Concepto Generador - Criterios

CONCEPTO GENEREADOR CRITERIOS Elaborado por: Br. Overgelys Gomez ARQUITECTURA
Propiamente Dicho ESPACIO ÁREA M2 CANT. ÁREA M2 Consultorio 36 4 144 Área de urgencia 38 1 38 Quirófano 25 1 25 Hospitaliz...
Contoso Ltd. Actividades 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 3...
DIAGRAMA DE RELACIONES RELACIÓN INDIRECTA RELACIÓN DIRECTA
Contoso Ltd. MANCHAS DE RELACIONESMANCHAS DE RELACIONES
ORGANIGRAMA DE RELACIONES RELACIÓN INDIRECTA RELACIÓN DIRECTA
ORGANIGRAMA DE RELACIONES EN EL TERRENO
  1. 1. CONCEPTO GENEREADOR CRITERIOS Elaborado por: Br. Overgelys Gomez ARQUITECTURA
  2. 2. Propiamente Dicho ESPACIO ÁREA M2 CANT. ÁREA M2 Consultorio 36 4 144 Área de urgencia 38 1 38 Quirófano 25 1 25 Hospitalización 30 2 30 Zona Recuperación - gato 60 1 60 Zona Recuperación - perro 80 1 80 Área de alojamiento 45 2 90 Área de cremación de mascota 40 1 30 Área de entrenamiento 100 1 100 Total 597 Usuario Prestatario ESPACIO ÁREA M2 CANT. ÁREA M2 Zona Médica Sala de Reuniones de Médicos 50 1 50 Área de vestidores personal médico 22 1 22 Sanitario damas – personal médico 12 1 12 Sanitario caballeros- personal médico 12 1 12 96 Zona Dirección y Administración Oficina Director 16 1 16 Sanitario Director 7 1 7 Secretaría 9 1 9 Oficina de Administración 14 1 14 Oficina de RRHH 14 1 14 Depósito de materiales de oficina 8 1 8 Archivo 10 1 10 Recepción e información 6 1 6 Sanitario damas – personal administrativo 12 1 12 Sanitario caballeros- personal administrativo 12 1 12 Espacio comedor - refrigerio 20 1 20 128 Zona Mantenimiento – Seguridad – Servicios Generales Depósito de limpieza 8 1 8 Espacio de lavamopa 5 1 5 Depósito de Basura 11 1 11 Dep. Residuos Anatómicos 9 1 9 Central de Seguridad 6 1 6 Sanit. Vestuarios Damas – Personal Mant. 20 1 20 Sanit. Vestuarios Cab. – Personal Mant. 18 1 18 Sala de descanso del personal 12 1 12 Sala de bombas 13 1 13 Área Aire Acondicionado S-D S-D S-D Tableros Eléctricos S-N S-N S-N Total 102 Áreas Exteriores - Estacionamientos Accesos Peatonales (público – servicio) S-D S-D S-D Accesos Vehiculares S-D S-D S-D Estacionamiento Público (10 puestos) 250 Áreas Verdes 25% Total 250 Espacios de Transición Espacios receptores peatonales exteriores S-D Espacios receptores peatonales interiores S-D Espacios Distribuidores S-D % circ. 20% Usuario Eventual ESPACIO ÁREA M2 CANT. ÁREA M2 Sala de Espera Público 30 1 30 Sanitario damas 8 1 8 Sanitario caballeros 8 1 8 46 CUADRO DE AREAS Diseño de un Instituto Clínico Veterinario para el Municipio Mariño.
  3. 3. Contoso Ltd. Actividades 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48T ESPACIOS EXTERIORES 1ESTACIONAMIENTO X X X X X 5 2ACCESO VEHICULAR X X X 4 3ACCESO PEATONAL X X 3 4AREAS VERDES 1 ESPACIOS DE TRANSICION 5ESPACIOS RECEPTORES PEATONALES EXTERIORES X 2 6ESPACIOA RECEPTORES PEATONALES INTERIORES X 1 7ESPACIOS DISTRIBUIDORES X X X 4 8AREA DE CARGA Y DESCARGA X 3 9TIENDA - PELUQUERIA X 3 10LAVANDERIA 1 ZONADE DIRECCION Y ADMINISTRACCION USUARIO PRESTARIO 11RECEPCION - INFORMACION X 1 12OFICINA DIREECION X X X 4 13SECRETARIA X X X 5 14ADMINISTRACCION X X X 5 15OFICINA DE RRHH X X X 5 16DEPOSITO DE MATERIAL DE OFICINA X 4 17ARCHIVOS 1 18SANITARIO DE DAMAS X 3 19SANITARIO DE CABALLEROS 3 20COMEDOR X X 2 21SALA DE REUNIONES 2 USUARIO EVENTUAL 22SALA DE ESPERA X X X X 4 23SANITARIO DE DAMAS X 2 24SANITARIO DE CABALLEROS 2 USUARIO PROPIAMENTE DICHO 25CONSULTORIO X 2 26AREA DE URGENCIAS X X 4 27QUIROFANO X X X X 5 28HOSPITALIZACION X X 3 29ZONA DE RECUPERACION (CANINO) X 2 30ZONA DE RECUPERACION (FELINO) 2 31AREA DE ALOJAMIENTO X 2 32AREA DE ENTRENAMIENTO 2 33AREA DE CREMACION USUARIO PRESTATARIO 34AREA DE VESTIDORES PERSONAL X X 2 35SANITARIO DAMAS PERSONAL MEDICO X X 3 36SANITARIO CABALLEROS PERSONAL MEDICO X 3 ZONA DE MANTENIMIENTO - SEGURIDAD - SERV. GENERALES 37DEPOSITO DE LIMPIEZA X 2 38ESPACIO LAVAMOPA X X 3 39DEPOSITO DE BASURA X 3 40DEPOSITO DE RESIDUOS ANATOMICOS 1 41CENTRAL DE SEGURIDAD X X 2 42SANITARIO. VEST. DAMAS X 3 43SANITARIO. VEST. CABALLERO X 4 44SALA DE DESCANSO PERSONAL DE LIMPIEZA 1 45SALA DE BOMBAS X X 2 46AREA ACONDICIONADO X 2 47TABLEROS ELECTRICOS 2 48AREAS DE DESCASO PERSONAL MEDICO 1 MATRIZ DE RELACIONES
  4. 4. DIAGRAMA DE RELACIONES RELACIÓN INDIRECTA RELACIÓN DIRECTA
  5. 5. Contoso Ltd. MANCHAS DE RELACIONESMANCHAS DE RELACIONES
  6. 6. ORGANIGRAMA DE RELACIONES RELACIÓN INDIRECTA RELACIÓN DIRECTA
  7. 7. Contoso Ltd. Agregue un pie de página 7 ORGANIGRAMA DE RELACIONES EN EL TERRENO

