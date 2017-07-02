59991888 arteterapia

Laia Sanz Datzira Psicóloga Arteterapeuta laiasanz18@hotmail.com www.laiasanz1980.blogspot.es ARTETERAPIA: APLICACIONES PS...
Laia Sanz Datzira Psicóloga Arteterapeuta 7 BIBLIOGRAFIA SOBRE ARTETERAPIA: • Dalley, T. (1987). El arte como terapia. Bar...
  1. 1. Laia Sanz Datzira Psicóloga Arteterapeuta laiasanz18@hotmail.com www.laiasanz1980.blogspot.es ARTETERAPIA: APLICACIONES PSICOTERAPÉUTICAS DE LA PRÁCTICA ARTÍSTICA
  2. 2. Laia Sanz Datzira Psicóloga Arteterapeuta 1 PRESENTACIÓN Mi nombre es Laia Sanz Datzira, nací en Sabadell (Barcelona) en 1980. Tras obtener las titulaciones de profesora de música y de danza en 1.998, el año 2.002 me licencié en psicología en la Universidad Autónoma de Barcelona, y posteriormente especialicé mi formación con el master “Arteterapia, aplicaciones psicoterapéuticas de la práctica artística” de la Universidad de Barcelona. Mis inquietudes hacia la docencia infantil, mi experiencia en el campo de la educación y mis circunstancias personales, fueron las razones que hicieron que eligiera dirigir mi futuro profesional hacia el Arteterapia, mas concretamente aplicada a poblaciones infantiles y adolescentes. Por mi experiencia personal puedo apoyar la idea de que la actividad artística, además de ser algo muy atractivo, es un excelente medio de expresión emocional: la música, el movimiento del cuerpo, el teatro o la creación de objetos artísticos nos permiten expresar de forma espontánea y sincera las emociones, conscientes e inconscientes, a la vez que nos ayudan a explorar nuestro mundo interior, haciendo posible que lo compartamos con los demás. El arte ha estado presente durante toda mi vida: mis padres me enseñaron que a través de él, podía conocerme mejor a mí misma, descubriendo esos aspectos que nadie más conocía. En este documento expongo una descripción sobre qué es el Arteterapia, sus aplicaciones y ámbitos de actuación.
  3. 3. Laia Sanz Datzira Psicóloga Arteterapeuta 2 QUÉ ES ARTETERAPIA? La Asociación Española de Arteterapia define ARTETERAPIA como una clase de intervención terapéutica de orientación psicodinámica que utiliza el lenguaje artístico como medio de comunicación. Su principal propósito es ayudar a los pacientes a entender mejor su situación. El Arteterapia es una disciplina relativamente nueva, encontramos sus orígenes en 1.946, cuando fue empleada por primera vez en un hospital psiquiátrico. Hasta hace pocos años, la mayoría de arteterapeutas habían trabajado en los campos de la psiquiatría, la educación especial y los servicios sociales. En 1.989, en el Hospital Royal Marsden de Londres, se incluyó el Arteterapia por primera vez como parte del programa de cuidado de pacientes con cáncer. En España fue introducida en 1.998, de la mano de Carles Ramos y Joaquim Català, ambos arteterapeutas formados en Londres, y fueron ellos mismos quienes en 1.999 fundaron la primera edición del Máster en Artetreapia de la Universidad de Barcelona, y mas tarde, en el año 2.002, junto con los alumnos que salieron de la primera promoción del Máster, fundaron la Ate: Asociación Profesional Española de Arteterapia. Arteterapia no es una forma de terapia ocupacional ni de educación artística, sino que se puede definir como un conjunto integrador de varias formas de trabajo psicoterapéutico, que según el contexto y el tipo de usuario tomarán una forma u otra. Se debe entender como una contribución al mejoramiento de la salud global del paciente, enfocando la mente hacia diferentes direcciones, donde prevalece el modo visual por encima del lógico, y donde se conecta a la persona con su propia creatividad. Y todo esto es muy importante para alguien cuyas capacidades están reducidas por una enfermedad. Por eso decimos que el Arteterapia es de gran ayuda cuando la persona ve limitado su funcionamiento normal, y está especialmente recomendada para aquellas personas que tienen dificultades en la expresión verbal de sus conflictos. En las sesiones de Arteterapia se producen objetos artísticos e imágenes, a través de los cuales el paciente tiene la posibilidad de expresarse: el proceso de crear imágenes ofrece un medio para explorar y cuestionar qué está pasando en su cuerpo, así como en su mente . Por ejemplo, el Arteterapia permite a los pacientes expresar las preocupaciones por su propio cuerpo, ofrece la oportunidad de conseguir soporte, o de
