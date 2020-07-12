Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nombre de la actividad: Recurso multimedia. El uso de las TIC en la vida cotidiana. Nombre del estudiante: Oved Reyes Hern...
INTRODUCCIÓN Las tecnologías de información y comunicación, también conocidas como TIC, son aquellas que utilizan los avan...
a. las TIC en la casa • En los últimos años ha aumentado los usuarios de las tecnologías de la información y comunicación....
Las tics en la casa Año Hogares en México que cuentan con computadora Hogares en México que cuentan con conexión a interne...
b. las TIC en el ámbito educativo • Los centros educativos han sido dotados de infraestructura tecnológica, especialmente ...
Ejemplo de las tics en la educación es:
c. las TIC en el ámbito laboral ¿Qué son? • Las TIC en el ámbito laboral son un conjunto de servicios y equipos informátic...
Las tics en el ámbito laboral
Video de las tics en la vida cotidiana
BIBLIOGRAFIA • Uso de las TIC en el hogar: Entre el entretenimiento y el aprendizaje informal. Recuperado en: https://scie...
El uso de las tic en la vida cotidiana
  1. 1. Nombre de la actividad: Recurso multimedia. El uso de las TIC en la vida cotidiana. Nombre del estudiante: Oved Reyes Hernández Grupo: M1C4G22-097 Fecha: 11 de julio de 2020 PREPA EN LINEA SEP MODULO 1. SEMANA 3
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN Las tecnologías de información y comunicación, también conocidas como TIC, son aquellas que utilizan los avances tecnológicos mediante dispositivos electrónicos diseñados con diferentes programas de computo, aplicaciones o plataformas que estan la red de internet.
  3. 3. a. las TIC en la casa • En los últimos años ha aumentado los usuarios de las tecnologías de la información y comunicación. • Diversos estudios coinciden en señalar que los nativos digitales hacen un uso limitado de las tecnologías. • Los jóvenes y adolescentes ocupan mayor cantidad de tiempo para navegar en Internet. • Actualmente en los hogares utilizan las tics para entretenerse con plataformas como netflix, Facebook, twitter, you tube, etc.
  4. 4. Las tics en la casa Año Hogares en México que cuentan con computadora Hogares en México que cuentan con conexión a internet Hogares en México con computadora, pero sin 2001 2757980 1454744 1303236 2004 4689043 2264178 4424865 2005 4729762 2294221 2435541 2008 7127054 3751870 3375184 2009 7460463 5119437 2341026 2016 15184257 15658535 -474278 De 2001 a 2014: INEGI. Módulo sobre Disponibilidad y Uso de Tecnologías de la Información en los Hogares. De 2015 a 2016: INEGI. Encuesta Nacional sobre Disponibilidad y Uso de TIC en Hogares, ENDUTIH (consultado el 6 de marzo de 2018) Recuperado en prepa línea sep.
  5. 5. b. las TIC en el ámbito educativo • Los centros educativos han sido dotados de infraestructura tecnológica, especialmente en sectores urbanos. • Con las tics se han abierto las posibilidades de la educación virtual, la cual es tomada desde la casa, con el conocimiento básico del uso de la computadora y del internet. • Esta educación virtual se puede tomar en cualquier hora del dia por su flexibilidad de horarios donde el estudiante debe ser autónomos en su autoformación basada en disciplina y organización. • las TIC una herramienta fundamental para el aprendizaje de idiomas.
  6. 6. Ejemplo de las tics en la educación es:
  7. 7. c. las TIC en el ámbito laboral ¿Qué son? • Las TIC en el ámbito laboral son un conjunto de servicios y equipos informáticos que sirven para el almacenamiento, procesamiento y transmisión de la información a través de medios y dispositivos digitales, en un contexto de trabajo. Dispositivo en el trabajo • Computadoras • Lap top • Celulares • Lectores de huella • Tablets • Scaner e impresoras • Bluetooth • Etc. Ejemplos de TIC en el ámbito laboral • Comunicación • Comercio en línea • Banca electrónica • Soporte técnico • Base de datos • Etc.
  8. 8. Las tics en el ámbito laboral
  9. 9. Video de las tics en la vida cotidiana
  10. 10. BIBLIOGRAFIA • Uso de las TIC en el hogar: Entre el entretenimiento y el aprendizaje informal. Recuperado en: https://scielo.conicyt.cl/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S0718- 07052016000400016 • Las TIC en el Ámbito Laboral: 10 Ejemplos. Recuperado en: https://www.lifeder.com/ejemplos-tic-ambito-laboral/ • Video del uso de las tics en la vida cotidiana. Recuperado en: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l9xt4eOAkIM

