman modeli artık kullanılmamaktadır. TCP / IP modeline kıyasla, OSI modeli iyi belgelenmiştir ve standartları ve protokolleri daha ayrıntılı olarak açıklamaktadır. ( https://itakademi.net/osi-modeli-ve-tcp-ip-modeli-nedir/ ) Creative Commons Lisansı Nedir? Creative Commons (CC) lisansı, telif hakkı bulunan bir eserin veya çalışmanın ücretsiz olarak dağıtılmasını sağlayan bir çeşit kamu telif hakkı lisansıdır. Bir yazar oluşturduğu eseri kullanılması için paylaşmak veya üzerinde değişiklikler yapma hakkını vermek istediğinde CC lisansı kullanır. WAN Nedir? WAN, birden fazla cihazın birbiri ile bağlanmasına ve iletişim kurmasını sağlayan fiziksel veya mantıksal büyük ağdır. WAN’ların birbirine bağlanmasını sağlayan çok geniş ağlardır. En meşhur geniş olan alan ağı İnternettir.