  4. 4. Laia Sanz Datzira Psicóloga Arteterapeuta 3 comunicarse con los demás cuando las palabras con inadecuadas o insuficientes, sus prioridades y metas pueden ser revisadas a través del arte. Decimos que el interés está en el proceso de crear imágenes y no en la imagen como objeto artístico, porque es el proceso creativo el que, junto con las intervenciones del arteterapeuta, el que permite al paciente restablecer su capacidad natural para relacionarse consigo mismo y con su entorno de forma satisfactoria. APLICACIONES DEL ARTETERAPIA Arteterapia es una disciplina indicada para cualquier tipo de paciente, siempre y cuando exista la voluntad de la persona de iniciar una psicoterapia, a la vez que empieza un proceso creativo que tendrá una duración determinada, y establecida al inicio del tratamiento. Pero, como ya he mencionado anteriormente, está especialmente indicada para aquellas personas que encuentran difícil la articulación verbal de sus conflictos y emociones. Se puede realizar en grupos pequeños o en sesiones individuales, con pacientes muy variados y con objetivos terapéuticos muy distintos. Actualmente se realiza Arteterapia en los siguientes ámbitos: •Infancia y adolescencia La psicoterapia por el arte usa una forma de comunicación muy familiar para los niños, y mucho más fácil para ellos que el lenguaje hablado. Los grupos están especialmente indicados para ayudar a los niños a relacionarse mejor con sus compañeros, dentro y fuera del grupo terapéutico. Las sesiones individuales son apropiadas para niños que requieren una atención especial (niños con trastornos psicóticos, niños que padecen algún tipo de deficiencia mental, niños que han pasado o están viviendo un periodo traumático en su vida, o bien para niños con trastornos que por sus características son susceptibles de producir vergüenza: enuresis, trastornos alimentarios, dependencia parental excesiva, conducta sexual inapropiada, etc...)
  5. 5. Laia Sanz Datzira Psicóloga Arteterapeuta 4 •Salud mental adultos El Arteterapia se utiliza en el tratamiento y en la ayuda a la diagnosis de trastornos mentales de la población adulta. El espectro de psicopatologías tratables en Arteterapia es tan amplio como éstas: desde las psicosis a las psiconeurosis, trastornos de la personalidad, drogodependencias, depresiones, trastornos de la alimentación, etc. Mediante las imágenes los pacientes pueden distanciarse de sus conflictos y a modo de espejo, reflejarse de forma no amenazadora. La conveniencia del uso del Arteterapia como modalidad terapéutica dependerá no tanto de la patología como de las circunstancias especificas de cada paciente, su nivel de perturbación, el potencial para establecer relaciones significativas, la capacidad de este para expresar y reflexionar sobre las propias emociones y obviamente la voluntad del paciente para emprender un proceso terapéutico en el que la creación de imágenes es un factor importante. •Cuidados paliativos El Arteterapia ha mostrado ser muy eficaz en los tratamientos de atención paliativa. En los Estados Unidos y la Gran Bretaña se utiliza en hospitales para enfermos de cáncer, SIDA, centros de atención familiar, hospicios y centros de rehabilitación. La actividad artística (dibujo o pintura, collage, recortar, escribir o leer poesía, etc...), entendida como un medio para facilitar la expresión de contenidos emocionales, puede ayudar a las personas a abordar con mayor claridad sus problemas. •Centros penitenciarios La manera en que el interno en un centro penitenciario vive este hecho, la falta de libertad, vivir separado de la familia, así como asumir su propio delito, es algo que tiene que afrontar y cuya resolución determinará en gran medida el que reincida en el delito. Un cúmulo de sentimientos contradictorios tienen preso al interno mucho más que la propia cárcel. Para que el interno pueda alcanzar la rehabilitación deberá antes salir de la espiral víctima-verdugo culpa-castigo en la que se encuentra atrapado, solo si logra alcanzar esta meta podrá enfrentarse a su falta, ser consciente del dolor ajeno y asumir la responsabilidad sobre sus acciones. El arteterapeuta acompaña al interno en esta difícil tarea. Así, los objetos artísticos que se producen en las sesiones de arteterapia, sean individuales o de grupo, cobran una importancia vital en el desarrollo personal del interno, cada imagen representa un paso en el camino para reencontrarse a sí mismo.
