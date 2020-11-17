Make your indoor environment fresh with natural air purifier plants Today we all are facing a worldwide problem of air pollution. This pandemic of COVID-19 has also influenced our lives at a great level. Now it has become a necessity for every country to think about this problem. Since many countries including India are trying at their best to minimize this problem of air pollution. But we often tend to ignore the indoor pollution of our homes. With this growth in outside air pollution, we must look after our indoor environment. There are lots of products available in the market thoug we prefer natural air purifiers. It is very important to know the natural ways for cleaning our indoor environment. The best one to do this is smart planting. The plants have always proved themselves as the best air purifiers whether it is outdoor air or indoor air. But not every plant is good for purifying the air. We will be talking about some of the plants which can help you to purifier your indoor air naturally