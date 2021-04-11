Successfully reported this slideshow.
AUTOR: ABG. OTTO IVÁN AYALA TEORÍA GENERAL DEL PROCESO “EVOLUCIÓN DEL DERECHO PROCESAL PENAL A NIVEL NACIONAL E INTERNACIO...
ÍNDICE DE CONTENIDOS 1. INTRODUCCIÓN.........................................................................................
“EVOLUCIÓN DEL DERECHO PROCESAL PENAL A NIVEL NACIONAL E INTERNACIONAL” “El que tiene un derecho no obtiene el de violar e...
Asimismo, a modo de corolario el presente ensayo abordara dos aristas fundamentales que constituirán la base doctrina del ...
Necesidad de Desarrollar un Marco legal para su Efectiva Aplicación, al realizar un análisis evolutivo histórico del Derec...
Elaborado por: Otto Iván Ayala, 2021 Fuente: Vanegas (2014). Evolución y características del proceso penal a través de la ...
2.2.Evolución del Derecho Procesal Penal a nivel Nacional: El estado ecuatoriano desde sus distintos períodos históricos h...
Tras la puesta en escena del grafico en mención es significativo considerar que las etapas históricas del Ecuador han traí...
ratio cuando los demás mecanismos de los cuales se encuentra asistido el estado son insuficientes para repudiar o reprimir...
DESARROLLO EVOLUTIVO DEL PROCESO PENAL A NIVEL NACIONAL E INTERNACIONAL

Análisis jurídico del Desarrollo del Derecho Procesal Penal dentro del devenir histórico internacional, y dentro del desarrollo jurídico social ecuatoriano

  1. 1. AUTOR: ABG. OTTO IVÁN AYALA TEORÍA GENERAL DEL PROCESO “EVOLUCIÓN DEL DERECHO PROCESAL PENAL A NIVEL NACIONAL E INTERNACIONAL” "Evolution of criminal procedural law at the national and international level" ABG. OTTO IVÁN AYALA
  2. 2. ÍNDICE DE CONTENIDOS 1. INTRODUCCIÓN.......................................................................................................3 2. DESARROLLO...........................................................................................................4 2.1. Desarrollo del Derecho Procesal a nivel Internacional:........................................4 2.2. Evolución del Derecho Procesal Penal a nivel Nacional:.......................................7 3. CONCLUSIÓN:..........................................................................................................8 4. REFERENCIAS:.........................................................................................................9
  3. 3. “EVOLUCIÓN DEL DERECHO PROCESAL PENAL A NIVEL NACIONAL E INTERNACIONAL” “El que tiene un derecho no obtiene el de violar el ajeno para mantener el suyo” (Martí J. 1853) 1. INTRODUCCIÓN. El Derecho es una ciencia dinámica que se encuentra en constante evolución, ya que las leyes y normas deben ajustarse a las nuevas tendencias y necesidades que exige la sociedad, es decir el Derecho Penal y Derecho Procesal Penal surgen para resguardar y proteger los bienes jurídicos reconocidos por el estado; la transformación y evolución del Derecho Procesal Penal se ajusta a la configuración de la norma penal y sus categorías dogmáticas, por ende se entendería que el Derecho Procesal Penal constituye ser la parte procedimental o los mecanismos de actuación que deben seguirse dentro de un proceso de connotación penal desde su iniciación hasta su final; asimismo debe indicarse que el Derecho Penal, surge con el fin de mantener el orden, la armonía y paz social, ya que se entendería que esta rama del Derecho Público constituye ser el catálogo de normas que bajo el principio de legalidad se encuentran estructuradas dentro de un cuerpo normativo, a fin de repudiar y castigar acciones u omisiones que transgredan bienes jurídicos de los cuales son participes los ciudadanos. A su vez, a modo de introducción el Derecho Procesal Penal se ha transformado acorde a las distintas actuaciones sociales de los particulares que perturban el orden social, en tal sentido es importante señalar que los individuos al ceder una parte de su libertad al estado facultan al mismo, a fin de que se configure el ius puniendi, a través del cual se faculta al estado para que intervenga con su poder sancionador; por lo tanto dentro de la perspectiva jurídico-social, el Derecho Procesal Penal constituye un conjunto de etapas de actuación que deben desarrollarse cuya finalidad cumpla con las fases procesales de investigación, identificación y sanción de comportamientos conductuales reguladas como delitos, lo que conllevaría a que esta ciencia jurídica de carácter público justifica su aplicación a las necesidad propiamente sociales.