  6. 6. Laia Sanz Datzira Psicóloga Arteterapeuta 5 •Parkinson Esta es una enfermedad neurológica, que suele aparecer en personas entre los 50 y los 65 años de edad, y afecta indistintamente a ambos sexos. Pero no se puede considerar la enfermedad por sí misma, de forma aislada, sino que se debe tener en cuenta que ésta conlleva, además una serie cambios a nivel social, laboral y personal: la persona es consciente de que poco a poco va perdiendo las aptitudes que tenía hasta entonces para desarrollar su trabajo, para relacionarse con el grupo de iguales, o para encargarse de ciertas tareas familiares y del hogar. Desde el Arteterapia se ofrecen una serie de herramientas para intentar paliar al máximo el gran impacto emocional que puede suponer el desarrollo de esta enfermedad: el desarrollo de la creatividad y la espontaneidad, así como la exploración de las capacidades individuales en el proceso creativo pueden facilitar la adaptación y aceptación de las limitaciones de movimiento que provoca la enfermedad. De la misma forma, se potenciarán las funciones cognitivas fundamentales como la atención, la memoria, las funciones ejecutivas y la coordinación, que frecuentemente están afectadas por la enfermedad. •Educación Especial La escuela ocupa una parte primordial en el sano desarrollo emocional del niño y del adolescente, tanto como en su integración en la sociedad. El Arteterapia en el contexto escolar ofrece un espacio intermedio donde se pueden reforzar los aspectos emocionales y psicológicos del alumno que influyen tanto en su proceso de aprendizaje como su comportamiento y auto-desarrollo. Resulta especialmente adecuado en el trabajo terapéutico con niños por utilizar una forma de comunicación que les es más familiar o accesible que el lenguaje hablado. Los materiales artísticos ofrecen a los niños un medio de expresión más tangible y espontáneo para explorar sus necesidades, emociones, fantasías, deseos, conflictos y dificultades. En los niños y adolescentes escolarizados en educación especial, esta forma de expresión alternativa puede ser particularmente valiosa, ya que frecuentemente existan en ellos dificultades de comunicación verbal. Enriquecer su mundo con otros canales de comunicación, puede ayudar a que no se expresen a través de comportamientos perturbadores o agresivos, o a que experimenten retraimiento y aislamiento. La actividad artística permite formar puentes entre el comportamiento y el lenguaje simbólico. El arteterapia ofrece a estos niños y adolescentes también un espacio donde pueden experimentar plenamente con sus propios recursos y capacidades para resolver problemas, estimulando la espontaneidad,
  7. 7. Laia Sanz Datzira Psicóloga Arteterapeuta 6 autenticidad e imaginación. Esto ayuda a que obtengan más confianza en si mismos y auto-estima, además de reforzar el desarrollo cognitivo , ya que las capacidades creativas e intelectuales están interrelacionadas. •Deficiencias Una adecuada comprensión del mundo emocional en el tratamiento de personas con problemas de aprendizaje optimiza el que otro tipo de acciones puedan alcanzar sus objetivos con mayor facilidad. Los programas de modificación de conducta o las actividades dirigidas a la adquisición de habilidades motoras, cognitivas o sociales pueden verse en mayor o menor medida beneficiadas si a la vez se atienden debidamente las necesidades emocionales del paciente. El Arteterapia provee al equipo psicopedagógico de un medio adecuado para acercarse a la problemática del usuario cuando las restricciones del lenguaje imposibilitan el acceso a su mundo emocional. En este proceso juntamente con las capacidades cognitivas y motoras se despliegan a la vez y de forma natural otros potenciales del individuo que no dependen de su discapacidad. La capacidad apreciativa y de expresar emociones, el disfrute, la interiorización de conductas o el restablecimiento del equilibrio emocional. Reconocer estas capacidades y ayudar a potenciarlas ayuda a mejorar la calidad de vida del usuario de arte terapia.
  8. 8. Laia Sanz Datzira Psicóloga Arteterapeuta 7 BIBLIOGRAFIA SOBRE ARTETERAPIA: • Dalley, T. (1987). El arte como terapia. Barcelona: Herder. • Case, C. & Dalley, T. (1992). The handbook of Art Therapy. New York: Routledge. • Liebmann, M. (1990). Art Therapy in practice. London & Philadelphia: Jessica Kingsley Publishers. • McNiff, S. (1992). Art as Medicine. Boston & London: Shamala. • Shaverien, J. (1991). The Revealing Image: analytical art psycotherapy in therory and practice. London: Jessica Kingsley Publishers. • Waller, D. & Gilroy, A. (1992). Art Therapy, a handbook. Buckingham & Phiadelphia: Open University Press. • Bach, S. (1990). Life paints its own spam. Einssiendln: Daimon Verlag. VÍNCULOS: • www.metafora.org • www.arteterapia.org.es • www.grefart.es • www.arteterapiaforo.org • www.baat.org • www.arttherapy.org • www.catainfo.ca

