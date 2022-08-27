Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 27, 2022
OXFORD MIGRATION
OXFORD MIGRATION
oxford migration.ppt.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
The best immigration consultant in India, Oxford Migration, carefully guides each client along the way from the earliest stages to complete adaption in a new nation. Since Oxford Migration was founded more than ten years ago, we have collected extensive knowledge that helps our customers relocate comfortably and without fuss. Our company makes the process of becoming a permanent resident simpler and less stressful because we are also PR consultants.Easy step process and The opportunity to get a better job, Improved quality of life, Safety from conflict, The opportunity for a better education. https://oxfordmigration.com/finland-immigration-consultans/

The best immigration consultant in India, Oxford Migration, carefully guides each client along the way from the earliest stages to complete adaption in a new nation. Since Oxford Migration was founded more than ten years ago, we have collected extensive knowledge that helps our customers relocate comfortably and without fuss. Our company makes the process of becoming a permanent resident simpler and less stressful because we are also PR consultants.Easy step process and The opportunity to get a better job, Improved quality of life, Safety from conflict, The opportunity for a better education. https://oxfordmigration.com/finland-immigration-consultans/

oxford migration.ppt.pptx

  1. 1. https://oxfordmigration.com/
  2. 2. Migration Service WHAT IS MIGRATION SERIVES ?  Service Migration. Service Migration is the act of moving from one vendor's product to another.  A typical example may be moving from an Amazon SQL Server Relational Database Service to Azure SQL Service. Both cloud services offer the capability to manage a SQL server database. https://oxfordmigration.com
  3. 3. The most common Cloud Migration Services features are:  Consultation services.  Training and adoption planning.  Block- and object-level replication.  Application testing and quality assurance tools.  Dynamic framework and infrastructure support.  Multi-cloud support and integration tools. https://oxfordmigration.com
  4. 4. BEST IMMIGRATION CONSULTANT Best Immigration Consultant  It is a dream comes true for us to move to the nation we love the most. We'll travel the nation, meet new people, and start a new life. With Oxford Migration, who assists you in moving to the desired location with your family, Processes of Canada Immigration is now simple. Immigration Advantages  Healthcare Subsidization Costs  Free Public Education For Your Children  Most Number Of Best-Ranked Cities & Student Cities In The World  Freedom To Live And Work Anywhere You Want In Canada  Your Partner May Be Able To Work  Possibilities For Career Growth And Earning Double Your Current Salary  Get Your Parents A Visa For Grandparents So They May Live With You.  Get Paid In Canadian Dollars  Get Pr In Canada After Three Years Of Stay As A Canadian Resident https://oxfordmigration.com/
  5. 5. How do I apply for a visa visa?  How to Apply for Visa  Step 1: Select the type of visa you are applying for.  Step 2: Next, check your eligibility.  Step 3: Fill the online application form entering all required information.  Step 4: And finally appear for the visa interview along with all required documents at a select embassy.  Can visa be done online?  Online users can apply for visas online to the countries they wish to visit. Those who are considering applying for a visa can obtain their travel documents if they meet the requirements through the e-visa system. Online visas are issued mainly for touristic purposes. https://oxfordmigration.com/
  6. 6. Visa Types and Application Fee Amounts  The application fee for the most common nonimmigrant visa types is US$160. This includes tourist, business, student, and exchange visas. Most petition-based visas, such as work and religious visas, are US$190.  What is the Easiest Country to Get a Work Visa?  The top 10 easiest countries to get a work visa are the following:  Estonia  Norway & Svalbard  Australia  New Zealand  Germany  Netherlands  South Korea  Canada  Ireland  The Czech Republic https://oxfordmigration.com/
  7. 7. Visa Types and Application Fee Amounts  These countries were selected based on their several work visa options and their unique opportunities for independent work.  Australia  Australia provides several working visa programs. Because there are so many visa options available, this makes it easy to get a work visa because you have higher chances to qualify for at least one visa type. However, meeting the qualifications and criteria is not that easy.  Usually, you have to be between 30 to 55 years old, have higher education, be an expert in your field, and have relevant work experience. You can also apply for a sponsor visa if you have found a job in Australia, and your employer will support you for the visa. https://oxfordmigration.com/
  8. 8. Depending on your situation, you can apply for one of the following visa categories: New Zealand  New Zealand has several working visa categories. This makes it easier for you to search and find a visa that suits your specific set of skills. The best part about a New Zealand work visa is that people over 50 have several options they can choose from.  In addition to this, New Zealand offers a working holiday visa available to the citizens of a country that has an agreement with New Zealand. You can stay in New Zealand with a working holiday visa for up to 12 months. So, for example, if you are from the UK or Canada, you can apply for a 23-month working holiday visa. https://oxfordmigration.com/
  9. 9. Germany  Germany is an easy country to get a work visa because of its labor shortage. Due to an aging population, Germany is focused on bringing in more immigrants to fill in the labor market. However, to get a work visa for Germany, you have to be a skilled individual and have work experience  Canada  Canada is always looking for new residents and provides several working visa options. One of the most popular immigration programs is the Express Entry Program. This is a points-based program, so you must score enough points on the scoreboard to qualify for the visa. You are usually assessed based on your skills, education, work experience, age, training, and language skills.  If you don’t qualify for the Express Entry Program, you can explore other visa options. For example, Canada also offers a temporary foreign worker program and a postgraduate visa for international students who want to work there after their studies are over. https://oxfordmigration.com/
  10. 10. The Czech Republic  The Czech Republic is easy to get a work permit mainly because it offers a great opportunity for freelancers. You can apply for a long-term visa known as the “Zivno visa” based on a trade license. To qualify for a Zivno visa, you have to provide a copy of your trade license or documentation that proves you will be working while you are in Czechia.  Moreover, the Czech Republic currently has the highest rate of open job vacancies in Europe. So, as long as you find a job there, you can apply for a regular work visa and go to Czechia. https://oxfordmigration.com/