  4. 4. Asimismo, a modo de corolario el presente ensayo abordara dos aristas fundamentales que constituirán la base doctrina del análisis central; en tal virtud se abordara el desarrollo evolutivo del Derecho Procesal Penal a nivel historio - internacional; y a posteriori se realizara un análisis de la transformación o desarrollo evolutivo del Derecho Procesal Penal en el Ecuador, lo que conllevara a determinar que los procesos penales se han constituido como actos sucesivos y constantes que avanzan a un resultado (sentencia), que desde tiempos inmemoriales han estado presente dentro de la sociedad, a fin de preservar de manera acertada el orden público, entendiéndose que el proceso penal se perfecciona al momento de que el sujeto de derechos acciona el aparataje jurisdiccional a fin de preservar sus derechos dentro del marco de lo social. Consecuentemente, es propicio dilucidar que el desarrollo del Derecho Procesal Penal, ha sido conforme al contexto social, puesto que han estado latentes distintos mecanismos de represión y cohesión consagrados en el Derecho Penal y por ende en el Derecho Procesal Penal, sin embargo, es importante resaltar que la transformación que ha venido teniendo el Derecho Procesal Penal ha tomado varios tintes hasta reconocer que en la actualidad el Derecho Penal y Derecho Procesal Penal a nivel internacional y en el caso específico del estado ecuatoriano ha tomado una perspectiva garantita, ya que existe la necesidad de unidad y validez de todo el ordenamiento jurídico interno en base a la norma constitucional. 2. DESARROLLO. De manera sucinta se abordará en primer lugar la evolución del Derecho Procesal a nivel Internacional, para posteriormente abordar el desarrollo evolutivo del Derecho Procesal Penal a nivel interno del estado ecuatoriano, por lo tanto, es importante realizar las siguientes consideraciones: 2.1.Desarrollo del Derecho Procesal a nivel Internacional: Dentro del contexto doctrinario que realiza el análisis profundo de los distintos hitos históricos que han dejado precedente en la historia humana, resulta importante considerar que el Derecho es la ciencia que ha estado presente dentro de todas las sociedades con fin de precautelar y mantener una armonía social, en tal sentido autores como Aguirre (2010) en su tesis magistral: El Principio constitucional de Mínima Intervención Penal y la
  5. 5. Necesidad de Desarrollar un Marco legal para su Efectiva Aplicación, al realizar un análisis evolutivo histórico del Derecho Procesal Penal, pone en manifiesto: El derecho penal y derecho procesal penal, al igual que la mayoría de las ramas del derecho, no existió siempre, no estuvo presente en las épocas primitivas de la humanidad. Conceptos como delito, derecho, pena, etc, no se usaron, por obvias razones de ignorancia cultural, en esas sociedades primitivas. (p. 15) Con el apartado en mención se puede evidenciar que desde los distintos procesos históricos el Derecho Penal Procesal, se ha venido perfeccionando, por lo tanto, es importante mencionar que el proceso y sanción de un hecho que contravenía la paz social era tomado en cuenta mediante una perspectiva de daño, puesto que si una conducta causaba malestar o fastidio provocaba una reacción dentro de la población social, es así que desde tiempos remotos no existía intervención de autoridad alguna, sin embargo con el trascurso del tiempo esto se fue perfeccionando en razón de las vicisitudes de los individuos. A su vez es necesario señalar que el autor en mención considera dos sucesos trascendentales comprendidos dentro de la esfera de lo privado y público, es decir se pone en consideración la existencia de sucesos que se resolvían dentro de lo privado que se encontraban catalogadas como una venganza, ergo esto no constituiría proceso alguno, de igual forma se perfecciono la sanción a sucesos dentro de lo publico en virtud de los presupuestos facticos que causaban daño a la colectividad, para que el infractor sea castigado por una autoridad pública, mediante distintos procesos que se encuadran en sucesos violatorios de derechos, debido a la inexistencia de la igualdad ante la ley. Por otra parte, es propicio considerar el criterio jurídico-histórico puesto en escena por Vanegas (2014), quien a través de su artículo científico denominado Evolución y características del proceso penal a través de la historia, considera lo que a continuación me permitiré graficar en razón del análisis sucinto: Gráfico No. 1: Evolución del Proceso Penal a nivel Internacional DERECHO PROCESAL PENAL – EVOLUCIÓN HISTÓRICA
