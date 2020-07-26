Proyecto integrador el uso de las tic en la sociedad

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Actividad: Proyecto integrador. El uso de las tics en la sociedad Estudiante: Oved Reyes Hernández Grupo: M1C4G22-097 Prep...
INTRODUCCIÓN A LAS TICS EN LA SOCIEDAD • Al reconocer la comunicación como una necesidad primitiva del ser humano, esta se...
LAS TICS EN MI COMUNIDAD EN EL ÁMBITO LABORAL • Las tecnologías de información y comunicación, también conocidas como TICS...
LAS TICS EN MI COMUNIDAD EN EL ÁMBITO FAMILIAR • Actualmente en los hogares utilizan las tics para entretenerse con plataf...
LAS TICS EN MI COMUNIDAD EN EL ÁMBITO EDUCATIVO • Los centros educativos han sido dotados de infraestructura tecnológica, ...
¿Cómo usa mi compañero/a las TIC en su comunidad?
Comparte en la red social de tu preferencia una de las maneras en que usas las TIC. Si dicha red social lo permite, usa el...
CONCLUSIÓN Las tic en la sociedad, son una ventaja para comunicarse e informarse a través de las diversas redes sociales, ...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA • Reflexión de las tics y sociedad en un contexto sociohistorico, recuperado en: https://www.eumed.net/rev/cc...
  1. 1. Actividad: Proyecto integrador. El uso de las tics en la sociedad Estudiante: Oved Reyes Hernández Grupo: M1C4G22-097 Prepa en línea SEP modulo 1. semana 4 Fecha: 26 de julio de 2020
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN A LAS TICS EN LA SOCIEDAD • Al reconocer la comunicación como una necesidad primitiva del ser humano, esta se convierte en una herramienta que se extiende sobre cualquier persona. • La tecnología se ha ido desarrollando e incrementando a pasos agigantados, dispositivos como teléfonos móviles, televisión, computadora, radio, revistas en línea están tratando de adaptase a las necesidades del hombre. Según Daniel Bell, por tecnología se entiende que es “el uso de un conocimiento científico para especificar modos de hacer cosas de un modo reproducible” (Bencomo E., 2007). Imagen recuperada en: https://www.alfabetizaciondigital.redem.org/la- sociedad-de-las-tic/
  3. 3. LAS TICS EN MI COMUNIDAD EN EL ÁMBITO LABORAL • Las tecnologías de información y comunicación, también conocidas como TICS, son aquellas que utilizan los avances tecnológicos mediante dispositivos electrónicos diseñados con diferentes programas de computo, aplicaciones o plataformas que están la red de internet. • Las TIC en el ámbito laboral son un conjunto de servicios y equipos informáticos que sirven para el almacenamiento, procesamiento y transmisión de la información a través de medios y dispositivos digitales, en un contexto de trabajo. Recuperado en :https://sites.google.com/a/utp.edu.co/las-tic- las-tic-en-la-sociedad-inclusion-social/
  4. 4. LAS TICS EN MI COMUNIDAD EN EL ÁMBITO FAMILIAR • Actualmente en los hogares utilizan las tics para entretenerse con plataformas como netflix, Facebook, twitter, you tube, etc. • Con la popularidad del teléfono móvil, la televisión, la computadora e internet en los adolescentes se ha marcado un nuevo rumbo de hacia el uso de las TICS. • En el hogar la computadora e internet ofrecen contenidos multimedia, correos electrónicos, chat, juegos y redes sociales; los cuales son algunos ejemplos de la amplia gama de actividades que se pueden realizar. Recuperado en: http://repositorio.educainternet.es/pictures/218 3?locale=en
  5. 5. LAS TICS EN MI COMUNIDAD EN EL ÁMBITO EDUCATIVO • Los centros educativos han sido dotados de infraestructura tecnológica, especialmente en sectores urbanos • Esta educación virtual se puede tomar en cualquier hora del dia por su flexibilidad de horarios donde el estudiante debe ser autónomos en su autoformación basada en disciplina y organización. • las TIC una herramienta fundamental para el aprendizaje de idiomas.
  8. 8. CONCLUSIÓN Las tic en la sociedad, son una ventaja para comunicarse e informarse a través de las diversas redes sociales, paginas, plataformas o aplicaciones, dotándonos de novedades que se puedes compartir con amigos y familiares. Las tic son muy importantes para el mundo actual, pero se debe utilizar de una forma segura y responsable ya que en la búsqueda de la información dejamos la huella digital de lo que estamos buscando, y así evitar proporcionar datos personales, cuentas o contraseñas de cuentas personales. Las tic nos dan múltiple y diversa información, pero el paso importante de la sociedad es pasa de la información y al conocimiento.
  9. 9. BIBLIOGRAFÍA • Reflexión de las tics y sociedad en un contexto sociohistorico, recuperado en: https://www.eumed.net/rev/cccss/26/TICS-sociedad.html • Las TIC en el Ámbito Laboral: 10 Ejemplos. Recuperado en: https://www.lifeder.com/ejemplos-tic- ambito-laboral/ • Uso de las TIC en el hogar: Entre el entretenimiento y el aprendizaje informal. Recuperado en: https://scielo.conicyt.cl/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S0718-07052016000400016 • Las tics en la educación . Recuperado en: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xsq_zU6SM5Y

