Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
How To Fix Microsoft Outlook Cannot Connect To Server Error FOR USA
Steps to Outlook Cannot Connect To Server Windows 10: METHOD1: VALIDATE ACCOUNT CREDENTIAL Step1: Open tools in the outloo...
METHOD2: OUTLOOK SERVER CONNECTION CHECK Step1: Open tools from the menu and select accounts. Step2: Check the left pane f...
Step4: Select the account from accounts and choose advanced options. Step5: Choose the server tab and under Microsoft exch...
METHOD3: OUTGOING SERVER SETTINGS Step1: Open account suggested in previous methods and click on more settings. Step2: Sel...
FOR MORE Details Call US At +1-844-707-3772 Toll-free (USA)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Call 1-844-707-3772 For Outlook Cannot Connect To Server

3 views

Published on

Call 1-844-707-3772 For Outlook Cannot Connect to Server and this presentation also helps the outlook users to solve the server connectivity problem with outlook mail with right solution by experts. This PPT showing the three best options to solve this problem and fix the outlook cannot connect server error and solve various other issues affecting the outlook emailing. Outlook email support number is also given in this presentation to call the certified techies and get online assistance for Outlook cannot connect to server error or fix mailing issues.

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Call 1-844-707-3772 For Outlook Cannot Connect To Server

  1. 1. How To Fix Microsoft Outlook Cannot Connect To Server Error FOR USA
  2. 2. Steps to Outlook Cannot Connect To Server Windows 10: METHOD1: VALIDATE ACCOUNT CREDENTIAL Step1: Open tools in the outlook menu and choose accounts to search account with issues. Step2: Select the account from the accounts dialogue box located at the left pane. Step3: Delete existing details and again re-enter correct credentials.
  3. 3. METHOD2: OUTLOOK SERVER CONNECTION CHECK Step1: Open tools from the menu and select accounts. Step2: Check the left pane for exchange account to find out orange color indicator for errors. Step3: If orange color found follow step1 of method1.
  4. 4. Step4: Select the account from accounts and choose advanced options. Step5: Choose the server tab and under Microsoft exchange navigate to directory service. Step6: Now Select Use SSL to connect by clicking on the checkbox Call +1-844-707-3772 Toll-free
  5. 5. METHOD3: OUTGOING SERVER SETTINGS Step1: Open account suggested in previous methods and click on more settings. Step2: Select outgoing server and click on advanced tab and check settings as listed. SMTP – port 25 POP3 – port 110 IMAP – port 143 Secure SMTP (SSMTP) – port 465 Secure IMAP (IMAP4-SSL) – port 585 SMTP mail submission – port 587 IMAP4 over SSL (IMAPS) – port 993 Secure POP3 (SSL-POP) – port 995
  6. 6. FOR MORE Details Call US At +1-844-707-3772 Toll-free (USA)

×