  6. 6. Elaborado por: Otto Iván Ayala, 2021 Fuente: Vanegas (2014). Evolución y características del proceso penal a través de la historia. Con el gráfico en mención se han podido poner en consideración distintos sucesos históricos que lograron el perfeccionamiento del Derecho Procesal Penal dentro de las distintas sociedades, por lo tanto, se puede verificar que desde las antiguas civilizaciones y con el transcurso del tiempo se han consagrado grades avances en materia procesal penal, ya que los ciudadanos a través de las relaciones interpersonales a veces desarrollan conflictos, por lo que el Derecho Procesal Penal y Derecho Penal han estado presentes a fin de salvaguardar los derechos de las y los ciudadanos, lo que conlleva a establecer que los distintos procesos penales a lo largo del devenir histórico se han basado prácticamente en mantener el orden social. Además, se debe indicar que tras el grafico en mención se ha solidificado una perspectiva jurídico social donde se aplican principios, se salvaguardan derechos y se instauran procedimientos; en tal sentido se ha dejado en evidencia el desarrollo histórico evolutivo del Derecho Procesal Penal en el contexto internacional, por cuanto se han instaurado instituciones que perduran hasta la actualidad y que son base para distintos ordenamientos jurídicos. Proceso Penal Griego: En el derecho procesal griego, el Rey, el consejo de ancianos y la asamblea del pueblo, en ciertos casos, llevaban a cabo juicios orales de carácter público para sancionar a quienes ejecutaban actos que atentaban contra los usos y costumbres. Proceso Penal Común o Mixto: Tomando en cuenta los elementos romanos y canónicos fue como nace y se desenvuelve en Italia el proceso penal común. Este proceso se difundió rápidamente fuera de Italia y dominó hasta la reforma. Este proceso era primordialmente inquisitivo. Proceso Penal Romano: Alcanza un alto grado de desarrollo. Los romanos fueron poco a poco adoptando las instituciones del derechogriego y con eltiempo las transformaron para establecer el moderno Derecho de Procedimientos Penales. Proceso Reformado: la filosofía racionalista y los impulsos de libertad que tomaron cuerpo en la segunda mitad del siglo XVIII, surgieron aspiraciones de reforma del proceso penal, las nuevas exigencias y a la tutela de los derechos humanos que fueron reivindicados. Este movimientode reformaquedóplasmadoenlasleyesprocesalespromulgadasdurante la RevoluciónFrancesa(1789-1791) y años más tarde en el proceso reformado alemán (1848). CodificaciónModerna: Elprocesopenal en los pueblos civilizados, actualmente, se encuentra regulado por códigos especiales,de los cuales algunos han ejercido en los otros una influencia decisiva y hasta les han servido de modelo.
  7. 7. 2.2.Evolución del Derecho Procesal Penal a nivel Nacional: El estado ecuatoriano desde sus distintos períodos históricos hasta la actualidad ha sido participe de distintas transformaciones e innovaciones del Derecho Procesal Penal, debido el Derecho es una ciencia dinámica y acorde a los distintos sucesos sociales debe ajustarse a fin de obtener un resultado que proteja los derechos de los distintos sujetos y sectores sociales, a través del Desarrollo evolutivo del Derecho Procesal Penal dentro del ordenamiento jurídico interno es importante partir de la primicia expuesta por Ortega (2015), quien a través de tu tesis titulada Argumentación jurídica, inconstitucionalidad del procedimiento, al momento de realizar un análisis del proceso evolutivo del Derecho Procesal Penal en el Ecuador, considera que la evolución del Derecho Procesal Penal en el Ecuador, considera los períodos fundamentales en que se divide la historia en el país, distinguiendo los siguientes procesos: el aborigen, colonial y republicano, por lo tanto se debe indicar que dentro de las prenombradas etapas se obtiene un total desarrollo de la ciencia procesal penal, por lo tanto es necesario considerar o siguiente: Gráfico No. 2: Evolución Proceso Penal en el Ecuador Elaborado por: Otto Iván Ayala, 2021 Fuente: Ortega (2015). Argumentación jurídica, inconstitucionalidad del procedimiento. DERECHO PROCESAL PENAL ECUADOR - EVOLUCIÓN Período Aborigen: Falta de fuentes documentales para determinar las normas penales que regían entre los pueblos que habitaban el Ecuador, normas que eran consuetudinarias ya que se transmitían verbalmente Período Colonial: se introdujo el sistema legal hispánico de fuerte raigambre romano y elementos del derecho canónico, leyes penales que se caracterizaban por la severidad de las sanciones como la pena de muerte y otros castigos corporales. Período Republicano: la independencia y los comienzos de la República no implicaron la aparición automática de un nuevo sistema legal “El Código Penal de 1837 se inspiró en las ideas liberales del mandatario Vicente Rocafuerte. del código español de 1822.
