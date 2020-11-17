Successfully reported this slideshow.
MAKE YOUR INDOOR ENVIRONMENT FRESH WITH NATURAL AIR PURIFIER PLANTS
Make your indoor environment fresh with natural air purifier plants Today we all are facing a worldwide problem of air pollution. This pandemic of COVID-19 has also influenced our lives at a great level. Now it has become a necessity for every country to think about this problem. Since many countries including India are trying at their best to minimize this problem of air pollution. But we often tend to ignore the indoor pollution of our homes. With this growth in outside air pollution, we must look after our indoor environment. There are lots of products available in the market thoug we prefer natural air purifiers. It is very important to know the natural ways for cleaning our indoor environment. The best one to do this is smart planting. The plants have always proved themselves as the best air purifiers whether it is outdoor air or indoor air. But not every plant is good for purifying the air. We will be talking about some of the plants which can help you to purifier your indoor air naturally

  3. 3. 8 Natural air purifier plants: It is important to know which are the best plants for indoor air purification. Let us talk about some of the natural air purifiers: 1.Bamboo palms These plants not only make your house look beautiful but also remove the toxins pollutants from indoor air. This plant likes to be kept in shade and needs proper aeration and watering. It can remove toxins like benzene, trichloroethylene and formaldehyde. 2. English ivy Many types of research have proved that these plants are helpful with asthma, bronchitis, and COPD symptoms. It is very beneficial for people with allergies. It is effective in cleaning chemicals like benzene, formaldehyde, xylene, and toluene.
  4. 4. 3. Snake plants It can clean the air more than any other indoor plant as it can absorb the most of the carbon monoxide. It is also said that it is helpful in removing cancer-causing pollutants from the air. 4. Rubber plant The rubber plants have large leaves which can absorb airborne chemicals and break them down making them harmless. The exhaled carbon dioxide is also absorbed by them and convert them into breathable oxygen.
  5. 5. 5. Garden mum The garden mum plants are known for reducing excess humidity and maintaining good air circulation the house. they also look beautiful as many colourful flowers bloom on them. These plants have lots of medicinal benefits too. 6. Spider plant Spider plants are also known as chlorophytum comosum and airplane plants. It is one of the easiest maintained indoor plants. They help in purifying the air by producing more oxygen and absorbing carbon monoxide. They are non-toxic and even edible. NASA has also proved that it can remove around 90 % of the cancer-causing chemicals from the air.
  6. 6. 7. Dracaena It is called as the most effective indoor plant for air purification. This plant can remove many harmful chemicals like benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene and carbon dioxide from the air. They are drought tolerant and can survive with less watering. They are however toxic to animals. 8.Peace lily This is a very beautiful plant as well as it has the capacity to purify 60 percent of your indoor air. It has the capacity to absorb molds and spores through its leaves. This is a tropical plant that breaks down and neutralizes the toxic gases like benzene, formaldehyde and carbon monoxide.It would be very fascinating if you get these natural plants with a technology-based system that can help you purify the air in a much faster way. A plant-based air sanitizer is all the need of the time. We can definitely go for a purifier based on natural plants. These plants need maintenance and proper care. In this busy world, it will be worth investing in technology and natural combo for our homes.