  8. 8. Tras la puesta en escena del grafico en mención es significativo considerar que las etapas históricas del Ecuador han traído consigo grandes adelantos en lo que respecta al Derecho Procesal Penal ya que se instauran nuevas normas acorde a la actualidad social de la época, en tal sentido se evidencia la solidificación de un nuevo sistema jurídico-penal en base a los acontecimientos histórico, sin embargo en la actualidad se puede sostener que los avances en materia de Derecho Procesal Penal son producto de la realidad social actual, es decir el Ecuador al haber promulgado una nueva Constitución que impera dentro del ordenamiento jurídico interno exige la existencia de normas que se encuentren en base a la Constitución (2008), es así que el Ecuador ha sufrido varios cambios de normativa penal a fin de afianzar un mejor cuidado de los derechos de los ciudadanos, en tal sentido es indicativo que desde la época aborigen a la actualidad existen normas que son totalmente distintas y que protegen a los sujetos procesales dentro de un proceso penal, al igual forma debe considerarse que el actual Código Orgánico Integral Penal (2020), tras su última reforma coadyuva a un mejor manejo de la política criminal dentro del estado ecuatoriano en base a las necesidades de los ciudadanos. Cabe destacar la existencia de varios cuerpos legales normativos desde la época de la república en el ámbito penal que sirvieron de base para mantener un orden y paz social, cuerpos o codificaciones que han ido avanzando hasta consolidar una norma procesal penal fuerte que cumpla con las exigencias de control y protección de los derechos de los individuos dentro del marco social ecuatoriano, justificando de esta manera el avance significativo del Derecho Procesal Penal dentro del estado ecuatoriano que actualmente es en aras de una correcta administración de justicia en aras del cuidado efectivo del debido proceso y derecho de los cuales se encuentra revestido el ser humano. 3. CONCLUSIÓN: El presente análisis realizado de manera sucinta y que tiene gran validez jurídica y argumentativa, concluye que el Derecho Procesal Penal, al ser una rama del Derecho Público se encuentra en constante cambio, es decir esta rama del derecho es dinámica por cuanto se ajusta a las nuevas realidades de las distintas épocas y sociedades, lo que ha traído consigo un contexto conceptual en el cual se deja en evidencia el cambio significativo de un proceso penal inhumanos hasta la consolidación de un derecho procesal penal que resguarda los bienes jurídicos y que solamente es aplicable de ultima
  9. 9. ratio cuando los demás mecanismos de los cuales se encuentra asistido el estado son insuficientes para repudiar o reprimir un hecho que transgrede la norma penal, es así que se logra concluir el avance latente del Derecho Procesal Penal, en aras de una verdadera administración de justicia que involucre preceptos ontológicos, es decir que parta del deber ser del estado. 4. REFERENCIAS: Asamblea Constituyente (2008). Constitución de la República del Ecuador. Montecristi - Manabí. Asamblea Constituyente. (2020). Código Orgánico Integral Penal. Quito – Ecuador. Aguirre, M. (2010). El Principio constitucional de Mínima Intervención Penal y la Necesidad de Desarrollar un Marco legal para su Efectiva Aplicación. Recuperado de: https://dspace.unl.edu.ec/jspui/bitstream/123456789/9419/1/Marco%20Boris%2 0Aguirre%20Torres.pdf Ortega, G. (2015). Argumentación jurídica, inconstitucionalidad del procedimiento. Recuperado de: http://dspace.uniandes.edu.ec/bitstream/123456789/1511/1/TUTAB023- 2015.pdf Vanegas, M. (2014). Evolución y características del proceso penal a través de la historia. Recuperado de: https://biblioteca.cejamericas.org/bitstream/handle/2015/2012/cej

